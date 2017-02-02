ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrate winning the gold medal after the Women's Uneven Bars Final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Aliya Mustafina, pregnant, expected to return to training later this year

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 2, 2017, 9:10 AM EST

Russian Aliya Mustafina, the all-around bronze medalist at the last two Olympics, is pregnant, confirmed Russian national team coach Valentina Rodionenko, who hopes she returns to training in the fall.

Mustafina, 22, married Russian bobsledder Alexei Zaitsev in the fall. She is expected to give birth in June, according to R-Sport.

In Rio, Mustafina repeated as Olympic uneven bars champion and earned a second straight silver in the team event as the Russian leader, in addition to the all-around bronze.

In Rio, Mustafina said she would take two years off before returning to competition, according to Russian media quoting Rodionenko.

Mustafina remains the last non-American to win an Olympic or world all-around title, back in 2010.

With Mustafina’s absence, there might not be any Olympic or world all-around champions at this year’s world championships in Montreal in October. That last happened in 2009.

Simone Biles is taking 2017 off, Gabby Douglas hasn’t said if or when she will compete again and Italian Vanessa Ferrari, the 2006 World all-around champion, underwent Achilles tendon surgery in September.

The top gymnasts at worlds in Montreal could include Olympic Trials runner-up Laurie Hernandez and Romanian Larisa Iordache, who earned world all-around medals in 2014 and 2015.

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

Already a halfpipe prodigy, Chloe Kim entered greatest-of-all-time territory at the 2016 U.S. Grand Prix at Park City.

Kim, then 15, became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a contest and scored a perfect 100 points, believed to be the second rider ever to do so, last Feb. 6. The first was Shaun White at the 2012 Winter X Games.

Not bad company.

Kim, a full-fledged Olympic gold-medal favorite, co-headlines with White the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., this week, airing on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

In Park City last year, Kim said she couldn’t put into words the accomplishment of landing back-to-back 1080s.

“For a while now [I’ve been wanting to land them],” she said, “but I didn’t think I’d be doing it here.”

Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, would have competed in the Sochi Olympics, but she was too young by 16 months.

So Kim continued racking up domestic and international titles, including at the 2015 and 2016 X Games and the 2016 Youth Olympics.

Now she’s in line to be among the first Americans born in the 2000s to compete in the Winter Olympics next year, with a snowfall of sponsors including Target, Toyota and the South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Kim said recently. “I’m really happy with everything, still having a good time, which is really important. I just try to see it in a positive way, that definitely keeps me away from the pressure.”

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2017, 2:03 PM EST

In 2002, a 15-year-old Shaun White was beaten out for the last halfpipe spot on the U.S. Olympic team by J.J. Thomas.

Now, White is going for his fourth Olympics with Thomas as his new coach. The path to PyeongChang continues at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., this week on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

“It’s funny how life goes around,” White joked.

In 2002, Thomas edged White in the fifth and final Salt Lake City Olympic qualifying contest to keep White from becoming the youngest American to compete in a Winter Olympics since 1992 (and younger than any American to compete in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics, too).

Thomas went on to earn bronze in Salt Lake City, part of the second-ever U.S. sweep of a Winter Olympic event behind gold medalist Ross Powers and silver medalist Danny Kass.

One week after losing to Thomas in the Olympic qualifier, White earned his first Winter X Games medal, a halfpipe silver behind Thomas.

“He’s been close to unbeatable ever since,” Thomas said. “We all kind of knew it, once he gets his man strength. We knew [2002] was the last chance to keep him under control.”

White would win Olympic gold in 2006 and 2010 with coach Bud Keene at his side at the top of the halfpipe each time. White and Keene separated after White finished a disappointing fourth in Sochi.

The retired Thomas started coaching 2010 Olympian Louie Vito. White joined Vito for an October 2015 training trip in New Zealand, where Thomas critiqued both riders.

“I started giving him my two cents, and we took it from there,” Thomas said.

It wasn’t until this season that Thomas became White’s official coach.

“Our relationship is how I would describe my early days of snowboarding with my brother being my team manager or whatever, my friend on the mountain,” White said. “It’s a very fun and low-key sort of thing. He’s not really the drill-sergeant type of coach.”

MORE: Shaun White impressed by Chloe Kim