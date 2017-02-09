ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Sven Kramer of Netherlands competes in the men 5000m during the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Gangneung - Test Event For Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Oval on February 9, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Dutch sweep to open speed skating world championships

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 9, 2017, 10:44 AM EST

Winter Olympics

Sven Kramer and Ireen Wuest swept the opening races of the world single distance speed skating championships at the PyeongChang Olympic venue on Thursday, continuing Dutch dominance in the sport.

Kramer won the men’s 5000m, and Wuest captured the women’s 3000m, just as both did at the Sochi Olympics.

Kramer prevailed by 2.51 seconds over countryman Jorrit Bergsma, who memorably upset Kramer in the 2014 Olympic 10,000m. They’ll go head-to-head in the world championships 10,000m on Saturday. New Zealand’s Peter Michael took bronze.

Wuest nipped Czech rival Martina Sablikova by six tenths of a second on Wednesday, with the Netherlands’ Antoinette de Jong in third. Sablikova took silver behind Wuest in the Sochi Olympic 3000m and then won the world title in the distance in 2015 and 2016. The Czech is best in the longest women’s distance, the 5000m.

Wuest was the most decorated female athlete in Sochi with five medals, including two golds.

Mia Manganello was the only American in either of Thursday’s races, placing 13th in the women’s 3000m.

Kramer now owns 18 gold medals from the world single distance championships, which are held annually outside of Olympic years. That’s more than twice as many titles as the next-best skater.

Wuest upped her career world single distance championships medal tally to 24, including 11 golds.

Bob Costas passes Olympic primetime torch to Mike Tirico

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 9, 2017, 8:31 AM EST

Bob Costas is passing the NBC Olympic primetime host torch to Mike Tirico for PyeongChang, ending a U.S.-television record of 11 Olympics in that role.

“It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC’s Olympic coverage all these years,” Costas, who made his Olympic debut in 1988 and primetime debut in 1992, said in a press release. “I’m especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It’s been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I’m grateful that NBC left that decision to me.”

Tirico joined NBC Sports last year and helped cover the Rio Olympics as host of daytime coverage and the Closing Ceremony. Rio marked Tirico’s first Olympics as a broadcaster.

“The level and longevity of Bob’s tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games,” Tirico said in a press release. “I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible.”

Costas, who has been with NBC for 37 years, will continue to have noteworthy roles in NBC Sports and NBC News programs.

“They’ve been kind enough to call it the Brokaw phase of my career, so I’ll be to sports what Tom has been for the last several years to news,” Costas said on TODAY on Thursday. “I’ll show up when it’s appropriate for me to show up, including sometimes on the Olympics or the Kentucky Derby or the Super Bowl, or on this show.”

Costas’ record 11 Olympics as primetime host surpassed legendary Jim McKay‘s eight times for ABC.

“You have to mention Jim McKay,” Costas said on TODAY. “There’s a 1 and 1A [for Olympic primetime hosts], and I think I’m 1A because Jim McKay invented the role and distinguished himself so much.”

MORE: One year out: PyeongChang Olympic storylines

Bob McKenzie: No NHL Olympic decision expected soon

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 9, 2017, 7:47 AM EST

Hockey

The NHL probably won’t decide for at least another month whether it will participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, hockey insider Bob McKenzie said on NBCSN on Wednesday night.

“The puck is now on the stick of the National Hockey League and the NHLPA,” McKenzie said. “Maybe the National Hockey League is just sitting back, waiting for the National Hockey League Players’ Association to provide a concession or an inducement or something that would change the owners’ mind about going to PyeongChang.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said league owners are feeling “fatigue” after going to the five Olympics. They are worried about another midseason interruption and potential injury risk.

On Monday, the IIHF council held a conference call with representative from all 12 teams qualified for the Olympics.

“The majority of this group felt that the NHL will likely need to decide during the month of March because of their scheduling needs for next season,” IIHF president Rene Fasel said on the IIHF website. “However, we do not feel at this time that it would be constructive to set a hard deadline for the NHL and NHLPA to confirm their participation.”

Fasel said that if the NHL does not participate, the Olympic men’s hockey format would likely not change to an under-23 tournament similar to that of Olympic soccer.

“Olympic ice hockey has a wonderful and exciting history that goes further back than just Nagano [1998],” the first Olympics with NHL players, Fasel said. “Look at the Swedes in Lillehammer [1994], the Soviets in Cortina d’Ampezzo [1956], and the Americans in Lake Placid [1980] … these are just some of the great moments we have witnessed playing under the rings.

“If we do not have the NHL in PyeongChang, I have zero doubt that the Olympic men’s tournament will still be as thrilling and competitive as any we have seen.”

MORE: Toews says hockey ‘misrepresented’ if no NHL at Olympics