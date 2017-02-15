ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
MONACO - FEBRUARY 14: Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award winner Usian Bolt poses with the other Laureus World Sports Awards winners pose for a selfie on stage during the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Salle des Etoiles,Sporting Monte Carlo on February 14, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
Getty Images

Usain Bolt meets Michael Phelps, predicts when 100m world record will fall

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 15, 2017, 8:26 AM EST

The long-awaited first meeting between Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps occurred rather unremarkably, at an airport en route to the Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco on Monday, according to Laureus.

Bolt and Phelps then each won an award at the annual show on Tuesday, Bolt garnering Best Male Athlete and Phelps earning Comeback of the Year for their performances at their last Olympics in Rio.

They sat at bordering tables at the show (evidenced by Phelps’ presence in between Bolt’s trophy and the sprinter’s face in this image). After, they were on stage together, as Bolt gathered more than a dozen in attendance for a selfie and to share in his iconic “To Di World” pose.

Bolt also said in Monaco that he believed his 100m world record of 9.58 seconds, set in 2009, will probably be broken in 10 or 15 years, according to multiple reports.

“I think, just looking at the crop [of young sprinters] right now, I probably have 10, 15 years,” he said, according to the Times of London.

Bolt’s retirement at the end of this year will leave large spikes to fill in track and field. He had words of advice to young sprinters, especially Andre De Grasse, who earned three sprint medals for Canada in Rio at age 21 but is perhaps best known for exchanging grins with Bolt during the 200m semifinals

“I’ve said to a few athletes that I know personally, ‘You guys need to show your personality, not just performance. Listen to me, I’m not trying to say you should try and do weird things, but people want to see personality and something different,'” Bolt said, according to the Times. “Hopefully they’ll trust me and try to change.

“I said to De Grasse last season, ‘Listen to me, yes you’re doing well, but you guys are too quiet. Look at the attention you got because we were having fun.’ People were like, ‘De Grasse is so cool.’ “

Bolt also cautioned to young sprinters who have already signed lucrative endorsement contracts. De Grasse and American Trayvon Bromell inked with Puma and New Balance, respectively, while still in college. Americans Candace HillKaylin Whitney and Noah and Josephus Lyles turned pro in the last two years as teenagers.

“When I started track and field you didn’t get paid a lot when you just came out of high school,” Bolt said, according to the Times. “Now when you have young talent, they get paid so early that a lot of them just lose their way real quick.

“If De Grasse can focus, or the other talents can focus, there is going to be great competition in years to come. But I’ve seen it so much, where the young kids start getting paid and they just drop out of the scene. It’s all about who wants it. We’ll see.”

Bolt’s next scheduled meet is the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on June 10, but he could (and likely will given his past) sign up for another race between now and then.

VIDEO: Michael Phelps’ agent to frame his world-record certificates

Grant Hackett ‘not there in mind, soul, spirit,’ brother says after latest trouble

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 18: Grant Hackett arrives at the Prime Minister's Olympic Dinner at The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 18, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 15, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA (AP) — Olympic swimming gold medalist Grant Hackett was detained by police on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday after his father called for help.

Hackett’s brother, Craig, said the family was struggling to cope with the 36-year-old retired swimmer’s mental health issues.

“The whole family have done everything that we can but now it’s kind of out of our hands,” Craig Hackett was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press. “The Grant Hackett that Australia fell in love with, they can still have that affection toward him. This is not ‘Grant Hackett.'”

Craig Hackett said his younger brother’s personality had become almost unrecognizable.

“This is a completely different person,” Craig Hackett said. “I don’t know this person, my mum and dad don’t know this person. He’s there in body, but he’s not there in mind, soul or spirit.”

Hackett’s father, former police detective Neville, called police to his Gold Coast home around noon Wednesday after two-time Olympic 1500m freestyle champion became agitated and aggressive.

The former swimming star agreed to go with police and was later released, but not before the episode had made national news.

“This is now a chronic problem and it looks like it’s not going to go away in a hurry,” Craig Hackett said. “From a mental health perspective I hope something can be done.

“To see someone who is so dominant and had the world at his feet to now, really we don’t know what’s going to happen — it doesn’t look encouraging.”

Hackett had a high profile as a swimmer and TV personality after winning gold in the 1500m at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympics, holding the world record in the event, and finishing with silver at Beijing in 2008.

After his TV career unraveled following a series of out-of-competition troubles, he tried to make a comeback for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year but didn’t qualify for the Australian team.

Last April, he publicly apologized for a drunken incident on a flight home from the Australian Olympic trials when he was accused of groping a male passenger who reclined the seat in front of him.

Hackett admitted he’d been drinking alcohol before the flight and would seek help to quit.

