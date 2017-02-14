ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

France wins Alpine worlds team event, one year before Olympic debut

Associated PressFeb 14, 2017, 8:15 AM EST

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — France beat Slovakia in the team event final to win its first medal at the ski world championships on Tuesday.

The quartet of Adeline Baud Mugnier, Mathieu Faivre, Alexis Pinturault and Tessa Worley won on a time tiebreaker of 0.08 seconds after each team won two legs of parallel slalom races.

Slovakia’s silver medal team was Matej Falat, Veronika Velez Zuzulova, Petra Vlhova and Andreas Zampa.

Sweden took bronze, winning 3-1 against a Switzerland team which included Luca Aerni and Wendy Holdener, the gold medalists in individual combined events.

Austria was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Sweden, and its star Marcel Hirscher lost his race in both rounds.

The United States lost to Canada in the round of 16, on a tiebreaker after a 2-2 tie.

Ingemar Stenmark to Lindsey Vonn: ‘Don’t beat my record too early’

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 14, 2017, 11:27 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn‘s top priority for the remainder of her career is to break the World Cup wins record held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark. She is at 77 victories, nine shy of the record.

Stenmark’s goal? To hold onto the record a little bit longer.

“Keep on winning, but don’t beat my record too early,” Stenmark, in an NBCSN interview at the world championships on Tuesday, said he told Vonn on Monday. “She can beat it, but not this year. Maybe next year.”

Stenmark won his 86 World Cup races between 1974 and 1989, with 46 in giant slalom and 40 in slalom. He has said he raced one downhill — the most daunting course in Kitzbuehel, Austria — and minimal super-Gs. The super-G was not run on the World Cup until a little more than halfway into his career.

Stenmark made 231 World Cup starts, according to the International Ski Federation, and raced for the last time just before his 33rd birthday. Vonn is already at 371 starts, nearing the women’s record of 408 held by retired Austrian Renate Goetschl. Vonn turns 33 on Oct. 18.

Vonn and Stenmark first met last Feb. 23 at a World Cup race in Stockholm, where Vonn’s first question to the Swede was, “How’d you do it? How’d you get so many wins?”

On Monday, Stenmark told Vonn that if she beats his record, she also must win “Dancing with the Stars,” as Stenmark did on the Swedish version of the show in 2015.

“If you help teach me to dance for the show, it’s a deal,” Vonn told him.

This season, Vonn has one win in five World Cup races since her rushed return from breaking her right upper arm in a November training crash. She can’t reach Stenmark’s record this season — there are too few races remaining.

If Vonn goes on a winning tear in the next year, she can break the record before the PyeongChang Olympics.

Michigan State suspends gymnastics coach linked to abuse complaints

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 9: General view of Spartan Stadium before the game between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini on October 9, 2004 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Illinois 37-25. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2017, 5:47 PM EST

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended its women’s gymnastics coach, a week after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse by a sports doctor.

University spokesman Jason Cody says Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. He offered no details and didn’t say whether the suspension was related to Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is a former Michigan State doctor who is being sued by more than two dozen women and girls who allege he molested them during treatments.

In a court filing, one woman says Klages diminished her concerns in the late 1990s. The woman says Klages was her coach when she was a teenager in a Michigan State youth program.

Nassar has denied abuse allegations. He’s criminally charged with assaulting a girl at his home and possessing child pornography.