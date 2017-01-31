Watch Tom Brady call Simone Biles ‘the GOAT’ at Super Bowl Opening Night

Tom Brady called Simone Biles “the GOAT” at the Super Bowl Opening Night media event Monday in Biles’ hometown of Houston.
Biles was covering the event for “Inside Edition” and asked Brady questions in a group interview.
“Congratulations,” Brady said, opening a smile, at the 9:17 mark here. “There’s the GOAT, right there.”
Brady was then asked by Biles what gymnastics apparatus he would choose to compete.
“It’s an impossible sport,” Brady said. “Anything. It’s all impossible. You know what, those rings. Those look impossible.”
They then exchanged their favorite splurge foods — cheeseburgers for Brady and cinnamon rolls and pizza for Biles.
“Well you deserve it,” Brady told Biles. “Congratulations. You’re amazing.”
Biles, who is 4 feet, 9 inches, also interviewed the tallest Atlanta Falcons player, the 6-8 tight end Levine Toilolo.
In 2014, Gabby Douglas covered Super Bowl Media Day for “Inside Edition.”
Douglas and Aly Raisman are expected in Houston this week for an NFL-conducted women’s summit.
