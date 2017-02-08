ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 12: Song Chol Ri of North Korea carries the national flag during the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada.
Will North Korea compete at PyeongChang Olympics?

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 8, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

More than 80 nations are expected to send delegations to the PyeongChang Olympics, but it’s not known if North Korea will be one of them.

North Korean participation in sporting events held in South Korea has long been problematic given the relations between the two nations, including a North Korean boycott of the Seoul 1988 Summer Olympics.

North Korea did compete in the two Asian Games hosted by South Korea in the last 30 years, in 2002 and 2014.

The International Olympic Committee was asked last week if it had any indication that North Korea hoped to qualify and send athletes to PyeongChang in one year.

“Invitations don’t get sent until Feb. 9, which is one year to go, so difficult to know which NOCs [National Olympic Committees] will respond affirmatively, and, of course, the athletes/teams still need to qualify,” an IOC spokesperson responded via email.

North Korea’s Olympic Committee did not respond to an email seeking comment on PyeongChang 2018 participation.

It’s not a certainty that North Korea will qualify any athletes for the Winter Games. Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since Seoul, it didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.

North Korea has zero top performing international winter sports athletes and few who even appear at major competitions.

North Korean short track speed skater Choe Un Song ranks No. 136 in the world after appearing in one World Cup this season in Beijing. A pairs figure skating team is ranked No. 49. A different North Korean pairs team missed a Sochi berth by 1.5 points at the last qualifying competition.

Nations without qualified athletes are still able to enter one man and one woman in the Summer Olympics in swimming and track and field. But no such exception applies in the Winter Games.

Entry standards were tightened after British ski jumper Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards made folly reels finishing last at Calgary 1988, though lower-ranked athletes can still qualify in events such as slalom in Alpine skiing.

The IOC called the possibility of specially inviting an athlete from a non-qualified nation to the Winter Olympics “a hypothetical question about a possible set of circumstances.” A spokesperson said they didn’t know if there has been a precedent.

And then there is the question of whether North Korea wants to participate in PyeongChang, regardless of if it qualifies any athletes.

“It depends on where the relationship [between the nations] is going to be in the days immediately preceding the Olympics.” said Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, a Korean Peninsula scholar at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California. “At the moment relations aren’t great, but you wouldn’t be able to tell this far out.”

That’s because South Korea’s president is suspended from power due to ongoing impeachment proceedings. Lewis says a new leader could very well emerge in the next several months that impacts that relationship.

North and South Korea have shown solidarity at recent Olympics. The nations marched together under one flag at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Sydney and Athens. In Rio, North and South Korean gymnasts posed for a selfie together.

10 peculiar PyeongChang Olympic hopeful stories

Sam McGuffie
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 8, 2017, 9:38 AM EST

Here are 10 PyeongChang Olympic hopeful stories that range from unique to extremely strange:

Sabrina Simader, Alpine Skiing, Kenya
The first Kenyan Alpine skier to race in the World Cup or at the world championships and, potentially, at the Olympics. Simader moved to Austria at age 3, where she learned to ski.

Joanne Reid, Biathlon, USA
The daughter of 1980 Olympic speed skating bronze medalist Beth Heiden, which makes her the niece of Eric Heiden, who swept all five speed skating golds at Lake Placid 1980. Reid ranks second among U.S. women in World Cup points this season.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, Bobsled, Jamaica
The 2014 U.S. Olympian could become the first Jamaican Olympic female bobsled driver after switching to represent the nation of her father’s birth. Fenlator-Victorian earned bronze in a lower-level North American Cup race last month, improving her international ranking for Olympic qualifying.

Sam McGuffie, Bobsled, USA
The latest athlete to attempt the transition from pro football to the Olympics. McGuffie was a YouTube sensation in high school, his highlight videos amassing more than one million views. He went on to play running back at the University of Michigan and bounced around NFL teams, but never played a regular-season game. He took up bobsled in 2015 and has become a mainstay push athlete on 2010 Olympic champion Steven Holcomb‘s four-man sled, a good sign for his PyeongChang prospects.

Luis Moreira, Bobsled, USA
Moreira served six years in the U.S. Army, then earned the title of Texas State Bodybuilding Champion in 2014 before turning to bobsledding in 2015. This season, he has become a regular push athlete for U.S. sleds in World Cup races.

Beau-JamesBryonJackson and Jossi Wells, Freestyle Skiing, Australia
Yes, it’s possible that four brothers could compete at the same Winter Olympics (it has happened before, via OlympStats.com). Last season, Beau-James and Bryon ranked in the top 22 in the World Cup halfpipe standings, while Jackson and Jossi made the top 17 in the World Cup slopestyle standings. Beau-James is the biggest question, as he’s been out since July knee surgery. Beau-James and Jossi competed in Sochi.

Mac Bohonnon/Kiley McKinnon, Freestyle Skiing, USA
They were first-grade classmates at Island Avenue Elementary School in Madison, Conn. Bohonnon started aerials first, then convinced McKinnon in a Facebook message to try the sport. The both won the World Cup season title in 2015.

Matt Dalton, Hockey, South Korea
South Korea’s No. 1 goalie is one of several athletes being naturalized in advance of its home Olympics. South Korea received an automatic place in the Olympic men’s hockey field as host nation, but it doesn’t have much of a talent pool. Retired NHL defenseman Jim Paek, the only South Korean-born Stanley Cup winner, is the coach. Dalton was born in Ontario, played NCAA hockey at Bemidji State, was briefly a Boston Bruin in 2010 and now plays in South Korea’s league.

Nathan Crumpton, Skeleton, USA
Born in Nairobi, competed in track and field at Princeton, an award-winning photographer and appeared as a snowboarder in a McDonald’s commercial that aired during the Sochi Olympics. The No. 2 U.S. men’s skeleton slider this World Cup season.

Noriaki Kasai, Ski Jumping, Japan
44 years old. Seeking a record-breaking eighth Winter Olympic appearance after earning his first individual medal in Sochi (silver, large hill). The top Japanese jumper this season, ranking No. 23 in the World Cup standings.

Gracie Gold chooses new coaches

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Gracie Gold competes in the Championship Ladies Short Program during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.
By OlympicTalkFeb 8, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

Gracie Gold has switched to train under Michigan-based coaches Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein, she told NBC Olympics’ Julia Fincher on Wednesday.

“I just started training,” Gold said in a live chat on NBC Olympics’ Facebook. “I’ve known Oleg for a long time, and Marina Zoueva choreographed my 2014 Olympic free skate.”

Gold, a two-time U.S. champion who finished fourth at the Sochi Olympics, split with coach Frank Carroll after a disastrous sixth-place finish at the U.S. Championships last month.

Gold previously worked in Canton, Mich., with Zoueva in between her last coaching switch from Alex Ouriahsev in the Chicago area to Carroll in Los Angeles in 2013, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Zoueva and Epstein coached the last two Olympic ice dance champions, Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

They have also worked with singles skaters, notably three-time world champion Patrick Chan and U.S. champion Nathan Chen this season.

Gold was not selected for the three-woman U.S. team for the world championships after nationals, missing the worlds team for the first time in her five-year senior career.

MORE: 18 U.S. Olympic hopefuls to watch for PyeongChang 2018