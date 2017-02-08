Five U.S. Olympic hopefuls born in the 1970s

Who will be the oldest member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic team?
Here are some candidates:
Bode Miller, Alpine Skiing, Age 39
The six-time Olympic medalist hasn’t raced since severing his right hamstring tendon in a February 2015 World Championships crash. But Miller hasn’t retired and has spoken of a possible comeback next season.
Nate Holland, Snowboard Cross, Age 38
Seven X Games titles but no Olympic medals for Holland, who has taken part in all three Olympic snowboard cross competitions and made the final once, finishing fourth in Vancouver. Holland won a World Cup at the PyeongChang Olympic venue last February.
Seth Wescott, Snowboard Cross, Age 40
The Maine native won the first two Olympic snowboard cross titles in 2006 and 2010 and then failed to qualify for Sochi. Wescott just couldn’t get back from a complete reconstruction of his left ACL in April 2013 after falling into an Alaska crevasse while shooting part of a film for ski and snowboard director Warren Miller. Wescott finished 10th in his last World Cup on Jan. 21, his best finish in nearly four years.
KC Boutiette, Speed Skating, Age 46
The pioneer of the inline invasion to speed skating came out of a nine-year international retirement in 2015 with an eye on the mass start event, which makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang. He won a World Cup race in December for the first time in 12 years. Boutiette could go 24 years between his first and last Olympic appearances.
A curler
The oldest member of the U.S. Olympic team in Vancouver and Sochi was a curler. And just last year, three members of the U.S. Nationals-winning rink were born in the 1970s — Brady Clark, Greg Persinger and Philip Tilker.
