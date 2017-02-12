ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Lindsey Vonn of the USA reacts in the finish area during the women's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb/ 12, 2017. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)
Lindsey Vonn becomes oldest female World Alpine Skiing Champs medalist

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 12, 2017, 7:24 AM EST

Frustration was evident in Lindsey Vonn when she finished her downhill run at the world championships on Sunday, nearly a half-second behind Slovenian winner Ilka Stuhec.

Ninety minutes later, she said her bronze medal felt like gold.

Vonn became the oldest woman to earn a medal at worlds, but it was certainly not the color she planned. Austrian Stephanie Venier took silver in St. Moritz, Switzerland, four tenths behind the pre-race favorite Stuhec. Vonn was .45 back.

“Not bad for an old lady,” Vonn joked.

Full results are here. NBC will air coverage Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

“It’s been a difficult season,” Vonn said on Eurosport about 45 minutes after her run. “I’m very thankful for a medal. Now I have a medal in downhill [at worlds] in every color, pretty damn cool. … All things considered, it was a really great performance.”

There is a lot to consider.

Vonn’s return from major injuries to make the podium (and win on the World Cup) at age 32 is the latest impressive feat in her career, the greatest in women’s Alpine history.

Vonn came to St. Moritz unable to put her hair in a ponytail with her injured right hand, a lingering immobility after breaking her right upper arm in a Nov. 10 training crash. Vonn, who also suffered three knee fractures in a Feb. 27 race crash, called the arm injury the most painful of her career.

She skied out of the opening super-G on Tuesday, struggling to hold onto her right ski pole with that hand. She then taped her glove to her pole for the super combined on Friday, when she finished fifth (but was a disappointing sixth after the downhill portion).

Vonn’s bronze on Sunday meant she repeated her results from the 2015 Worlds at home in Vail, Colorado (albeit mismatching the placements and races). Two years ago, she tearfully said she “didn’t live up to expectations.”

There were no tears in the TV interview Sunday. She played into the joke when 2000 Olympic triple jump champion Jonathan Edwards called her “the most matured” women’s medalist in worlds history.

“Yes, I am old,” she said after a laugh. “Actually, it’s a fun position to be in. A lot of these girls, they’re babies. It’s cool. A lot of them look to me for advice. Being a veteran, it’s not that bad. I know what I’m doing.”

Vonn’s medal is the first for the U.S. at these worlds. So far it has been the worst performance for the American team at worlds since 1999, when they went medal-less as host in Vail. It is a reminder of the lack of young talent besides World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who starts Thursday in the giant slalom and Saturday in the slalom in St. Moritz.

Bode Miller hasn’t raced in two years and may never again. He’s commentating for NBC in St. Moritz. Ted Ligety is out for the season due to back surgery after requiring knee surgery last year. Julia Mancuso was on the worlds team but will not race in St. Moritz, still not ready to come back from November 2015 hip surgery.

Miller, Ligety and Mancuso are all older than Vonn.

Vonn will reset her sights on the World Cup tour with two downhills left this season on March 4 and March 15. The biggest remaining goal of her career is to snatch the record for World Cup victories. She has 77. Only Swede Ingemar Stenmark has more with 86.

Vonn returned from the arm injury four weeks ago, and with little training, won her second race. However, her other four World Cup results were a ninth, 12th, 13th and a DNF.

With Vonn largely out, the 26-year-old Stuhec has been the phenom of the World Cup season, winning the first three downhills and tacking on super-G and super combined victories for good measure. Her ski technician is her mom.

It took the 2007 and 2008 World junior champion 113 World Cup starts to notch her first podium this season. Now, Stuhec is unquestionably the world’s best downhiller. It’s on Vonn to reclaim that crown in one year in PyeongChang.

“Not perfect,” Stuhec said of her run, “but fast enough.”

Alysia Montaño finds little joy after Russian stripped of medals

EUGENE, OR - JULY 02: Alysia Montano looks on prior to the Women's 800 Meters Semi-finals during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on July 2, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 11, 2017, 6:46 PM EST

NEW YORK — U.S. 800m runner Alysia Montaño is set to earn her first two world outdoor championships medals, four and six years after she ran those races. She wasn’t in a celebratory mood about the news Saturday evening.

Russian Maria Savinova, the 2012 Olympic 800m champion, was stripped of results from 2010 to 2013 and given a four-year ban due to doping derived from biological passport evidence on Friday.

