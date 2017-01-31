ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Nate Ebner #43 of the New England Patriots reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Nate Ebner seeks Super Bowl title months after Olympic rugby

By Seth RubinroitJan 31, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

Super Bowl Sunday is an unofficial holiday in the United States. But members of the U.S. rugby sevens team have long had Super Bowl Monday circled on their calendars.

That is because they will be playing in a tournament in Sydney, where Super Bowl LI will kick off at 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday. They have a flight home to catch that morning, but are hoping to watch the beginning of the football game at the airport to support New England Patriots safety Nate Ebner, who played for the U.S. Olympic rugby team in Rio.

“Nate has a work ethic like no other, and I think that fits with the Patriots’ culture and philosophy,” Olympic teammate Zack Test said. “To transition from football to rugby and back to football takes such a special amount of focus and dedication.”

Ebner had the best season of his five-year NFL career in 2016, leading the league in special-team tackles and being named second-team NFL All-Pro. In an October interview with NBC Olympics, Ebner credited his rugby cardiovascular training for his success on the football field.

“It was pretty easy to get back in the swing of things,” he said.

Ebner is hoping to become the first athlete to play in the NFL, compete at a Summer Olympics and then win a Super Bowl title. Michael Carter won Super Bowl XIX with the San Francisco 49ers five months after claiming the 1984 Olympic shot put silver medal, but he had yet to make his NFL debut when he competed at the Los Angeles Games.

After suffering a concussion during the AFC Championship, Ebner has returned to practice to prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons. He spoke to reporters Monday night at the Super Bowl Opening Night media day, and discussed what it would mean to play Olympic rugby and win his second Super Bowl within a year.

“Obviously with the year that I’m having it would be like the absolute icing on the cake,” Ebner said, according to MassLive.com. “Regardless of all that, it’s so special just to be here.”

Ebner keeps in touch with rugby teammates by checking scores and participating in group texts. The U.S. squad has struggled with injuries this season, sitting in 11th place through three legs of the World Series after finishing sixth last season. Ebner can relate to adversity, playing for a Patriots squad that was without suspended quarterback Tom Brady for the first four games of the season.

“When things don’t go your way on day one, it doesn’t mean pack up and go home,” Ebner said recently to USA Rugby. “There’s a lot of opportunity to get better versus some of the best competition in the world. To miss that opportunity and not play as best you can on day two or three, you’re wasting it. It says a lot about the guys.”

Ebner has not ruled out trying to make the 2020 Olympic team. His rugby teammates have jokingly encouraged him to return to the pitch, but this week they are letting him focus on the Falcons.

“Playing with him in the Olympics, now seeing him play in the Super Bowl … he’s going back-to-back with lifetime dreams,” Olympic teammate Carlin Isles said.

Ronda Rousey ‘probably done’ fighting, Dana White says

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Ronda Rousey exits the Octagon after her loss to Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
By Nick ZaccardiJan 31, 2017, 1:56 PM EST

UFC president Dana White said he recently talked to Ronda Rousey, and based on that talk, believes she will never fight again.

“I think she’s probably done,” White said on a UFC Unfiltered podcast published Tuesday. “I think she’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

White said he made those comments after speaking to Rousey earlier that same day.

“Her spirits are good. She’s doing her own thing,” he said. “In the conversation that I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now — and, again, I don’t like saying right here, right now because, you know, it’s up to her and her thing — but I wouldn’t say she fights again.”

Rousey (12-2) lost her second straight fight Dec. 30 via a brutal TKO at the pummeling hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

“It’s not even that I think it was an invincible thing,” White said on the podcast. “She’s so competitive that her career record meant everything to her, and then once she lost, she started to say to herself, ‘What the f— am I doing? This is my whole life? This is it? I want to experience and start doing other things.’ And that’s what she started to do. She’s got a lot of money. She’s never going to need money again because, first of all, unless you spend money like crazy, unless you spend money like Floyd [Mayweather], you’re not going to need money again when you have the kind of money that Ronda has. She’s not a big spender. She’s got a cute place down in Venice, California. She’s got some plans where I think she wants to move to a more desolate place and do her thing.”

The last time Rousey spoke to mainstream media, nearly a month ago, she said she needed “to take some time to reflect and think about the future.”

“Returning to not just fighting, but winning, was my entire focus this past year,” Rousey said in a statement Dec. 31, according to ESPN. “However, sometimes — even when you prepare and give everything you have and want something so badly — it doesn’t work how you planned. I take pride in seeing how far the women’s division has come in the UFC and commend all the other women who have been part of making this possible, including Amanda.

“I need to take some time to reflect and think about the future. Thank you for believing in me and understanding.”

Rousey, a 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist, said before the Nunes fight that she was nearing the end of her MMA career and that Nunes would be “one of my last fights.”

Mikaela Shiffrin wins 6th slalom this season in Stockholm night event

gettyimages-633184708
By Nick ZaccardiJan 31, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Mikaela Shiffrin has all but wrapped up her fourth World Cup season slalom title. And she just moved closer to what could be her first World Cup overall title.

Shiffrin won her sixth slalom in eight races this season, prevailing in a bracket-style, head-to-head event in Stockholm on Tuesday night.

Shiffrin beat her top slalom rival, Slovakian Veronika Velez Zuzulova, by .44 of a second in the head-to-head final.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin can clinch her fourth World Cup slalom season title by finishing third or better in the next World Cup slalom in Squaw Valley, Calif., on March 11.

Shiffrin also moved 180 points clear in the standings for the World Cup overall title through 26 of 37 races this season. She leads defending champion Lara Gut in a battle that could go all the way to the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., in March.

Earlier in the Stockholm event, Shiffrin easily beat France’s Adeline Baud Mugnier in the round of 16, Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon in the quarterfinals and Swede Frida Hansdotter in the semifinals.

Stockholm marked the final World Cup race before the World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Feb. 7-19.

MORE: Vonn: Record more important than Olympic gold