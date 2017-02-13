ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Katie Ledecky
Getty Images

Katie Ledecky breaks pool record, then does it again 6 minutes later

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 13, 2017, 9:31 AM EST

Stanford freshman Katie Ledecky broke three pool records at California on Saturday, but read on for her most impressive feat of the day.

Ledecky’s first pool record came via winning the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9 minutes, 20.41 seconds, lapping all but one swimmer and winning by 26.06 seconds. It gets better.

She got out of the pool and then jumped back in the very next event, the 200-yard free. There, she prevailed by .95 over Stanford teammate and Olympic 100m free champion Simone Manuel. Also the fastest time ever in Cal’s pool.

Ledecky’s two pool records were set within six minutes of each other, according to Stanford’s live posting of results.

She then took a bit of a break and, 47 minutes later, broke the pool record in the 500-yard freestyle, winning by 8.97 seconds.

Ledecky’s most impressive win of the trio had to be the 200 free. On Nov. 19, Manuel beat Ledecky in a 200-yard free, handing Ledecky her first loss in a freestyle race longer than 100 meters since Jan. 18, 2014.

Now, Ledecky goes into the Pac-12 Championships next week and the NCAA Championships in four weeks with the upper hand on Manuel.

Roger Federer takes in World Champs with Lindsey Vonn

Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 8:56 AM EST

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer picked a good day for a front-row seat to his first ski races.

Switzerland’s most famous resident came to St. Moritz on Sunday for a world championships doubleheader in marquee downhill races, featuring his friend Lindsey Vonn and home favorite Beat Feuz.

Vonn took a bronze medal she thought worth its weight in gold after an injury-hit year. Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia capped her breakout season to win and set up a duel for the 2018 Olympic downhill title.

The American star then completed her post-race interviews just in time to join Federer and his wife, Mirka, watching in the stands as Feuz raced to become men’s world champion.

Still, the biggest impression left on Federer — who won the Australian Open last month in 104-degree summer temperatures — might have been the below-freezing temperatures.

“I’m finding it cold,” Federer quipped in an interview with the French-language Swiss state broadcaster. “It’s not usual for me, especially sitting here in the cold.”

Federer, who has a mountain home close to nearby Lenzerheide, said he felt lucky seeing both downhills — the first time in 10 years the prestigious races ran back-to-back at worlds. Fog on Saturday had forced the scheduled men’s start to be postponed.

Luca Aerni’s surprise combined gold gives Swiss its best worlds in 26 years

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 13, 2017, 8:46 AM EST

Swiss Luca Aerni didn’t know if he’d be racing the world championships super combined until Sunday night. He ended up winning gold, edging the world’s best skier by .01 on Monday.

Aerni became the third host-nation gold medalist in six races so far at worlds, edging World Cup overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria after downhill and slalom runs in St. Moritz. The unheralded Aerni was the last of four Swiss named to the super combined roster Sunday night.

Another Swiss, Mauro Caviezel, earned bronze, .06 behind, after missing all of the 2015-16 season due to injuries.

There are still five races left at worlds, but the Swiss already have their best medal haul in 26 years, since the tail end of their dominant era of the likes of Vreni Schneider and Pirmin Zurbriggen.

The top American was Bryce Bennett in 11th. The U.S. men haven’t had a top-10 in three worlds races so far.

Aerni, 23, was a complete surprise, the first Olympic or world champion without a World Cup podium to his name since 2007. He repeated the feat of Hirscher of two years ago, placing 30th in the morning downhill run and running first in the afternoon slalom en route to gold.

“I was really nervous the last 45 minutes waiting for everyone to finish,” said Aerni, who was 2.61 seconds behind after the downhill but 1.6 seconds faster than everyone in the slalom except Hirscher, who was .32 slower. “I could only watch and hope as the others came down. I knew my slalom run was good, but with the combined you never know what will happen. It was definitely a long wait until I realized I had the gold medal.”

Aerni’s best World Cup finish is fifth. He previously raced once at the Olympics and once at worlds, failing to finish each run.

Caviezel’s best World Cup finish is also fifth. Caviezel had also never previously earned an Olympic or world championships medal.

The top three finishers overall also had the top three slalom times.

Pre-race favorite Alexis Pinturault of France was in decent position after the morning downhill, 1.46 seconds behind Austrian leader Romed Baumann, but uncharacteristically struggled in the slalom and wound up 10th. Pinturault remains the winningest men’s World Cup racer (19 victories) without an Olympic or world title. Baumann ended up 12th.

Earlier at worlds, Wendy Holdener won the women’s combined and Beat Feuz took the men’s downhill for Switzerland. The Swiss earned one world title total among the 2011, 2013 and 2015 Worlds.

The World Championships continue with the team event, a new Olympic event, on Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

