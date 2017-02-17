ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Justin Gatlin of the United States celebrates after the Men's 100 meter final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Justin Gatlin reflects on career in ‘Rise Again’ documentary

Associated PressFeb 17, 2017, 9:21 AM EST

The heaving, uncontrollable sobs have occurred twice for Justin Gatlin. Once, for a failed drug test in his prime that led to a stay in track’s version of purgatory. The other, over a .01-second slipup that he’ll never get over.

Say this much for the controversial sprinter: His life has certainly been filled with peaks and valleys, which he reveals in an hour-long documentary titled “Rise Again — The Justin Gatlin Story.”

Gatlin reflects on his ascent to the top, a fall from grace after a 2006 doping ban that left him so depressed he contemplated wrapping his car around a tree and a return to the spotlight to become Usain Bolt‘s biggest adversary. Not to mention a race Gatlin would give anything to have back — the 100m at world championships in 2015, when he leaned too soon and Bolt beat him by .01 seconds.

“Life is fun. And it’s beautiful. But it’s cold. Cutthroat. Nasty,” Gatlin said in the opening sequence of a movie produced by Andrew Brereton and screened Thursday in Gatlin’s hometown of Pensacola, Florida. “I’ve witnessed both.”

Gatlin’s purpose in making the film was simple: Show fans and detractors what makes him tick.

“It’s a window into that kind of realm that no one has ever seen,” the 35-year-old Gatlin said in a phone interview. “A way for me to get that rawness out there.”

Following two gold medals at the 2005 world championships, Gatlin tested positive for excessive testosterone at the Kansas Relays in 2006. His dad signed for the certified letter from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and called his son.

The father simply comforted him.

After a long stretch of arbitration and court hearings, Gatlin received an eight-year ban that was later reduced to four.

During his exile, the 2004 Olympic 100m champion went through a wide range of emotions, including thoughts of suicide. He struggled to find work (he tried out for several NFL teams). He collected unemployment. His weight even ballooned so much that when he did return, he was kiddingly called “Dough Boy.”

“At the top, I was flying high. I didn’t understand what it meant to be down and out,” Gatlin said in the film. “What I went through in those four years, it makes me, in a way, a poster child. I’ve been to the top, to eat filet mignon, to have sweets, traveling around the world, having everything at your fingertips, to being embarrassed just to walk around in society.”

That’s exactly the emotion Brereton wanted to capture.

Brereton and his company, Neomotion Films, traveled around with Gatlin, shooting more than 80 hours of footage. The crew interviewed Gatlin’s parents, a string of coaches from over the years, agent/renown hurdler Renaldo Nehemiah, friends and family members.

The film producer was initially drawn to Gatlin’s story because usually when convicted dopers serve a lengthy ban, they don’t come back. If they do, they’re rarely faster than what they were. Before his ban, Gatlin tied a then 100m world record of 9.77 seconds, a run that came weeks after his positive test and has since been erased.

In 2015, Gatlin went 9.74.

“That throws a bigger monkey wrench into the situation, because people don’t know how to react,” Brereton said. “Their first reaction is like, ‘OK, something’s not right. He already has the history. I don’t believe it.’ But I always say, ‘Why don’t you believe?’

“They say, ‘Because it’s never been done before.’ I say, ‘So that means it can’t be done?’ … Track is interesting like that.”

Some of the movie’s intriguing scenes:

— As a kid, Gatlin used to outrace his friends — him on foot, them on bikes.

— His first love was hurdles in high school. He was so fast that one time in a 300m hurdles race, he opened up a big lead, saw a teammate fall down, went back to help him up and still went on to win the competition.

— Gatlin talked to kids all over the country about anti-doping on his return to track from his ban. “Some say he didn’t apologize?” Nehemiah said. “That was his apology tour — to all these kids that looked up to him.”

— At the starting line in races after returning from his ban, Gatlin said: “People saw me, and the look in their eyes was like they saw a ghost.”

The race that haunts him is that 100 showdown with Bolt in ’15. Gatlin thought that was his moment in Beijing, his race to win.

It wasn’t. He broke into tears on the ride back to his hotel.

“I could’ve run that race, that sloppy race, anywhere else in the world and still won,” said Gatlin, who captured Olympic bronze at the 2012 London Games and silver four years later in Rio de Janeiro. “I allowed myself to get beat and I beat myself. That’s the worst feeling in the world.”

Throughout the movie, Gatlin kept his composure. This, though, brought him to tears: Talking about his young son.

“In kindergarten, he’s drawing pictures of me on top of podiums, with medals on,” Gatlin said. “He loves me for me. He’s so proud of me. … It’s way better than being on top of 100 podiums.

“Way better.”

Elana Meyers Taylor takes slim early lead at bobsled worlds

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 04: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones of the United States compete during the Women's Bobsleight first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 4, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria.
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:47 AM EST

Elana Meyers Taylor is halfway to her second world bobsled title in three years, but two other Olympic medalists are within five hundredths of a second of her.

Meyers Taylor leads by .02 of a second over two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada after two of four runs in Koenigssee, Germany, on Friday.

U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Greubel Poser is third, .05 behind.

The final two runs are Saturday (9:15 and 10:45 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

In 2014, Meyers Taylor led the Olympics after each of the first three runs before being passed by Humphries in the fourth and final run by one tenth. She took silver after earning bronze as a push athlete at Vancouver 2010.

Meyers Taylor rebounded to win the world championships and World Cup titles in 2015, becoming the first U.S. female driver to win the world title. Last season, she was third at worlds after missing four World Cup races due to after-effects from a January 2015 concussion.

This season, Meyers Taylor carried a four-race World Cup winning streak into the world championships. She’s driving with second-year push athlete Kehri Jones in Koenigssee.

The world championships continue with the first two runs of two-man bobsled on Saturday (4:30 and 6 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Sam Mikulak injures Achilles at Winter Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Samuel Mikulak of the United States reacts after competing on the pommel horse in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team qualification on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:07 AM EST

Sam Mikulak, the four-time reigning U.S. all-around champion, suffered a left Achilles tendon injury at his first meet since the Rio Olympics on Thursday night.

A social media post by a company that Mikulak endorses indicated it’s a torn Achilles, which would keep Mikulak out for months, but USA Gymnastics hasn’t detailed its severity.

Mikulak suffered the injury on his very first competition routine since the Rio Olympics at the Winter Cup in Las Vegas. Mikulak grabbed his lower left leg on a tumbling pass (video here) and was quickly attended to.

Mikulak previously tore his left Achilles before the October 2015 World Championships, then came back to win the February 2016 Winter Cup.

The two-time Olympian was announced as the U.S. headliner for the AT&T American Cup on March 4.

Sam Mikulak
