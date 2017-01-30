U.S. Olympic Committee receives government assurance for athletes

The U.S. Olympic Committee said the U.S. government will work with it “to ensure that athletes and officials from all countries will have expedited access to the United States in order to participate in international athletic competitions.”

The USOC issued a statement Monday after “a number of inquiries about the executive order regarding immigration that was issued by President Trump on Friday.”

The statement was in regard to international competitions held in the U.S.

“Like the United States, the Olympic Movement was founded based upon notions of diversity and inclusion, of opportunity and overcoming adversity,” the statement read. “As the steward of the Olympic Movement in the United States, we embrace those values. We also acknowledge the difficult task of providing for the safety and security of a nation. It is our sincere hope that the executive order as implemented will appropriately recognize the values on which our nation, as well as the Olympic Movement, were founded.”

