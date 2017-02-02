ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
HEERENVEEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 13: Brittany Bowe of the USA waves to the fans after she competes in the ladies 1000m race during day three of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals held at Thialf Ice Arena on March 13, 2016 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Brittany Bowe out of Worlds, ends season early after concussion

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 2, 2017, 6:34 PM EST

World champion speed skater Brittany Bowe is ending her season early after a brief comeback from a July concussion, pulling out of next week’s World Single Distance Championships at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

“After much reflection, I have decided to step away from the competitive ice season and focus on my recovery from a concussion I sustained earlier this season,” was posted on Bowe’s social media. “I am dedicated to the recovery process and focused on my preparations for 2018!”

Bowe competed in one World Cup this season in December, placing 12th in a 500m and third in a 1000m in Heerenveen, Netherlands. She was coming back after sustaining a concussion following colliding with a teammate in a July practice.

Bowe was one of the U.S.’ top athletes across all winter sports last season, breaking the 1000m world record and winning the world sprint championship in addition to her World Cup 1000m and 1500m season titles.

Bowe also earned the most medals of any male or female skater at the 2016 World Single Distance Championships — silver in the 500m and bronze in the 1000m and 1500m. She swept the 1000m and 1500m at the 2015 World Single Distance Championships.

Bowe was part of a disappointing U.S. speed skating team at the Sochi Olympics, where her best individual finish was eighth.

The U.S. team at next week’s World Single Distance Championships is led by four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis and two-time Olympian Heather Bergsma.

MORE: Katherine Reutter ends early retirement

A photo posted by Brittany Bowe (@brittanybowe) on

IOC, IIHF, NHL bosses to meet regarding Olympic hockey

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: A general view of the arena as the team's line up to receive their medals during the Men's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match on Day 16 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 23, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 6:46 PM EST

More: Hockey

Jonathan Toews, Connor McDavid Jonathan Toews says hockey ‘misrepresented’ if no NHL players at Olympics SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 23: Herb Brooks head coach of the USA team talks to the press during the mens ice hockey bronze medal game between Belarus and Russia on February 23, 2002 at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic at the E Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) New Herb Brooks statue unveiled in St. Paul Hayley Wickenheiser, Wayne Gretzky Wayne Gretzky compares Hayley Wickenheiser to NHL legend

The head of the International Olympic Committee is joining high-level talks over whether the world’s best hockey players will participate when the South Korea Winter Olympics begin 12 months from now, two people familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The IOC and the International Ice Hockey Federation requested a meeting Friday with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association Executive Director Don Fehr, the people said on condition of anonymity because the development was not formally announced.

The meeting is the first to include IOC President Thomas Bach, IIHF President Rene Fasel, Bettman and Fehr regarding the NHL’s participation in the 2018 Olympics, they said.

Fasel has been talking and meeting with Bettman and Fehr for months, trying to make sure the top hockey players compete in a sixth straight Olympics.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last weekend league owners are leaning against it .

“If the status quo remains, I don’t expect us to be in the Olympics,” Daly said during last weekend’s All-Star break.

The NHL has been the only professional sports league that pauses its season to allow its athletes to participate in the Olympics. It simply might not be willing to do that again next season.

The IOC has provided some compensation in the past, paying for travel and insurance expenses to get hockey’s best to each Winter Olympics since 1998. The IOC, though, doesn’t want to continue that practice. It spent about $14 million to cover travel and insurance for NHL players for the 2014 Olympics in Russia. Even if travel and insurance costs are covered, however, there’s no guarantee the league and union will agree to go to South Korea.

While Friday’s meeting might move the parties closer to a decision, it might take months for it to be resolved. Before the last Winter Olympics in Russia, a decision was not made until the previous summer.

The NHL is hoping to have a resolution sooner than later so that it can set next season’s schedule.

PyeongChang is 14 hours ahead of New York, making it difficult for TV viewers in North America to watch the games, and South Korea isn’t a market the NHL is as excited about as China’s in the 2022 Olympics.

Most players have expressed interest in playing for their home nations and competing for Olympic gold. Washington star Alex Ovechkin has said that he would play for Russia in PyeongChang even if the NHL doesn’t stop its season for players to participate.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said he will support Ovechkin and others if they choose to defy the league’s wishes next year.

“It’s a players’ league,” Leonsis said Wednesday. “If Alex Ovechkin and Braden Holtby and Nick Backstrom tell us, ‘We want to go play for our country,’ how am I going to say no? I might get fined. I might get punished in some way, but I feel I’m in partnership with Nick and Braden and Alex. It’s a tough decision.”

MORE: 2018 Olympic hockey groups set

U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth broadcast schedule; first Olympic qualifier

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 20: Maddie Bowman of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal in the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Finals with David Wise, gold medal winner in the Men's Ski Halfpipe on day thirteen of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 20, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 2, 2017, 4:33 PM EST

More: Winter Olympics

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: A general view of the arena as the team's line up to receive their medals during the Men's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match on Day 16 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 23, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) IOC, IIHF, NHL bosses to meet regarding Olympic hockey HEERENVEEN, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 13: Brittany Bowe of the USA waves to the fans after she competes in the ladies 1000m race during day three of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating Finals held at Thialf Ice Arena on March 13, 2016 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Brittany Bowe out of Worlds, ends season early after concussion PARK CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Chloe Kim celebrates a first place finish with Kelly Clark in the ladies' FIS Snowboard World Cup at the 2016 U.S Snowboarding Park City Grand Prix on February 6, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Watch Chloe Kim become the first woman to score perfect 100

Shaun White and Chloe Kim, plus freeskiers and snowboarders seeking Olympic berths, take flight at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting Friday.

White, a two-time Olympic champion, and Kim, a 16-year-old who already owns two X Games titles, head the halfpipe snowboarding fields at Mammoth. They’re looking to bounce back after being upset at the X Games last week.

White takes on a field including U.S. Olympic teammates Greg BretzTaylor Gold and Louie Vito, plus X Games winner Scotty James of Australia.

Kim will face a more daunting challenge in Olympic champions Kelly Clark and Hannah Teter and Sochi Olympian Arielle Gold.

While White and Kim build toward next season, Mammoth marks the first of five Olympic qualifiers for ski and snowboard slopestyle and ski halfpipe.

That means U.S. Olympic champions Jamie AndersonMaddie BowmanJoss Christensen and David Wise open their quests to qualify for PyeongChang this week. Sage Kotsenburg, the surprise first Olympic snowboard slopestyle champion, is sitting out Mammoth as he decides whether he wants to make a run for PyeongChang.

Olympic qualifying in those three disciplines consists of five events for ski halfpipe and slopestyle and four events for snowboard slopestyle. The remaining events will be next season.

Each athlete’s top two results across qualifying will determine standings from which three athletes per gender per event can be named to the PyeongChang team. More athletes can be added based on discretionary selection by the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association next January.

MORE: Shaun White impressed by Chloe Kim

U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Schedule
Friday
Ski Halfpipe, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET — LIVE STREAM
Snowboard Slopestyle, 4-5:30 p.m. ET — LIVE STREAM

Saturday
Snowboard Halfpipe, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET — LIVE STREAM
Ski Slopestyle, 4-5:30 p.m. ET — LIVE STREAM
NBC broadcast, 4:30-6 p.m. ET

Sunday
NBC broadcast, 3-4 p.m. ET