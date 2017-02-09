Dutch sweep to open speed skating world championships

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sven Kramer and Ireen Wuest swept the opening races of the world single distance speed skating championships at the PyeongChang Olympic venue on Thursday, continuing Dutch dominance in the sport.

Kramer won the men’s 5000m, and Wuest captured the women’s 3000m, just as both did at the Sochi Olympics.

Kramer prevailed by 2.51 seconds over countryman Jorrit Bergsma, who memorably upset Kramer in the 2014 Olympic 10,000m. They’ll go head-to-head in the world championships 10,000m on Saturday. New Zealand’s Peter Michael took bronze.

Wuest nipped Czech rival Martina Sablikova by six tenths of a second on Wednesday, with the Netherlands’ Antoinette de Jong in third. Sablikova took silver behind Wuest in the Sochi Olympic 3000m and then won the world title in the distance in 2015 and 2016. The Czech is best in the longest women’s distance, the 5000m.

Wuest was the most decorated female athlete in Sochi with five medals, including two golds.

Mia Manganello was the only American in either of Thursday’s races, placing 13th in the women’s 3000m.

Kramer now owns 18 gold medals from the world single distance championships, which are held annually outside of Olympic years. That’s more than twice as many titles as the next-best skater.

Wuest upped her career world single distance championships medal tally to 24, including 11 golds.

