ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Prefontaine Classic

A year into doping ban, Russian track and field inches closer to return

Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 5, 2017, 5:15 PM EST

MOSCOW (AP) More than a year into Russia’s exclusion from international track and field, high jump world champion Maria Kuchina feels like she’s stagnating.

“I need emotion, I need competition, I need rivals,” Kuchina said.

That’s all missing because Russian track and field exists in limbo, banned since November 2015 as a series of investigations revealed widespread doping and alleged government officials helped to cover it up.

Sunday saw Russia’s biggest meet of the year so far, though it featured only Russians, with very mixed quality in many events. Kuchina easily won her event in Moscow, but her result of 1.91 meters was far below her best.

However, after a string of false starts, Russia is inching closer to a return.

On Monday, track’s world governing body, the IAAF, will hold a council meeting with the stated aim of drawing up a road map for Russia’s return though, in some ways, the process has quietly begun.

Over the winter, the IAAF has been accepting applications from top Russian athletes who want to compete in international events as neutral athletes, rather than representatives of Russia’s still-suspended track federation.

As of Wednesday, 33 Russians had applied, sending off forms listing their drug-test history under newly relaxed IAAF rules which no longer insist on Russian athletes training outside their home country. If the IAAF accepts all of them, Russia will have close to a full team at next month’s European indoor championships in Serbia, just without a flag.

That’s good news for Daria Klishina, the long jumper who was allowed to be Russia’s only representative in track and field at last year’s Rio Olympics because she has long trained in Florida, rather than in the Russian system.

“I don’t want to be in that situation again, never,” Klishina said Sunday, recalling how she found it tough to be on her own at the Olympics, where she finished ninth. If more Russians get permission to compete this season, “I’ll feel a lot better, because I didn’t like competing alone with that huge responsibility.”

Competing as neutrals, not Russians, is a sensitive issue.

Many fans support the athletes who have submitted applications to the IAAF, though some Russian nationalists accuse them of betraying their country.

“There’s more support because people who I know understand what sport means to me,” Kuchina said. “I try never to read online comments because they could destroy anyone’s wellbeing.”

Middle-distance runner Elena Korobkina, however, said she’ll refuse a place at major championships if it means competing as a neutral, though she will take part in other meets. “Even if they let me, I won’t compete at the Europeans because I want to race under my own flag,” she said.

Even as Russia nears a return, there have been setbacks.

Documents released in December as part of a World Anti-Doping Agency inquiry showed eight unnamed Russians from the national track and field team had given suspicious samples ahead of the 2014 world indoor championships, but most were recorded as clean. The IAAF is looking into the issue.

In another blow, a German TV channel broadcast footage showing national-team runner Artyom Denmukhametov appearing to train with coach Vladimir Kazarin, who is suspended over alleged steroid use by several of his other athletes. Denmukhametov was in action at Sunday’s meet, coming second in the 400m. He hasn’t applied to the IAAF to compete as a neutral, according to Russian track federation records.

Until the IAAF either reinstates Russia or allows its top athletes to compete as individuals, Russian track will remain in suspended animation. Kuchina doesn’t know if she’ll be able to defend her world title in London in August.

“There’s no information,” she said, criticizing the lack of updates about her application. “We’re all waiting.”

MORE: Iran lifts ban on U.S. wrestling team

Shaun White, Kelly Clark top snowboarding halfpipe at Grand Prix Mammoth

Shaun White
Leave a comment
By Julia FincherFeb 5, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

The thirty-somethings with five Olympic medals between them held off the field to win gold at the U.S. Grand Prix snowboarding halfpipe competition in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Shaun White proved he’s back in winning shape after undergoing ankle surgery in the fall. Unable to put together a clean run at last weekend’s X Games, he finished 11th of 12 riders. White looked much more comfortable today at his home mountain of Mammoth, taking the Grand Prix title with a score of 94.75.

White, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is looking to make his fourth Olympic team next year. He finished fourth at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Watch Shaun White, at age 15, just miss 2002 Olympic team

Joining White on the podium to complete an American sweep were Ryan Wachendorfer, making his first Grand Prix podium at 21 years old, and Louie Vito, a 2010 Olympian.

In the women’s snowboarding halfpipe competition, 33-year-old Kelly Clark scored 91.75 to place first, an improvement on her fourth-place showing at the X Games. The Grand Prix in Mammoth is just her third competition after undergoing hip surgery. Clark  is a four-time Olympian with one gold and two bronze medals.

The lone non-American to make the snowboarding halfpipe this weekend was Japan’s Haruna Matsumoto, who finished second behind Clark. In third was the U.S.’ Hannah Teter, a two-time Olympic medalist in the event. Finishing fourth was 16-year-old snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim.

MORE: Double sweep for U.S. men and women in snowboard slopestyle at Mammoth Grand Prix

 

Double sweep for U.S. men and women in snowboard slopestyle at Mammoth Grand Prix

Leave a comment
By Julia FincherFeb 5, 2017, 2:56 PM EST

Reigning Olympic champion Jamie Anderson outscored her teenage teammates to claim gold in women’s snowboard slopestyle at the U.S. Grand Prix in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Anderson won the competition, the first Olympic selection event, with a second-run score of 80.25. She was joined on the podium by 16-year-old Hailey Langland and 19-year-old Julia Marino.

At last weekend’s X Games, Anderson finished second behind Marino, while Langland placed fourth.

American rookies took the top spots in the men’s slopestyle event as well, with 16-year-old Redmond Gerard scoring 87.95 to place first. Kyle Mack and Dylan Thomas completed the double sweep for U.S. snowboarders.

Besides Anderson, all five medalists would be first-time Olympians if named to the U.S. Olympic team for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The Grand Prix in Mammouth is the first of five competitions used to select the snowboarding slopestyle team. A maximum of three male and three female snowboarders can earn automatic berths onto the Olympic with podium finishes at these qualifying events.

In the women’s ski slopestyle event, Maggie Voisin won gold but was the only American to make it onto the podium. Devin Logan, Olympic silver medalist in the event, placed fourth.

Voisin was named to the 2014 Olympic team but wasn’t able to compete in Sochi due to an ankle injury sustained in practice.

MORE: Torin Yater-Wallace, Maddie Bowman lead U.S. skiers onto halfpipe podium at Olympic qualifier

 