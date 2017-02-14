ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, rear, of Ethiopia, hugs his wife Iftu Mulia, his daughter Soko, right, 5, and son Sora, left, 3, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January. His wife, son, daughter and brother joined him in Miami Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Ethiopian runner who protested in Rio reunites with family

Associated PressFeb 14, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

The Ethiopian marathoner crouched down low in the hallway at the Miami airport as he carried a bouquet of red roses.

Feyisa Lilesa’s daughter spotted him first and ran in for a hug. Then, his young son and lastly his wife.

On Valentine’s Day, the Olympic silver medalist who became an international figure when he crossed his wrists in protest at the finish line in Rio de Janeiro finally reunited with his family. He was a little late (traffic), but what’s a few extra minutes when he’s already waited six long months to see them.

As he made his way out of the airport, his son perched on his shoulders and his daughter rode on the luggage, carrying the flowers he brought as a gift.

“The biggest gift is us seeing each other again – and me seeing them again,” Lilesa said through a translator in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s all been very tough.”

The 27-year-old eventually settled in Flagstaff, Arizona, after making an anti-government gesture during the Olympic marathon that drew global attention to the deadly protests in his home region of Oromia. He never returned home after Brazil out of fear of what might happen to him. He’s constantly been worrying about the family he left behind in Ethiopia. His nearly 6-year-old daughter, Soko, and 3 +-year-old son, Sora, always asked when they will see him again.

Finally, he was able to answer.

Lilesa remains in the U.S. on a special skills visa. His family arrived on visas as well, secured through his attorney.

The plan now is this: A few days of beach time and then it’s off to Flagstaff where the family will settle into everyday life in their rental house.

One weight off his mind.

Still, he can’t forget what his country is going through, with the Oromia region experiencing anti-government protests over recent months. Violent anti-government protests spread to other parts of Ethiopia and led to a state of emergency that was declared in October.

Since his gesture, many have described Lilesa as a national hero.

“My mind is pretty much occupied by what is happening back home,” Lilesa said. “Whether I’m running or I’m sleeping or I’m laying back, my family and what is happening in Ethiopia – and what is happening to my people – that’s constantly on my mind.”

Most days since his arrival in America have been spent training. It was his best cure for loneliness.

“I come from a very big family, and I’ve never lived alone,” Lilesa said. “I’ve always been surrounded by people I know. This has been the complete opposite. Here, I’m removed from all of that.”

Still, he would protest all over again.

“I think me taking the risk and putting family in that position and putting them potentially in harm’s way, it was a good lesson for a lot of people that you need to sacrifice in order for you to win some concessions and change your situation,” Lilesa said. “In that sense, it inspires people to fight for their rights and resist the government in Ethiopia. It also led to greater awareness about the situation in Ethiopia.

“Now, you see more coverage of the human rights violations. I speak with people wherever I go. Even outside the media limelight, people are interested in knowing. They heard the story because of my protest.”

Someday, he would like to go back to Ethiopia.

“But as long as this current government is in power, I don’t have hope of going back to Ethiopia,” he explained. “I do know change is inevitable.”

He also wants to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Whether that’s wearing the colors of Ethiopia, he doesn’t know.

“I’m not too hopeful the system will be changed in the next three years and I will be in a position to run for Ethiopia. We will have to wait and see,” said Lilesa, who plans to run in the London Marathon in two months.

For now, Lilesa’s priority is getting his family settled.

“I knew that we would meet somehow, but I didn’t expect it would happen under these circumstances over here,” Lilesa said. “When I think about my family, it takes me back to why I did this and why I’m here. I missed my family, but this was a big bother to me – the plight of my people.”

Frank Busch to retire as USA Swimming national team director

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 09: Frank Busch, United States Swimming National Team Director, speaks to the media during the 2014 Phillips 66 National Championships at the Woollett Aquatic Center on August 9, 2014 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 14, 2017, 5:43 PM EST

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Frank Busch, national team director for USA Swimming since 2011, will retire in September, following executive director Chuck Wielgus out the door at the sport’s national governing body.

Busch said Tuesday he will leave on Sept. 1. Last month, Wielgus announced he is leaving on Aug. 31.

Under Busch, U.S. swimmers topped the standings with 31 medals at the 2012 London Olympics and 33 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. Over the last three world championships, the American team won 81 medals, including 38 gold. Busch will stay on through this summer’s world meet in Hungary.

“I’m forever grateful to Chuck for giving me the opportunity to lead USA Swimming’s national team division,” Busch said in a statement. “It was the gold standard internationally long before I arrived, and the people that I’ve been able to work with over the last six years are remarkable people and the best in the world at what they do.”

Before taking his current position, Busch coached the University of Arizona swimming team from 1989-2011. He guided the Wildcats to men’s and women’s NCAA team titles in 2008, and his club team, Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics, produced numerous standout swimmers.

He was on the U.S. coaching staffs for the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

Ingemar Stenmark to Lindsey Vonn: ‘Don’t beat my record too early’

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 14, 2017, 11:27 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Alexis Pinturault of France, Tessa Worley of France, Mathieu Faivre of France win the gold medal during the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships Nation Team Event on February 14, 2017 in St. Moritz, Switzerland (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) France wins Alpine worlds team event, one year before Olympic debut Switzerland's Luca Aerni competes during the second run of a men's combined event, at the alpine ski World Championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Luca Aerni’s surprise combined gold gives Swiss its best worlds in 26 years Lindsey Vonn of the United States, left, Roger Federer, Swiss tennis player, right, and his wife Mirka, center, look on during the men's downhill race at the 2017 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP) Roger Federer takes in World Champs with Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn‘s top priority for the remainder of her career is to break the World Cup wins record held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark. She is at 77 victories, nine shy of the record.

Stenmark’s goal? To hold onto the record a little bit longer.

“Keep on winning, but don’t beat my record too early,” Stenmark, in an NBCSN interview at the world championships on Tuesday, said he told Vonn on Monday. “She can beat it, but not this year. Maybe next year.”

Stenmark won his 86 World Cup races between 1974 and 1989, with 46 in giant slalom and 40 in slalom. He has said he raced one downhill — the most daunting course in Kitzbuehel, Austria — and minimal super-Gs. The super-G was not run on the World Cup until a little more than halfway into his career.

Stenmark made 231 World Cup starts, according to the International Ski Federation, and raced for the last time just before his 33rd birthday. Vonn is already at 371 starts, nearing the women’s record of 408 held by retired Austrian Renate Goetschl. Vonn turns 33 on Oct. 18.

Vonn and Stenmark first met last Feb. 23 at a World Cup race in Stockholm, where Vonn’s first question to the Swede was, “How’d you do it? How’d you get so many wins?”

On Monday, Stenmark told Vonn that if she beats his record, she also must win “Dancing with the Stars,” as Stenmark did on the Swedish version of the show in 2015.

“If you help teach me to dance for the show, it’s a deal,” Vonn told him.

This season, Vonn has one win in five World Cup races since her rushed return from breaking her right upper arm in a November training crash. She can’t reach Stenmark’s record this season — there are too few races remaining.

If Vonn goes on a winning tear in the next year, she can break the record before the PyeongChang Olympics.

MORE: Roger Federer takes in World Champs with Lindsey Vonn