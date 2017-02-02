Brittany Bowe out of Worlds, ends season early after concussion

World champion speed skater Brittany Bowe is ending her season early after a brief comeback from a July concussion, pulling out of next week’s World Single Distance Championships at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.
“After much reflection, I have decided to step away from the competitive ice season and focus on my recovery from a concussion I sustained earlier this season,” was posted on Bowe’s social media. “I am dedicated to the recovery process and focused on my preparations for 2018!”
Bowe competed in one World Cup this season in December, placing 12th in a 500m and third in a 1000m in Heerenveen, Netherlands. She was coming back after sustaining a concussion following colliding with a teammate in a July practice.
Bowe was one of the U.S.’ top athletes across all winter sports last season, breaking the 1000m world record and winning the world sprint championship in addition to her World Cup 1000m and 1500m season titles.
Bowe also earned the most medals of any male or female skater at the 2016 World Single Distance Championships — silver in the 500m and bronze in the 1000m and 1500m. She swept the 1000m and 1500m at the 2015 World Single Distance Championships.
Bowe was part of a disappointing U.S. speed skating team at the Sochi Olympics, where her best individual finish was eighth.
The U.S. team at next week’s World Single Distance Championships is led by four-time Olympic medalist Shani Davis and two-time Olympian Heather Bergsma.
