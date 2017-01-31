Watch Tom Brady call Simone Biles ‘the GOAT’ at Super Bowl Opening Night

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin eyes her sixth slalom win this season, and extending her World Cup overall standings lead, live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Tuesday.

Shiffrin, the youngest Olympic slalom champion, competes in a bracket-style World Cup slalom under the lights in Stockholm.

Coverage runs from 11am-1:10 p.m. ET.

WATCH LIVE: Mikaela Shiffrin in Stockholm slalom

In Stockholm, skiers go head-to-head simultaneously on the same mountain but with two different sets of gates. Then they’ll race again, switching gate courses, to determine who advances to the next round by cumulative time.

Shiffrin is the top seed of 16 as the World Cup slalom standings leader. Brackets are here.

That means she wouldn’t have to race her closest rivals this season — Slovakian Veronika Velez Zuzulova and Swiss Wendy Holdener — until a potential final matchup.

Shiffrin will also be thinking about the chase for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. She goes into this race with an 80-point lead on Swiss Lara Gut, who is not strong in slalom and not racing Stockholm. Shiffrin will gain 100 points with a win in Stockholm.

Shiffrin is trying to become the third U.S. woman to win the World Cup overall title, following Tamara McKinney and Lindsey Vonn. Vonn is also skipping Stockholm, as she doesn’t race slaloms anymore.

There is also a chance Shiffrin clinches the her fourth World Cup slalom season title Tuesday, even though there are two more slaloms left this season after Stockholm.

Stockholm marks the final World Cup race before the World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Feb. 7-19.

The World Cup season then resumes and finishes with the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., in mid-March.

VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn receives message from young skier battling cancer