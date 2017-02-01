ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Ryan Hall
Courtesy Ryan Hall

Ryan Hall says 7 marathons in 7 days gave him ‘sense of closure’

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 1, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

Ryan Hall couldn’t walk without limping when he disembarked his airplane in Sydney last weekend. That’s when he knew he was in for the hardest marathon of his life Sunday.

Hall completed the World Marathon Challenge — seven marathons on seven continents in seven days — by clocking 5 hours, 15 minutes, 34 seconds in Sydney. He run/walked the entire marathon in Australia and then left his shoes at the finish line, signifying the final 26.2-mile race of his career.

As Hall waited in the Sydney airport for his flight home Tuesday, he couldn’t help but think of his first long run at age 13 — 15 miles around Big Bear Lake at 7,000 feet above sea level in California. In basketball shoes.

That outing sparked a career that included two Olympics and the fastest marathon recorded by an American — 2:04:58 at the 2011 Boston Marathon.

“So to end it with another epic running adventure, going around the world running seven marathons in seven days, just seemed like very fitting,” Hall said in a phone interview from Sydney. “It kind of gave me a nice sense of closure, which I think I was still looking for. It was kind of weird of how my body fell apart, and I retired. I never had the opportunity to have a farewell race. I felt like this week was that for me. It was actually an emotional moment for me walking away from my shoes on the finish line.”

Hall, 34, announced his retirement from elite marathon running in January 2016. Before that, he had finished one marathon since finishing second at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials.

He quit at an early age for a marathoner due to “chronically low testosterone levels and fatigue so extreme … he can barely log 12 easy miles a week,” according to The New York Times.

He became engrossed in weightlifting last year, reaching 177 pounds by the time he toed the line for his first of seven marathons in Antarctica last week. That’s about 50 pounds heavier than his elite racing weight. Hall’s longest training run in the previous four months was eight miles.

“I didn’t even know I could finish,” he said, calling it a coin flip going in. “I was thrilled I made it through at all.”

The seven marathons were obviously quite different than anything Hall had previously experienced. He ran alone for most of the races (only 22 men were able to complete the seven-day gauntlet). He ran races with headphones for the first time, with varied playlists, from electric dance to church worship.

And he ate like never before. Some 16 cookies in Morocco, an estimated 45 Muscle Milk bars in a week and the coup de grâce, six Krispy Kreme doughnuts during that agonizing Sydney limpthrough. Hall can now relate to those who run five-hour marathons (“Way harder than running 2:04,” he insists).

“Probably the ugliest marathon ever run, but I made it,” said Hall, who still lost five pounds overall. “I was thinking, too, I probably set a world record for biggest differential between your fastest marathon and your slowest marathon.”

Hall said the biggest challenge was sleep deprivation. With so much flying from country to country, he only spent two nights in a hotel and averaged a few hours of sleep per night.

Old injuries popped up, such as the right hip pain that first struck at the 2009 New York City Marathon. And the right hamstring tightness that forced him out of the 2012 Olympics. It still throbs when he sits for an extended period.

Hall said he still hopes to run adventure races, but his focus is the weight room. He’s close to reaching a goal of 300 pounds in the dead lift, squat and bench press.

The most special moment of the previous week was laying his shoes at the Sydney finish, a symbolic act of retirement common in weightlifting and wrestling.

“That’s just how I always pictured my career ending in running,” Hall said. “The way things happened [as an elite], I didn’t get a chance to do that, so that was really cool for me to end my career on my terms the way I wanted it to end.”

Michael Phelps
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkFeb 1, 2017, 4:37 PM EST

Not even Michael Phelps‘ famous Condor Flap arm swings could calm him down before playing at the loudest venue in golf — the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Phelps came up a bit short on his wedge shot during a pro-am at the Waste Management Open on Wednesday. Phelps, who lives in nearby Paradise Valley, Ariz., was playing with fellow Under Armour athlete Jordan Spieth at the event.

Phelps live streamed his 16th hole experience on his Facebook page.

Phelps has plenty of golf experience, playing in a European Tour pro-am, Michael Jordan‘s Celebrity Invitational and a celebrity match at last year’s Ryder Cup (where he also did the Condor Flap). He also appeared on Golf Channel’s “The Haney Project” with famed instructor Hank Haney.

He is best known in golf for recording, reportedly, the longest televised holed putt, a 153-footer at the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Shaun White impressed by Chloe Kim, the new snowboarding phenom

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 1, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

Shaun White doesn’t remember the first time he met Chloe Kim, but he can’t forget the first time he heard about Kim.

At a halfpipe contest a few years ago, word spread that a 12- or 13-year-old girl posted the highest score in qualifying.

“It was this huge upset, and everyone thought she was from another country,” White, 30, said of Kim, a daughter of South Korean immigrants who is now 16. “We’re like, oh, is she like a Korean rider? They’re like, no, her name’s Chloe. Since then, obviously she’s been living up to her hype and winning events.”

White and Kim, the best U.S. halfpipe riders at opposite ends of their careers, headline the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif. The event, which also includes ski halfpipe and ski and snowboard slopestyle, will be streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Friday. NBC will air coverage Saturday from 4:30-6 p.m. ET and Sunday from 3-4 p.m. ET.

Both White and Kim honed their skills at Mammoth.

In the 1990s, White’s family would drive six hours from San Diego to Mammoth every Friday in their 1964 Econoline van, nicknamed “Big Mo.” In lieu of paying for a hotel room, the five Whites – Shaun, his mom, dad, brother Jesse and sister Kari – would sleep in the van, cooking meals on a stove in the back. As White progressed, the family started staying in a Super 8 Motel.

