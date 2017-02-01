ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 07: Kohei Uchimura shows his medal on the top of a double decker bus during the Rio Olympics 2016 Japanese medalist parade in the ginza district on October 7, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Tokyo Olympic medals to be made of recycled metal

Associated PressFeb 1, 2017, 8:47 AM EST

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say metal from discarded electronic devices will be used in the production of the medals that will be awarded to athletes.

Japanese citizens are being asked to give the organizing committee unwanted devices. Organizers say the program highlights the theme of sustainability and gives the whole nation a chance to participate in the preparations for the games.

The organizing committee aims to collect as much as eight tons of metal which, after the production process, will result in two tons, an amount needed to produce 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals.

Collection boxes will be set up throughout the country. The collection will end when the eight-ton target is reached.

Russia stripped of Olympic 4x400m relay medal

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Natalya Antyukh, Tatyana Firova, Yulia Gushchina and Antonina Krivoshapka of Russia celebrate winning silver in the Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final on Day 15 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 1, 2017, 9:11 AM EST

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia has been stripped of an Olympic silver medal from the women’s 4×400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping.

Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the IOC said Wednesday.

Russia previously lost its women’s 4×400 silver from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in a separate doping case.

The IOC has yet to decide if medals will be reallocated. Jamaica was third in the London relay, which was won by the United States. Ukraine was fourth.

The IOC also disqualified Krivoshapka from her sixth-place finish in the individual 400m in London.

Krivoshapka now faces being banned by the IAAF, a move that could threaten her relay gold and individual bronze from the 2013 World Championships in Moscow. The U.S. was second in the 4x400m relay and could be in line for gold.

The 29-year-old Krivoshapka has won an array of medals at worlds, European outdoor and European indoor championships.

She became the 17th London medalist caught in an IOC program of re-analyzing samples using a newer test which traces use of steroids going back weeks instead of days.

The IOC announced two more doping cases Wednesday, lifting the London total to 40 athletes caught, including 13 from Russia.

Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva and Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci also tested positive for turinabol, the IOC said. Ganeeva placed 23rd and Kilicci was fifth in the middleweight class.

Usain Bolt ‘not sad’ after returning Olympic gold medal

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's men's 4x100 meters relay team, from left, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Associated PressFeb 1, 2017, 9:00 AM EST

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Usain Bolt says he is resigned to the fact that he’s lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals, but isn’t holding any grudges against drug-tainted Jamaican relay teammate Nesta Carter.

Carter has said he will appeal after re-analysis of his sample from the 2008 Beijing Games using more advanced scientific methods returned a positive test to the prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine.

The result announced by the International Olympic Committee last week meant Jamaica was stripped of the 4x100m relay gold, one of Bolt’s unprecedented three gold medals at three consecutive Olympics at Beijing, London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro last year.

Bolt and fellow Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday for a Nitro Athletics meet which begins Saturday.

“Initially (I was) disappointed, of course,” Bolt said at Melbourne airport.

“But in life, things happen … I’m not sad, I’m waiting to see if Nesta is going to appeal or whatever,” Bolt added. “So right now I’m just waiting to see what’s going to happen. But I gave up my medal.”

Carter teamed with Bolt on three straight world championship relay-winning teams, from 2011 through 2015. Carter also took an individual bronze in the 100m in 2013 in Moscow, behind Bolt and Justin Gatlin of the United States.

Carter, who did not compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year, faces a ban from the IAAF.

Bolt, Powell and Michael Frater, the fourth member of the relay team which crossed the line in a world record time of 37.1 seconds at the Beijing Games, are all in Melbourne to compete in the Nitro Athletics series.

The meet held over three nights will feature six teams of 24 track and field athletes — 12 women and 12 men — from Australia, an international team representing the Bolt All-Stars, China, England, Japan, and New Zealand.

Organizers say the team-based competition “combines strength, endurance, power and extreme energy” and includes sprint, distance, field and para-athletic events. The series continues on Feb. 9 and 11, also at Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium.

Former 100m world record holder Powell also served a doping ban in 2014 after testing positive to the stimulant oxilofrine, although his sanction was reduced from 18 months to six following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We went out there as a team and we did what we had to do,” Powell said Wednesday.

“It’s very unfortunate, and we have to look to the future. We’ve accomplished a lot, and we just need to be positive about everything right now. I’m in no position to say what should and should not be (banned). It is what it is. Some things aren’t fair.”