That means Savinova loses her 2011 World Championships 800m gold medal and 2013 Worlds silver medal. Montaño was fourth in both of those races and stands to be upgraded to a pair of bronze medals, pending a Savinova appeal.

Montaño has been outspoken against track and field’s issues in recent years, specifically the widespread doping problem. Savinova was first implicated more than two years ago.

So when Montaño learned the Savinova news while traveling to New York on Friday to race in the Millrose Games on Saturday, it wasn’t exactly a relief or joyous. She found out via Twitter mentions.

“I took it the same way I’ve taken every other type of news of this caliber and didn’t really think that much of it until I got to look it up myself,” Montaño said after finishing second in an indoor 500m race Saturday, her first since falling in the Olympic Trials 800m final on July 4. “I feel like for the past three years people have been tweeting me, good job, congratulations, and no news has come out.”

Montaño said the more overriding feeling was a bummer that she was in New York without her family. And it must be said she was exhausted and in need of fresh air after her race, not exactly the best environment to discuss the matter at hand.

“Here’s my moment, woo,” she said without excitement in her voice. “I should not be finding out from everybody else in Twitter mentions. There was nothing in my inbox from the federation.”

There has always been a part of Montaño that believed medals would never be redistributed. Now, she’s one step closer to receiving them.

On Friday, a post on her Facebook account read, “2 Medals from the 2011 & 2013 World Championships,” with a link to a Savinova article.

“It’s hard to say what it’s going to feel like,” to get the medals, she said. “Feelings are feelings. I only feel them when I have them.”

Matthew Centrowitz beaten at Millrose Games; American records fall

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 11, 2017, 6:05 PM EST

NEW YORK — Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz felt heavy and sluggish. Rio teammates Courtney Okolo and Ajee’ Wilson were anything but, breaking American records at the Millrose Games on Saturday evening.

Centrowitz, who in Rio became the first American to win an Olympic 1500m since 1908, finished seventh in a two-mile race at the historic indoor meet in Manhattan. He never challenged for the lead in an event won by veteran Ben True.

“I felt pretty heavy; I felt pretty sluggish,” Centrowitz said. “I think it was maybe 4:08, 4:09 at the mile, and it felt like we were going a lot faster than that.”

Afterward, Centrowitz’s coach, three-time New York City Marathon winner Alberto Salazar, told the runner that he might have worked him too hard in training the last week.

“I’m not out of shape,” said Centrowitz, who clocked 8:21.07 after winning the mile race at Millrose the previous two years. “Maybe coming back from Rio, or maybe I’m sort of tired from the workouts in my legs the past week and a half.”

Meanwhile, True clocked 8:11:33 to notch one of the biggest wins of his career and complete a unique New York trifecta. In 2015, True became the first American man to win a Diamond League 5000m, at the Adidas Grand Prix in New York. He also won the 2015 Healthy Kidney 5K road race in Central Park.

“It’s something special,” said True, a Maine native. “I’m a New England and a Boston fan for cities, but I’ve had some incredible luck down here in New York City for races.”

Full Millrose Games results are here. Americans are preparing for the U.S. Indoor Championships in three weeks (with coverage on NBC Sports).

In other Millrose events, U.S. Olympians Okolo and Wilson broke the American indoor records in the 500m and 800m, respectively.

American Eric Jenkins and the Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan won the meet’s prestigious mile races.

In the pole vault, Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi held off American Sandi Morris to repeat their Rio one-two finish.

Shaunae Miller, the Bahamian who dived at the finish line and beat Allyson Felix in the Olympic 400m, won the women’s 300m against a field that included U.S. Olympians Ashley SpencerNatasha Hastings and Sydney McLaughlin. Miller then said she still hopes to race both the 200m and the 400m at the world championships in London this summer.

In the 60m hurdles, Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica prevailed in his first competition since Sept. 1. McLeod said one of his goals this year is to enter the same 100m race as countryman Usain Bolt for the first time. McLeod’s personal best in the 100m is 9.99 seconds.

Canadian Olympian Phylicia George won the women’s 60m hurdles, edging American Sharika Nelvis.

Rio long jump gold medalists Jeff Henderson and Tianna Bartoletta each finished sixth in 60m sprints won by Dezerea Bryant and Clayton Vaughn.

MORE: Centrowitz comes to New York for Millrose, dad’s tattoo