Then White turned pro at age 13, and the rest is history. He’s now a two-time Olympic champion and well-versed businessman who last year bought a minority stake in Mammoth Resorts.

White began snowboarding at age 6. Kim started at age 4.

Almost every weekend, Kim’s father would make her a bed in the back of their SUV and drive her at 1 a.m. on Saturdays from La Palma, Calif., to Mammoth. La Palma is about 100 miles north of San Diego on the California coastline. The overnight trips to Mammoth took six hours.

“I’d sleep in the car,” Kim said, “and my dad would probably just sleep while I practiced.”

Like White, Kim was a star by age 13. She would have made the Sochi Olympic team if she wasn’t 16 months too young to compete at the 2014 Winter Games.

White did ride in his third Olympics in Sochi, but it did not go well. He pulled out of the new Olympic event of slopestyle on the eve of the Winter Games and then finished fourth in halfpipe, losing at the Olympics for the first time.

In the last three years, Kim ascended to become the world’s best female snowboarder. White barely competed in 2015 and then re-ascended last season with two statement victories. He is probably a favorite at Mammoth this weekend, though not as much of one as Kim.

Mammoth marks the first of five U.S. Olympic qualifiers for ski halfpipe and ski and snowboard slopestyle. Those fields include Sochi Olympic champions Jamie AndersonMaddie BowmanJoss Christensen and David Wise, but not Sage Kotsenburg, who is not competing this season to focus on filming and undecided on a 2018 Olympic run.

The next four qualifiers in those events (plus all four in snowboard halfpipe) will take place next season in the run up to the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.

White and Kim would make history just by qualifying for PyeongChang.

White would become the first U.S. halfpipe snowboarder in their 30s to make an Olympic team (as would fellow three-time Olympian Kelly Clark). Kim could become the second-youngest U.S. Olympic halfpipe rider ever. Snowboarding was added to the Olympics in 1998.

Kim can learn plenty from White’s career. Not just by watching his tricks, but how White deals with the pressure and scrutiny that comes with being the face of his sport.

“You can’t start believing your own hype, if someone’s going to say to you that this gold medal is yours, all you’ve got to do is stick your run,” NBC Olympics snowboarding analyst Todd Richards said. “No matter what happens, you cannot lose sight of the actual goal. And that’s the only thing I can possibly say Chloe would fall victim to. Because she’s young. She seems media savvy, but no one can prepare you for the onslaught of what the Olympics brings.”

Kim, who has sisters 10 and 15 years older than her, has a team around her managing the increased requests for her time. Her growing list of sponsors includes Target, Toyota and the South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige. She grew up in California and Switzerland, in a Korean-speaking environment, and has also spent time in South Korea, including last season.

“I actually went snowboarding in PyeongChang at the resort,” she said, “but I spent more time shopping.”

White has his own clothing line and chewing gum and recently endorsed Halfpops, a half-popped popcorn snack. He said Kim’s family has come to him for advice.

“Who’s your lawyer?” they asked, White joked. “Because it’s a very tough business to be in. It’s not like traditional sports where you have certain agents like fighting over representing the new top draft pick. … At a certain point, having an agent was very uncool because it’s so corporate and non-rebel, whatever you want to call it that the sport started out in. I remember hearing those things when I first got an agent. … Nowadays, we’re coming of age, where it’s an Olympic sport, you’ve got guys like myself and others making great money. There’s interest from more talented agents and lawyers and people, and it’s looked at differently. There are simple questions like that [from Kim’s parents]. My door’s always open, I guess, for anyone if they want advice.”

White has scaled back his off-the-snow interests in recent months. He had been in a band, Bad Things, before Sochi, but they have broken up.

He’s also no longer training slopestyle, devoting all of his time to halfpipe. His new coach is J.J. Thomas, the man who bumped a 15-year-old White from making the 2002 Olympic team. He has a full-time physical therapist who used to work with Serena Williams. White had surgery in 2016 to clean up an ankle that has bothered him for years.

“My whole approach has changed dramatically,” White said. “I’ve kind of revamped everything from business to all sorts of things. I feel like I’m at a better place than I ever was before.”

It showed at the March 2016 Burton U.S. Open, where White launched 26 feet above the halfpipe, the highest of his career, en route to a victory.

However, neither White nor Kim won last week at Winter X Games. White placed 11th, his worst result since his event debut in 2000. Kim was third, beaten by two-time Olympian Elena Hight, after taking gold in 2015 and 2016.

Richards said not to worry due to a combination of the halfpipe’s condition and that, with their normal runs, White and Kim would have won. Both had uncharacteristic off-days.

“Since 2006, Shaun has been the guy to beat,” Richards said. “And I still think that Shaun is the guy to beat. If he’s on it. When he’s feeling it, and you can tell when he’s feeling it, because he’s going about 25 feet [above the halfpipe] off the first hit [of his run]. He’s going eight feet higher than the next best guy. When he’s doing that, it doesn’t matter. Shaun doesn’t have to put together the most technical run, because he’s doing his best tricks eight feet higher than anybody else. It really is easy to reward that when you’re a judge.”

Kim’s loss snapped a seven-contest winning streak dating back more than one year.

How dominant is she? Take this example. In 2011, Clark became the first woman to land a 1080 in competition. Last year, Kim became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s and the second rider of either gender to score a 100 in a top-level contest. The first? White.

“People like Kelly Clark paved the way for her,” Richards said. “They showed her what is possible, and Chloe is now basically taking it to another level of perfection.”

Once this season is over, White said he and Kim plan to ride together at Mammoth.

“Man I should just teach her one or two of my tricks,” he said, laughing. “Take it to the limits.”

NBC Olympic researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report.

