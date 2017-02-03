ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
BEIJING - AUGUST 08: Runner Lopez Lomong of the USA carries his country's flag and leads the delegation from the USA during the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics at the National Stadium on August 8, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
AP

Refugee travel ban brings sadness to ‘Lost Boy’ Lopez Lomong

Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

Two-time Olympian Lopez Lomong‘s mind frequently wanders back in time during training runs through the woods.

He thinks about arriving in the U.S. as one of the “Lost Boys of Sudan,” with nothing more than a book featuring the Statue of Liberty on the cover. He remembers becoming a U.S. citizen in 2007 after being among the thousands of young civil war refugees brought to the nation. And proudly wearing the red, white and blue as the middle-distance runner carried the American flag at the 2008 Beijing Games.

That’s the inviting country he knows — the one to which he brought two brothers from Africa so they could run at American colleges. The one that hopefully someday welcomes his mom and sister, who remain back in Africa.

Now, Lomong’s new home created fresh fear with President Donald Trump‘s order to suspend all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

It weighs on him.

“I’ve been crying since I was 6 years old when I was taken away from my family. I don’t want to cry again,” Lomong said in a phone interview from Flagstaff, Arizona, where he’s training. “I don’t have tears anymore.”

Lomong was a child when rebels kidnapped him from the arms of his mother at a church service in his village in South Sudan. He escaped from the rebel camp with three older boys, running for three days before being taken by Kenyan border patrol troops to a refugee camp.

There, he stayed for a decade before being told about the “Lost Boys of Sudan” program. He wrote an essay about his life, and was selected to live with an adoptive family in the United States. He arrived on July 31, 2001, with nothing more than the clothes on his back — and that book featuring Lady Liberty.

“It was a blessing to come to this country,” said Lomong, who attended Northern Arizona University and rose to the ranks of All-American.

In 2008, Lomong was part of a U.S. men’s 1500m contingent headed to the Olympics that was truly diverse, joining Leo Manzano, who was born in Mexico, and Bernard Lagat, from Kenya.

“We were one team, wearing the same uniform, wearing the same colors. To me, that right there is what America is all about,” said the 32-year-old Lomong, who is making a movie about his lifelong journey. “We were one.”

He counts being picked to carry the flag for his new country in Beijing as one of his most treasured honors. He couldn’t stop grinning on his trip around the stadium.

Thousands of miles away, two young boys were watching from a one-bedroom apartment in Kenya, on a television bought for them by their big brother. Peter and Alex Lomong vividly remember the feeling of pride as they watched Lopez representing America that day.

They wanted to follow in his footsteps. He helped open the door.

Peter and Alex each attended Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, because their future coach/guardian saw an HBO’s “Real Sports” episode on Lopez and was so touched that he reached out to the family. The brothers moved in with coach Winston Brown and his wife in 2009 — and flourished. Both siblings are now runners in college — Peter a sophomore at Northern Arizona, and Alex a freshman at Ohio State.

“They were fantastic additions to not just our family but to the community,” Brown wrote in an email. “The most remarkable part was Lopez’s trust in Beth and I. He is a one-in-a-billion human being.”

Peter echoes that sentiment.

“I’m able to read, able to speak English, able to tell myself I have a future — all because of my big brother,” Peter said. “He’s an idol to me.”

And constantly looking out for them, which is why Trump’s order is so distressing to Lopez. It pauses America’s entire refugee program for months, and temporarily freezes immigration from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.

He just wants his brothers — all immigrants — to have a chance at success. He also wants his siblings close, so he doesn’t have to worry about them.

“They’re just kids and want to learn. They want to do something to change their lives,” said Lopez, who also made the U.S. team for the 2012 London Games. “My brothers are here, and doing so great. I want them to be safe. I don’t want to lose anybody else.”

Lately, he’s experienced quite a bit of loss.

At the 2016 Olympic Trials, he was running with a heavy heart. He said he lost his dad and two other brothers in Africa — all within a span of a few months and with no explanation. He didn’t get to attend their funerals.

Someday, Lopez hopes to bring his mom and sister to the United States and reunite the family.

“I want them to be in this country, with the safety and the freedom that we all hold dear in this country,” Lopez said. “I represent this country with all my heart. I want to win a gold medal for this country. I want to do anything for this country.”

