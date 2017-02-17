ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 04: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones of the United States compete during the Women's Bobsleight first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 4, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)
Getty Images

Elana Meyers Taylor takes slim early lead at bobsled worlds

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:47 AM EST

Elana Meyers Taylor is halfway to her second world bobsled title in three years, but two other Olympic medalists are within five hundredths of a second of her.

Meyers Taylor leads by .02 of a second over two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada after two of four runs in Koenigssee, Germany, on Friday.

U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Greubel Poser is third, .05 behind.

The final two runs are Saturday (9:15 and 10:45 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

In 2014, Meyers Taylor led the Olympics after each of the first three runs before being passed by Humphries in the fourth and final run by one tenth. She took silver after earning bronze as a push athlete at Vancouver 2010.

Meyers Taylor rebounded to win the world championships and World Cup titles in 2015, becoming the first U.S. female driver to win the world title. Last season, she was third at worlds after missing four World Cup races due to after-effects from a January 2015 concussion.

This season, Meyers Taylor carried a four-race World Cup winning streak into the world championships. She’s driving with second-year push athlete Kehri Jones in Koenigssee.

The world championships continue with the first two runs of two-man bobsled on Saturday (4:30 and 6 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Sam Mikulak injures Achilles at Winter Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Samuel Mikulak of the United States reacts after competing on the pommel horse in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team qualification on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:07 AM EST

Sam Mikulak, the four-time reigning U.S. all-around champion, suffered a left Achilles tendon injury at his first meet since the Rio Olympics on Thursday night.

A social media post by a company that Mikulak endorses indicated it’s a torn Achilles, which would keep Mikulak out for months, but USA Gymnastics hasn’t detailed its severity.

Mikulak suffered the injury on his very first competition routine since the Rio Olympics at the Winter Cup in Las Vegas. Mikulak grabbed his lower left leg on a tumbling pass (video here) and was quickly attended to.

Mikulak previously tore his left Achilles before the October 2015 World Championships, then came back to win the February 2016 Winter Cup.

The two-time Olympian was announced as the U.S. headliner for the AT&T American Cup on March 4.

Sam Mikulak
MateBros Snapchat

Marcel Hirscher wins first giant slalom world title

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 9:43 AM EST

Austrian Marcel Hirscher is now a world champion in three different individual events.

The five-time World Cup overall champion captured his first giant slalom crown in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Friday, adding to his 2013 World title in the slalom and 2015 World title in the super combined.

Hirscher prevailed by .25 of a second after two runs over countryman Roland Leitinger. Norway’s Leif Kristian Haugen earned bronze. Neither Leitinger nor Haugen own any World Cup podiums.

The top American was Olympian David Chodounsky in 11th.

Hirscher, after reportedly spending days sick in bed in the last week, led by .26 after the first run in the morning. The second run was delayed by a half-hour after a flying plane struck an overhead camera that fell into the finish area before the competition.

Hirscher had taken giant slalom silver at the 2013 and 2015 Worlds behind American Ted Ligety. But Ligety was unable to go for a fourth straight GS world title due to season-ending back surgery last month.

Hirscher is the first man to collect world titles in slalom, giant slalom and the combined since Norway’s Kjetil Andre Aamodt, whose last crown came in 2001.

“It took me six years to get this world champion title,” said Hirscher, who made his world championships debut in 2009, placing fourth in the GS. “After Schladming [in 2013] and Vail-Beaver Creek [in 2015], always finishing second place. Now it is amazing.”

Full Results | Race Replay

Hirscher, who missed gold in the combined by .01 on Monday, is en route to his sixth straight World Cup overall title this season. No other man has won that many, consecutive or not.

Hirscher has already proven his excellence on the World Cup and world championships stages. It’s PyeongChang where he must deliver, since he lacks Olympic gold. Hirscher is only 27 years old, but he has cast doubt on going all the way to the 2022 Winter Games.

The world championships continue with Mikaela Shiffrin going for her third straight slalom title on Saturday (3:45 and 7 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Hirscher goes for another gold in the men’s slalom on Sunday.

