Watch Chloe Kim become the first woman to score perfect 100

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

Already a halfpipe prodigy, Chloe Kim entered greatest-of-all-time territory at the 2016 U.S. Grand Prix at Park City.

Kim, then 15, became the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in a contest and scored a perfect 100 points, believed to be the second rider ever to do so, last Feb. 6. The first was Shaun White at the 2012 Winter X Games.

Not bad company.

Kim, a full-fledged Olympic gold-medal favorite, co-headlines with White the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., this week, airing on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

In Park City last year, Kim said she couldn’t put into words the accomplishment of landing back-to-back 1080s.

“For a while now [I’ve been wanting to land them],” she said, “but I didn’t think I’d be doing it here.”

Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, would have competed in the Sochi Olympics, but she was too young by 16 months.

So Kim continued racking up domestic and international titles, including at the 2015 and 2016 X Games and the 2016 Youth Olympics.

Now she’s in line to be among the first Americans born in the 2000s to compete in the Winter Olympics next year, with a snowfall of sponsors including Target, Toyota and the South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Kim said recently. “I’m really happy with everything, still having a good time, which is really important. I just try to see it in a positive way, that definitely keeps me away from the pressure.”

VIDEO: Shaun White, at age 15, just misses 2002 Olympic team

Watch Shaun White, at age 15, just miss 2002 Olympic team

By OlympicTalkFeb 2, 2017, 2:03 PM EST

PARK CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Chloe Kim celebrates a first place finish with Kelly Clark in the ladies' FIS Snowboard World Cup at the 2016 U.S Snowboarding Park City Grand Prix on February 6, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In 2002, a 15-year-old Shaun White was beaten out for the last halfpipe spot on the U.S. Olympic team by J.J. Thomas.

Now, White is going for his fourth Olympics with Thomas as his new coach. The path to PyeongChang continues at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., this week on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

“It’s funny how life goes around,” White joked.

In 2002, Thomas edged White in the fifth and final Salt Lake City Olympic qualifying contest to keep White from becoming the youngest American to compete in a Winter Olympics since 1992 (and younger than any American to compete in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Olympics, too).

Thomas went on to earn bronze in Salt Lake City, part of the second-ever U.S. sweep of a Winter Olympic event behind gold medalist Ross Powers and silver medalist Danny Kass.

One week after losing to Thomas in the Olympic qualifier, White earned his first Winter X Games medal, a halfpipe silver behind Thomas.

“He’s been close to unbeatable ever since,” Thomas said. “We all kind of knew it, once he gets his man strength. We knew [2002] was the last chance to keep him under control.”

White would win Olympic gold in 2006 and 2010 with coach Bud Keene at his side at the top of the halfpipe each time. White and Keene separated after White finished a disappointing fourth in Sochi.

The retired Thomas started coaching 2010 Olympian Louie Vito. White joined Vito for an October 2015 training trip in New Zealand, where Thomas critiqued both riders.

“I started giving him my two cents, and we took it from there,” Thomas said.

It wasn’t until this season that Thomas became White’s official coach.

“Our relationship is how I would describe my early days of snowboarding with my brother being my team manager or whatever, my friend on the mountain,” White said. “It’s a very fun and low-key sort of thing. He’s not really the drill-sergeant type of coach.”

Russian athletes refuse to return stripped Olympic medals

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Maria Sharapova of the Russia Olympic tennis team carries her country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
AP
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 12:14 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Aliya Mustafina of Russia celebrate winning the gold medal after the Women's Uneven Bars Final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

MOSCOW (AP) — None of the Russian athletes recently stripped of their Olympic titles for doping have returned their medals, the country’s Olympic committee said Thursday.

Russia has had 18 medalists disqualified in doping cases from Olympic retesting from the 2008 and 2012 Games. Ten more Russians are also obliged to return medals they won as part of relay teams containing dopers.

Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov said his organization, which would typically handle medal transfers, hasn’t received any, saying it was “not an easy process.”

“So far, we don’t have any reports of (medals being returned),” Zhukov said.

Some Russian athletes have said they want to keep their medals while they prepare an appeal, but others have refused to give them up.

Usain Bolt, meanwhile, said he gave up his 4x100m relay gold from the 2008 Beijing Olympics as soon as teammate Nesta Carter was disqualified last week.

One Russian runner has claimed the government told him he could keep his medal. Maxim Dyldin, a member of the bronze-medal winning Russian team disqualified in the 4×400 relay at the 2008 Games, said in an interview with a local newspaper last month that “our ministry didn’t agree with the decision and told us to keep the medals.”

“I’ve got the medal at home,” Dyldin added. “Let them try to take it.”

Dyldin and the Russian Sports Ministry refused to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Russia’s slow response could strain relations with the International Olympic Committee at a time when the country is already under pressure over widespread doping and accusations that drug-test samples were routinely swapped to cover up doping, including at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The current retesting program has largely focused on steroids, the area where testing techniques have seen the biggest leaps since 2008. That has allowed the IOC to catch dozens of cheats in strength and speed-based events like track, weightlifting and wrestling.

Former Soviet countries have been hardest hit.

Kazakhstan, which has had eight medalists disqualified, said it will hand back two gold medals to the IOC on Thursday. They were won by weightlifter Ilya Ilyin, perhaps the country’s biggest sports star, who tested positive for steroids in retests of his 2008 and 2012 samples.

That follows earlier defiance by some Kazakh athletes, but the Central Asian country’s Olympic committee said it has convinced them otherwise.

“The whole situation for all the athletes who (are) obliged to return medals is not an easy one,” spokeswoman Zhuldyz Baimagambet told the AP in an email. “Some of them overreacted at the beginning, but they are ready to do it now and (the) process is ongoing.”

Ukraine and Belarus, two other countries required to return numerous medals, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

If athletes don’t return the medals voluntarily, it’s unclear what steps the IOC could take to force them. Any legal proceedings could be time-consuming, taking in multiple jurisdictions as well as the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Further complicating the issue, many of the athletes are retired and wouldn’t be affected by sports sanctions. In the years which have passed since the 2008 Olympics, medals also may have been lost or sold.

National Olympic committees are responsible for ensuring medals are given back, but there’s little precedent for punishing them if they don’t comply.

The IOC keeps some extra medals in reserve from past Olympics for such cases, but it’s not clear whether it has enough to cover the shortfall if dopers don’t return theirs.

The IOC didn’t respond to a request about how many spare medals it keeps, or what sanctions it could implement on those who keep medals despite a disqualification.

