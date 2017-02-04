ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Torin Yater-Wallace

Torin Yater-Wallace, Maddie Bowman lead U.S. skiers onto halfpipe podium at Olympic qualifier

Leave a comment
By Julia FincherFeb 4, 2017, 7:42 PM EST

Heavy snow on Friday and high winds on Saturday led to the cancellation of the final round of the skiing halfpipe and snowboarding slopestyle events at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix. The competition, held in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., served as the first Olympic qualifier for the U.S. athletes hoping to make the team for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

With the final round unable to be contested, the results from qualification stood and four skiers moved halfway to earning an Olympic berth. In the men’s freeskiing halfpipe competition, Torin Yater-Wallace earned the top score of 92.33, followed by Gus Kenworthy with 92.oo. and Taylor Seaton with 90.00. Yater-Wallace and Kenworthy were 2014 Olympians, with Kenworthy earning a silver medal in the ski slopestyle event.

It was Yater-Wallace’s first World Cup win since 2014. He’s had his share of injuries in the years since Sochi, with a concussion in 2015 followed by an infection that affected his gall bladder, liver and lungs and put him on life support in 2016. At the Mammoth competition, he told U.S. Freeskiing, “(I’m) actually dealing with a really bruised heel right now, but I am working through it.”

In the women’s event, the reigning Olympic champion in ski halfpipe, Maddie Bowman, finished second. In first place was France’s Marie Martinod and third was Japan’s Ayana Onozuka.

Yater-Wallace, Kenworthy, Seaton and Bowman now just need one more podium finish at an Olympic selection event to automatically become PyeongChang Olympians. A maximum of three athletes per gender will be named to the U.S. team if they finish on the podium at two designated selection events. The second of the five planned qualifiers will be held next December.

“The fact that it’s an Olympic qualifier definitely adds a lot of pressure,” Kenworthy said, “but I tried not to think too much about the stakes at hand and just focused on landing my run.”

MORE: Torin Yater-Wallace healthy going into X Games after years of health scares

 

 

After IOC joins talks, no decision yet on NHL players in 2018 Olympics

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 01: A puck sits on the Olympic rings logo during a women's hockey practice session prior to the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Shayba Arena on February 1, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 12:54 PM EST

The four top stakeholders in the discussion over whether NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year met without resolution Friday, with one warning that time is running short to make a decision.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, for the first time joined International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players’ Association Executive Director Don Fehr at a meeting in New York. With league owners reluctant to put next season on hiatus for nearly three weeks against the wishes of their own players, it’s clear that hurdles remain with 12 months to go.

Fasel said the group may need to get back together soon and set a deadline.

“I have a coordination commission in March in Korea,” Fasel told reporters at NHL offices in New York. “We need to know about the accommodation. We need to know about the transportation. The sooner we know, the better we can prepare the conditions for the NHL players and the NHL.”

Bettman and NHL team owners appear willing to skip the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 and possibly resume Olympic participation in China four years later, assuming the IOC would allow that to happen. They don’t want to shut their season down without tangible benefits, and the 14-hour time difference and relatively small market in South Korea are not enticing.

“The focus from the clubs’ standpoint is what does this disruption to our season mean?” Bettman said. “Clubs are very concerned about the competitiveness of our season, the health and wellbeing of our players, whether or not there’s fatigue. From our standpoint, I think the clubs are very much focused on disruption to the NHL season.”

Players, it seems universally, want to participate in a sixth straight Olympics.

“There’s a shared interest in developing our game with international play,” Fehr said in a telephone interview. “We have a difference of opinion with the owners about where the Olympics fit in, particularly in South Korea.”

Fehr said Bach’s presence was a positive sign.

“It was good that he came and showed interest,” Fehr told The Associated Press. “We had a frank discussion without any agreements.”

While the IOC got involved in the talks, Bach made it clear the other three parties will have to come up with an agreement.

“We all want see the best players at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, and we know the players feel the same,” Bach said. “Therefore, we hope even more that the international federation and the NHL will reach a solution to make the Olympic dreams of the players come true.”

The IIHF has come up with the money needed to cover travel and insurance costs for players, Fasel said, suggesting other issues are more important.

The Olympics has become part of the NHL labor situation. The league recently asked if the union would eliminate its opt-out option in 2019 and extend the labor pact three years through the 2024-2025 season in exchange for participating in the 2018 Olympics. The union refused.

More than 400 miles away from the meeting, John Tavares was paying attention in Detroit as he and the rest of the New York Islanders prepared for a game against the Red Wings. Tavares, a union representative, said the topic seems to be a bargaining chip between the league and players.

“It can be used as a sensitive issue,” he said. “You can make the argument on the negative impact it can make during the regular season, but then globally, the positive impact it can make. There’s a lot of talk about China and preseason games and the growth there when the Olympics go there. We’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of moving parts.”

Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom said the Olympics is a unique event and is eager to return to a third Games.

“This is an event, huge in the whole world. I don’t see why we have to give something up now. I think just play for your country in a big event all over the world,” he said.

MORE: 2018 Olympic hockey groups set

 

 

World Alpine Skiing Championships broadcast schedule

From left, United States' Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Julia Mancuso pose after an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
AP
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkFeb 3, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn, MIkaela Shiffrin Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin lead U.S. roster for World Alpine Skiing Champs gettyimages-633184708 Mikaela Shiffrin wins 6th slalom this season in Stockholm night event GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Lindsey Vonn of USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 21, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn develops friendship with young skier battling cancer

Every event of the World Alpine Skiing Championships will stream live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, starting with Lindsey Vonn in the super-G on Tuesday.

The biggest competition outside of the Olympics is slated in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from Feb. 7-19. This year’s worlds will prove a key indicator of 2018 Olympic prospects.

Recall that four years ago, Mikaela Shiffrin won her first world title in slalom, while Vonn crashed in the worlds super-G.

Shiffrin went on to become the youngest Olympic slalom champion. Vonn missed the Sochi Winter Games due to knee injuries.

This year, Vonn and Shiffrin headline the U.S. team in St. Moritz.

International stars include World Cup overall champions Marcel Hirscher of Austria and Lara Gut of Switzerland.

In addition to live streaming coverage, NBCSN will air live early morning coverage of most events, while NBC will air weekend afternoon coverage of key races — men’s and women’s downhills and the women’s slalom.

MORE: Vonn develops friendship with young skier battling cancer

Date Time (ET) Network Event
Tuesday, Feb. 7 6 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Super-G
Wednesday, Feb. 8 6 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Super-G
Friday, Feb. 10 4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Combined Downhill
Friday, Feb. 10 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Combined Slalom
Saturday, Feb. 11 6 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Downhill
Saturday, Feb. 11 2:30 p.m.* NBC Men’s Downhill
Sunday, Feb. 12 6 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Downhill
Sunday, Feb. 12 12:30 p.m.* NBC Women’s Downhill
Monday, Feb. 13 4 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Combined-Downhill
Monday, Feb. 13 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Combined-Slalom
Tuesday, Feb. 14 6 a.m. NBCSN Team Event
Thursday, Feb. 16 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
Thursday, Feb. 16 7 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
Friday, Feb. 17 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
Friday, Feb. 17 7 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
Saturday, Feb. 18 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Slalom Run 1
Saturday, Feb. 18 7 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Women’s Slalom Run 2
Saturday, Feb. 18 12:30 p.m.* NBC Women’s Slalom
Sunday, Feb. 19 3:45 a.m. NBCSports.com/live Men’s Slalom Run 1
Sunday, Feb. 19 7 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Slalom Run 2

* Denotes same-day delay.