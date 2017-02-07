ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
CALI, COLOMBIA - JULY 17: A general view during round one of the Boys 2000 Meters Steeplechase on day three of the IAAF World Youth Championships, Cali 2015 on July 17, 2015 at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images for IAAF)
Getty Images

USA Track and Field to skip World Youth Champs, cites security concerns

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 7, 2017, 8:14 AM EST

USA Track and Field will not send athletes to the World Youth Championships for athletes under 18 years old in Kenya in July, citing reasons including security concerns in a letter published by Flotrack.

“The U.S. Department of State gives Kenya a crime and terrorism rating of Critical,’ the highest level possible,” the letter read. “The State Department’s security summary includes risks for all types of crime, from theft to violent crime and terrorism. Given the ‘Critical’ threat, the high cost associated with our team’s increased security needs, and that the team would be composed of children, USATF will not select or travel a team to this event.

“The IAAF last August announced that the 2017 World Youth Championships will be the final edition of this meet, with President Sebastian Coe stating that the meet ‘is not the best pathway for young athletes.’ USATF is a strong supporter of ensuring the growth of track & field internationally, particularly among young people. We will continue to work with our IAAF colleagues to ensure appropriate and productive competitive opportunities for youth in the future.”

Great Britain said in December that it would not send athletes, either, citing it being the last year of the event and a focus on the Youth Commonwealth Games that take place one week after the Youth World Championships.

MORE: Russia track and field ban to last into 2017

Russia sports official says Russian coaches specialize in doping

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 08: A general view of the track at Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 on August 8, 2013 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 7, 2017, 8:24 AM EST

More: Russia

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Maria Sharapova of the Russia Olympic tennis team carries her country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Russia track and field ban set to extend through world champs Prefontaine Classic A year into doping ban, Russian track and field inches closer to return LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Maria Sharapova of the Russia Olympic tennis team carries her country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Russian athletes refuse to return stripped Olympic medals

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has a group of track and field coaches who “don’t understand how to work without doping,” Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Tuesday.

Mutko’s comments follow a decision by the IAAF to uphold the ban on Russia’s track team from international competition.

The IAAF banned Russia in November 2015 for widespread drug use, and said Monday it is unlikely to reinstate the team until November. That means there won’t be an official Russian team at the world track and field championships in August, though there may be “neutral” athletes competing.

“There were many abuses and breaches. Athletes broke the rules and many coaches don’t understand how to work without doping and it’s high time for them to retire,” Mutko told state news agency R-Sport. “But over the last year, colossal work has been done.”

On Monday, Mutko was singled out for criticism by IAAF taskforce leader Rune Andersen because of his often-colorful criticism of anti-doping rulings against Russia.

Following a council meeting, the IAAF laid out a series of conditions for Russia to return to competition, including the reinstatement of the national drug-testing agency, which remains suspended over various allegations of covering up doping.

Russian track federation vice president Andrei Silnov said progress was being made, but questioned whether the country’s problems were as serious as the IAAF says.

“It’s all being solved, slowly but surely. We’re doing what we need to do,” Silnov said. “They say we have a culture of doping. What culture of doping?”

The IAAF is also considering 35 applications from Russians willing to compete as “neutral” athletes if they can show a record of independent drug-testing by agencies other than the suspended national body. Two others — doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova and U.S.-based long jumper Daria Klishina — already have this right.

Silnov said he was opposed to the idea of neutral athletes in principle and might have refused the status during his career as an Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper, but said he would accept others doing so if there was no other way to compete.

“They’re Russians regardless,” Silnov said. “There’s no other way out of this (situation).”

MORE: Russia could bid for 2028 Summer Olympics, mulls 3 cities

Surprise winner as Lindsey Vonn skis out of world championships super-G

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 7, 2017, 8:17 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

Getty Images Bode Miller unsure if he will race again Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin come to World Championships from different places GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 29: Marcel Hirscher of Austria takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom on January 29, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Five men to watch at World Alpine Skiing Championships

Lindsey Vonn‘s first race of the world championships lasted about 40 seconds, as she nearly lost a ski pole, and ended with a DNF.

Vonn, showing she’s still recovering from breaking her right upper arm in November, struggled to hold onto her right ski pole early in her super-G run and skied off course, but didn’t crash, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

She was .02 behind Austrian winner Nicole Schmidhofer at her last split time before skiing out.

“I was definitely distracted for about five gates there, I couldn’t get my pole back,” Vonn said on NBCSN, adding that she’ll duct tape her hand to her pole for her final two races this week. “I didn’t know whether I should just drop it or keep trying to get it, but I kind of had a little bit of a grip on it.”

Schmidhofer was the surprise gold medalist by .33 over Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather, who both earned their first Olympic or world medals. Pre-race favorite Lara Gut of Switzerland took bronze, .36 behind.

MORE: Full Results | Race Replay

Vonn, who bagged super-G bronze at the 2010 Olympics and 2015 Worlds, isn’t 100 percent back from breaking her right upper arm in a Nov. 10 training crash. She called it the most painful injury of her career and said Sunday that her right hand movement was so limited that she couldn’t put her hair in a ponytail.

“I was attacking, and at world championships only a medal counts,” Vonn, who returned to race three weeks ago, said on NBCSN. “I’m still in a good mood, I’m still smiling, because I attacked.”

Vonn will next compete in the super combined on Friday, but her best medal shot is in the downhill on Sunday. Vonn said she’s had about four days of super-G training since September, with more recent experience in downhill in that time, including a World Cup win Jan. 21.

Austrian Anna Veith, the reigning Olympic and world super-G champion, also failed to finish Tuesday, skiing out about one minute into her run after being .17 back at her last split time. Veith is coming back from tearing the ACL and patellar tendon in her right knee in an Oct. 21, 2015 crash.

Winner Schmidhofer and silver medalist Weirather share a bit of history. At the 2007 World Junior Championships, they also went one-two in the super-G.

Both Schmidhofer and Weirather were at the Sochi Olympics, but neither raced.

Schmidhofer was passed over for Olympic downhill and super-G selections after training runs, as nations can enter no more than four racers per event and Austria’s team is very deep. Schmidhofer also made the Vancouver Olympic team and failed to finish her only race there. The 27-year-old has never won a World Cup race in 106 starts, but owns two podium finishes.

Weirather, the daughter of Olympic and world champion ski racers, crashed in a Sochi Olympic downhill training run, suffering a right knee injury that ended her season. She tore her right ACL three times but has somehow won six World Cup races.

Gut has won three of the four World Cup super-Gs this season, and is Switzerland’s biggest skiing star as the reigning World Cup overall champion. She came to worlds with five previous Olympic or world championships medals, but none of them gold. The super-G was her best shot, but she’s also a medal threat in the super combined, downhill and giant slalom.

“I couldn’t really ski the way I wanted,” Gut said. “I had a little bit of a fight on the slope.”

The World Championships continue with the men’s super-G on Wednesday (6 a.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Five Men to Watch | Five Women to Watch