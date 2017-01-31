ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
FLACHAU, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 10: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on January 10, 2017 in Flachau, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Watch Live: Mikaela Shiffrin races under the lights in Stockholm

By Nick ZaccardiJan 31, 2017, 8:46 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin eyes her sixth slalom win this season, and extending her World Cup overall standings lead, live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, competes in a bracket-style World Cup slalom under the lights in Stockholm.

Coverage runs from 11am-1:10 p.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE: Mikaela Shiffrin in Stockholm slalom

In Stockholm, skiers go head-to-head simultaneously on the same mountain but with two different sets of gates. Then they’ll race again, switching gate courses, to determine who advances to the next round by cumulative time.

Shiffrin is the top seed of 16 as the World Cup slalom standings leader. Brackets are here.

That means she wouldn’t have to race her closest rivals this season — Slovakian Veronika Velez Zuzulova and Swiss Wendy Holdener — until a potential final matchup.

Shiffrin will also be thinking about the chase for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. She goes into this race with an 80-point lead on Swiss Lara Gut, who is not strong in slalom and not racing Stockholm. Shiffrin will gain 100 points with a win in Stockholm.

Shiffrin is trying to become the third U.S. woman to win the World Cup overall title, following Tamara McKinney and Lindsey Vonn. Vonn is also skipping Stockholm, as she doesn’t race slaloms anymore.

There is also a chance Shiffrin clinches the her fourth World Cup slalom season title Tuesday, even though there are two more slaloms left this season after Stockholm.

Stockholm marks the final World Cup race before the World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Feb. 7-19.

The World Cup season then resumes and finishes with the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., in mid-March.

Watch Tom Brady call Simone Biles ‘the GOAT’ at Super Bowl Opening Night

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: US Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles takes a selfie with Jabaal Sheard #93 and Tyler Gaffney #35 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 31, 2017, 8:23 AM EST

More: Gymnastics

Tom Brady called Simone Biles “the GOAT” at the Super Bowl Opening Night media event Monday in Biles’ hometown of Houston.

Biles was covering the event for “Inside Edition” and asked Brady questions in a group interview.

“Congratulations,” Brady said, opening a smile, at the 9:17 mark here. “There’s the GOAT, right there.”

Brady was then asked by Biles what gymnastics apparatus he would choose to compete.

“It’s an impossible sport,” Brady said. “Anything. It’s all impossible. You know what, those rings. Those look impossible.”

They then exchanged their favorite splurge foods — cheeseburgers for Brady and cinnamon rolls and pizza for Biles.

“Well you deserve it,” Brady told Biles. “Congratulations. You’re amazing.”

Biles, who is 4 feet, 9 inches, also interviewed the tallest Atlanta Falcons player, the 6-8 tight end Levine Toilolo.

In 2014, Gabby Douglas covered Super Bowl Media Day for “Inside Edition.”

Douglas and Aly Raisman are expected in Houston this week for an NFL-conducted women’s summit.

MORE: Biles, Raisman part of SI swimsuit issue

Russian Olympic bobsled champion banned 4 years

FILE In this Saturday, Jan. 18. 2014 file photo Russia's third placed Alexander Zubkov, left, and Dmitry Trunenkov pose for media after the two-men bob race at the Bob World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 that Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the four-man bobsled at the Sochi Games, tested positive last year and has been banned by the Russian Bobsled Federation. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson, File)
AP
Associated PressJan 31, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

More: Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian bobsledder who won a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics has been banned for four years for doping.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday that Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the four-man bobsled at the Sochi Games, tested positive last year and has been banned by the Russian Bobsled Federation.

Neither organization specified what substance Trunenkov tested positive for. The ban won’t affect his Olympic gold medal.

“We are very disappointed,” RBF president Alexander Zubkov, who was Trunenkov’s teammate at the 2014 Olympics, said in comments to state news agency TASS. “We will look into how this happened.”

Trunenkov’s ban is backdated to April, four months before he retired from competition to focus on his role leading a patriotic youth group set up by the Russian armed forces.

The inquiry into Trunenkov was separate from ongoing investigations into allegations of widespread, state-sponsored doping by Russia at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

RUSADA also announced a four-year ban for race walker Alexander Yargunkin, who tested positive shortly before he was due to represent Russia at the 2015 world track championships. Also, rower Yulia Solomentseva, who won silver at the 2014 World Junior Championships, was given a one-year sanction after being found guilty of failing to make herself available for testing.