He said his career was tarnished by “pure stupidity, making poor decisions at crucial times in my life” and he felt “a huge amount of regret.”

Hackett said he struggled being back in the public spotlight after six years away from competitive swimming, leading to “unacceptable” and “embarrassing” actions.

“I have to live with that. It is very difficult. A deep sense of shame, guilt, embarrassment, of regret, I am so sorry for my actions and the people it has impacted,” he said.

Hackett traveled to the United States in 2014 to undergo treatment for a dependency on the sleeping medication Stilnox. His stint in rehabilitation followed the publication of a photograph of him partially nude and disoriented at a Melbourne hotel, searching for his young son, and the very public breakup of his marriage.

MORE: Australia gold medalist gets mole removed after heads-up from fan

Ethiopian runner who protested in Rio reunites with family

Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa, rear, of Ethiopia, hugs his wife Iftu Mulia, his daughter Soko, right, 5, and son Sora, left, 3, while picking up his family at Miami International Airport, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Miami. Lilesa arrived in the U.S. on a special skills visa, which allows him to train and compete until January. His wife, son, daughter and brother joined him in Miami Tuesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
AP
Associated PressFeb 14, 2017, 7:41 PM EST

The Ethiopian marathoner crouched down low in the hallway at the Miami airport as he carried a bouquet of red roses.

Feyisa Lilesa’s daughter spotted him first and ran in for a hug. Then, his young son and lastly his wife.

On Valentine’s Day, the Olympic silver medalist who became an international figure when he crossed his wrists in protest at the finish line in Rio de Janeiro finally reunited with his family. He was a little late (traffic), but what’s a few extra minutes when he’s already waited six long months to see them.

As he made his way out of the airport, his son perched on his shoulders and his daughter rode on the luggage, carrying the flowers he brought as a gift.

“The biggest gift is us seeing each other again – and me seeing them again,” Lilesa said through a translator in a phone interview Tuesday. “It’s all been very tough.”

The 27-year-old eventually settled in Flagstaff, Arizona, after making an anti-government gesture during the Olympic marathon that drew global attention to the deadly protests in his home region of Oromia. He never returned home after Brazil out of fear of what might happen to him. He’s constantly been worrying about the family he left behind in Ethiopia. His nearly 6-year-old daughter, Soko, and 3 +-year-old son, Sora, always asked when they will see him again.

Finally, he was able to answer.

Lilesa remains in the U.S. on a special skills visa. His family arrived on visas as well, secured through his attorney.

The plan now is this: A few days of beach time and then it’s off to Flagstaff where the family will settle into everyday life in their rental house.

One weight off his mind.

Still, he can’t forget what his country is going through, with the Oromia region experiencing anti-government protests over recent months. Violent anti-government protests spread to other parts of Ethiopia and led to a state of emergency that was declared in October.

Since his gesture, many have described Lilesa as a national hero.

“My mind is pretty much occupied by what is happening back home,” Lilesa said. “Whether I’m running or I’m sleeping or I’m laying back, my family and what is happening in Ethiopia – and what is happening to my people – that’s constantly on my mind.”

Most days since his arrival in America have been spent training. It was his best cure for loneliness.

“I come from a very big family, and I’ve never lived alone,” Lilesa said. “I’ve always been surrounded by people I know. This has been the complete opposite. Here, I’m removed from all of that.”

Still, he would protest all over again.

“I think me taking the risk and putting family in that position and putting them potentially in harm’s way, it was a good lesson for a lot of people that you need to sacrifice in order for you to win some concessions and change your situation,” Lilesa said. “In that sense, it inspires people to fight for their rights and resist the government in Ethiopia. It also led to greater awareness about the situation in Ethiopia.

“Now, you see more coverage of the human rights violations. I speak with people wherever I go. Even outside the media limelight, people are interested in knowing. They heard the story because of my protest.”

Someday, he would like to go back to Ethiopia.

“But as long as this current government is in power, I don’t have hope of going back to Ethiopia,” he explained. “I do know change is inevitable.”

He also wants to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Whether that’s wearing the colors of Ethiopia, he doesn’t know.

“I’m not too hopeful the system will be changed in the next three years and I will be in a position to run for Ethiopia. We will have to wait and see,” said Lilesa, who plans to run in the London Marathon in two months.

For now, Lilesa’s priority is getting his family settled.

“I knew that we would meet somehow, but I didn’t expect it would happen under these circumstances over here,” Lilesa said. “When I think about my family, it takes me back to why I did this and why I’m here. I missed my family, but this was a big bother to me – the plight of my people.”

MORE: Ryan Hall says 7 marathons in 7 days gave him ‘sense of closure’