World Alpine Skiing Championships broadcast schedule

From left, United States' Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Julia Mancuso pose after an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
AP
By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

Every event of the World Alpine Skiing Championships will stream live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, starting with Lindsey Vonn in the super-G on Tuesday.

The biggest competition outside of the Olympics is slated in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Feb. 7-19. This year’s worlds will prove a key indicator of 2018 Olympic prospects.

Recall that four years ago, Mikaela Shiffrin won her first world title in slalom, while Vonn crashed in the worlds super-G.

Shiffrin went on to become the youngest Olympic slalom champion. Vonn missed the Sochi Winter Games due to knee injuries.

This year, Vonn and Shiffrin headline the U.S. team in St. Moritz.

International stars include World Cup overall champions Marcel Hirscher of Austria and Lara Gut of Switzerland.

In addition to live streaming coverage, NBCSN will air live early morning coverage of most events, while NBC will air weekend afternoon coverage of key races — men’s and women’s downhills and the women’s slalom.

Date Time (ET) Network Event
Tuesday, Feb. 7 6 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Super-G
Wednesday, Feb. 8 6 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Super-G
Friday, Feb. 10 4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Combined Downhill
Friday, Feb. 10 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Combined Slalom
Saturday, Feb. 11 6 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Downhill
Saturday, Feb. 11 2:30 p.m.* NBC Men’s Downhill
Sunday, Feb. 12 6 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Downhill
Sunday, Feb. 12 12:30 p.m.* NBC Women’s Downhill
Monday, Feb. 13 4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Combined-Downhill
Monday, Feb. 13 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Combined-Slalom
Tuesday, Feb. 14 6 a.m. NBCSN Team Event
Thursday, Feb. 16 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
Thursday, Feb. 16 7 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
Friday, Feb. 17 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
Friday, Feb. 17 7 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
Saturday, Feb. 18 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Slalom Run 1
Saturday, Feb. 18 7 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Slalom Run 2
Saturday, Feb. 18 12:30 p.m.* NBC Women’s Slalom
Sunday, Feb. 19 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Slalom Run 1
Sunday, Feb. 19 7 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Slalom Run 2

* Denotes same-day delay.

Iran bans U.S. wrestlers from entering country for meet

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Jordan Burroughs of the United States takes down Ezzatollah Akbari Zarinkolaei of Iran during the 2014 FILA Freestyle Wrestling World Cup at The Forum on March 15, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 12:09 PM EST

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday banned U.S. wrestlers from an important international tournament this month in response to President Donald Trump‘s executive order forbidding visas for Iranians, the official IRNA news agency reported.

IRNA quoted Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying a special committee reviewed the case of the U.S. team for the freestyle World Cup, and “eventually the visit … was opposed.” The competition, one of the sport’s most prestigious events, is set for Feb. 16-17 in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The decision marks the first action taken by Iran in response to Trump’s executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries. Earlier this week, Iran said it would take retaliatory action. Ghasemi said the policy of the new U.S. administration left Iran no other choice but to ban the wrestlers.

USA Wrestling, the sport’s domestic governing body, said in a statement it hasn’t officially been told it won’t be allowed to compete. The group added that if that is the case, USA Wrestling is “extremely disappointed” in what it calls an “unacceptable situation.”

“Wrestling is about competition and goodwill through sport, and is no place for politics,” the federation said.

U.S. freestyle wrestlers have competed in Iran since the 1998 Takhti Cup in Tehran, which followed an absence of nearly 20 years. Since then, Americans have attended Iran-hosted wrestling competitions 15 times. The American athletes were warmly welcomed by Iranian spectators and sport centers were packed.

The Iranians have made 16 visits to the U.S. as guests of USA Wrestling since the 1990s. The 2018 freestyle World Cup is in Iowa City, Iowa, and the Iranian team is expected to qualify.

“Though we had hoped for a different outcome from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, we appreciate the complex nature of this decision,” said Nenad Lalovic, president of United World Wrestling, the sport’s international ruling body, said in an email to the AP. “We are currently working to find a solution for the freestyle World Cup as soon as possible.”

Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran and is rooted in an ancient practice of combining the sport with physical education and meditation.

MORE: Jordan Burroughs calls ban a missed opportunity