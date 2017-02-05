Double sweep for U.S. men and women in snowboard slopestyle at Mammoth Grand Prix

Reigning Olympic champion Jamie Anderson outscored her teenage teammates to claim gold in women’s snowboard slopestyle at the U.S. Grand Prix in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
Anderson won the competition, the first Olympic selection event, with a second-run score of 80.25. She was joined on the podium by 16-year-old Hailey Langland and 19-year-old Julia Marino.
At last weekend’s X Games, Anderson finished second behind Marino, while Langland placed fourth.
American rookies took the top spots in the men’s slopestyle event as well, with 16-year-old Redmond Gerard scoring 87.95 to place first. Kyle Mack and Dylan Thomas completed the double sweep for U.S. snowboarders.
Besides Anderson, all five medalists would be first-time Olympians if named to the U.S. Olympic team for the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The Grand Prix in Mammouth is the first of five competitions used to select the snowboarding slopestyle team. A maximum of three male and three female snowboarders can earn automatic berths onto the Olympic with podium finishes at these qualifying events.
In the women’s ski slopestyle event, Maggie Voisin won gold but was the only American to make it onto the podium. Devin Logan, Olympic silver medalist in the event, placed fourth.
Voisin was named to the 2014 Olympic team but wasn’t able to compete in Sochi due to an ankle injury sustained in practice.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah, Iranian media reported on Sunday.
The Sunday report by state TV quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that the ban was lifted after the “discriminative restrictions” on Iranian nationals travelling to the U.S. was suspended by a U.S. federal judge.
The wrestlers were originally banned Friday from the Feb. 16-17 competition after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. The Trump administration is now appealing to reinstate the travel ban. On Sunday a judge in San Francisco rejected the government’s request for an immediate reinstatement. Formal arguments in the case begin on Monday.
Regardless of tensions between their governments, American and Iranian wrestlers have frequently hosted each other in competitions and have a working relationship that goes back decades.
At least one Iranian parliamentarian, Ali Mohtari, was critical of the original decision to ban the U.S. team. In a posting on Twitter, Mohtari argued that Iran should do the opposite of Trump and instead make a point of welcoming the American wrestlers.
Heavy snow on Friday and high winds on Saturday led to the cancellation of the final round of the skiing halfpipe and snowboarding slopestyle events at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix. The competition, held in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., served as the first Olympic qualifier for the U.S. athletes hoping to make the team for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.
With the final round unable to be contested, the results from qualification stood and four skiers moved halfway to earning an Olympic berth. In the men’s freeskiing halfpipe competition, Torin Yater-Wallace earned the top score of 92.33, followed by Gus Kenworthy with 92.oo. and Taylor Seaton with 90.00. Yater-Wallace and Kenworthy were 2014 Olympians, with Kenworthy earning a silver medal in the ski slopestyle event.
It was Yater-Wallace’s first World Cup win since 2014. He’s had his share of injuries in the years since Sochi, with a concussion in 2015 followed by an infection that affected his gall bladder, liver and lungs and put him on life support in 2016. At the Mammoth competition, he told U.S. Freeskiing, “(I’m) actually dealing with a really bruised heel right now, but I am working through it.”
In the women’s event, the reigning Olympic champion in ski halfpipe, Maddie Bowman, finished second. In first place was France’s Marie Martinod and third was Japan’s Ayana Onozuka.
Yater-Wallace, Kenworthy, Seaton and Bowman now just need one more podium finish at an Olympic selection event to automatically become PyeongChang Olympians. A maximum of three athletes per gender will be named to the U.S. team if they finish on the podium at two designated selection events. The second of the five planned qualifiers will be held next December.
“The fact that it’s an Olympic qualifier definitely adds a lot of pressure,” Kenworthy said, “but I tried not to think too much about the stakes at hand and just focused on landing my run.”
