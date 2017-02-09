ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross
FIVB

Kerri Walsh Jennings, April Ross return to action, map out next years

Leave a comment
By Seth RubinroitFeb 9, 2017, 2:55 PM EST

More: Beach Volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Kerri Walsh Jennings eyes 2020 Olympics RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat of United States react playing against Ekaterina Birlova and Evgenia Ukolova of Russia during the Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary - Pool A, Match 25 on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympics at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images) U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross of the United States celebrate a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) April Ross changes plans for 2017

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kerri Walsh Jennings went into the post-Rio offseason thinking she needed a new partner, with April Ross hoping to get pregnant.

So when Ross reached out to say that she had changed her mind and would return for 2017, Walsh Jennings struggled to contain her excitement.

“I was prepared for anything, but I really love playing with April,” Walsh Jennings said Tuesday.

After claiming bronze in Rio, Ross planned on taking time to decompress from the 2016 season and then try to get pregnant. She took a trip to Las Vegas to see The Chainsmokers, and snowboarded with her family in Montana.

But after a couple of weeks away from training, her first true break in years, Ross started itching to return to the sand.

“I thought I was going to be ready to stop and work on having a family, but when it came down to it, I wasn’t ready to stop,” Ross said.

Starting a family is still very much a priority for Ross, 34. She is now hoping to get pregnant after the 2017 season, and sit out in 2018.

2018 is the only year in the upcoming quadrennial without a major global championship. World championships will take place in 2017 and 2019, and 2020 is an Olympic year.

“It aligns perfectly that way,” Ross said.

Ross and Walsh Jennings are competing at the season-opening Fort Lauderdale Major on the FIVB World Tour this week. The most notable difference is that they switched sides, with Walsh Jennings now playing on the left.

“If you keep doing the same thing, you are going to keep getting the same results,” Walsh Jennings said. “We had an amazing year last year, but we always want more and better from ourselves.”

Their short-term focus is on the world championships, which begin July 28 in Vienna, Austria. Ross was the world champion in 2009 with Jennifer Kessy; Walsh Jennings won the 2003, 2005 and 2007 titles with Misty May-Treanor. But they’ve been shut out, separately and then together, since.

“It’s the biggest event of the year,” Walsh Jennings said. “That is goal for the year, but we want to win a lot before that, and a lot after that.”

Their long-term focus is on the 2020 Olympics. Both reiterated that they are committed to attempting to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Walsh Jennings, who is trying for a sixth Olympics at age 41, believes 2020 will be her final season.

“In my head, I’m thinking I’ve got four years, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it,” Walsh Jennings said. “And if that changes, it changes, and if it doesn’t, yay.”

Besides Ross and Walsh Jennings, none of the other U.S. teams are established. Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat, the other U.S. pair at the Rio Games, split this offseason. Of the eight other U.S. women in the Fort Lauderdale Major main draw, half are 24 years old or younger.

But Walsh Jennings will not spend this season scouting potential partners for 2018.

“If I start doing that, I’ll be in trouble with April, because I need to focus on us,” Walsh Jennings said. “And things change. Things obviously changed for her this year, and she decided to come back.

“I’m going to take things as they come. I know that whatever happens, I’ll make the best of it, and I’ll have great options.”

MORE: LA traffic ends U.S. Olympic beach volleyball partnership

Watch a montage of Bob Costas’ Olympic highlights

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 9, 2017, 3:09 PM EST

NEW YORK — Bob Costas had plenty of moments to reflect on his 28 years as an Olympic host after announcing his transition out of the role on Thursday, but four minutes stood out just after noon at Rockefeller Center.

At a press event, a montage of Costas’ highlights — from his first primetime Games in Barcelona in 1992 to Rio last summer — played while Costas sat a few feet from the screen, head craned right the whole time.

“Just appreciation that they took the time to put it together,” Costas said shortly after. “It was a pretty good cross section. I had forgotten some of it.”

More on Costas handing over to Mike Tirico as NBC Olympic primetime host for PyeongChang 2018 can be found here.

MORE: PyeongChang Winter Olympics daily schedule highlights

Dutch sweep to open speed skating world championships

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Sven Kramer of Netherlands competes in the men 5000m during the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Gangneung - Test Event For Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Oval on February 9, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 9, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

More: Winter Olympics

bob-mckenzie Bob McKenzie: No NHL Olympic decision expected soon PyeongChang Olympics torch Yuna Kim helps unveil PyeongChang Winter Olympic torch PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 10: The gondola up to the peak of the Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 10, 2015 located in the mountain cluster of Pyeongchang, South Korea. The region, located in the northwest Taebaek Mountains of Korea, is preparing to host the 23rd edition of the Winter Olympics from February 9th to February 25th of 2018. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images) PyeongChang Winter Olympics daily schedule highlights

PYEONCGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Sven Kramer won his eighth world 5000m title after a duel with Dutch countryman Jorrit Bergsma at the world single distances speedskating championships on the 2018 Olympic track on Thursday.

Hardly outdone, compatriot Ireen Wust regained the 3000m from Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic.

Kramer didn’t put any light between him and Bergsma until the 3000m split. Kramer clocked 6 minutes, 6.82 seconds, and Bergsma was less than three seconds behind.

Kramer said he was happy with his eighth 5000m gold medal, but he was looking forward to returning in a year for the Winter Games.

“365 days is far away,” he said. “Of course, it’s my goal, not only the 5000m, but also the 10,000m, the team pursuit and maybe a bonus 1500m.”

Peter Michael won the first worlds medal for New Zealand when he earned the bronze in 6:11.67, a personal best by almost four seconds.

Wust was the first woman in the race to go under four minutes at 3:59.5, and Sablikova said she didn’t believe she could beat it.

“I aimed at 4:02,” Sablikova said. “To go under four minutes … I only did that once in my lifetime. I did not think I could (beat Wust’s time), but during the race I felt good and I tried for sure.”

She just missed at 3:59.65. Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands was third.

Wust won the 3000mpreviously in 2011 and 2013. Sablikova won it in 2007, 2012, 2015, and 2016. Their fight for the gold will be one of the highlights of the Olympics: Sablikova won in 2010, and Wust in 2006 and 2014.

MORE: PyeongChang 2018 daily schedule highlights