In a July 15, 2008 photo, Dr. Larry Nassar works on the computer after seeing a patient in Michigan.
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor ordered to stand trial on sexual assault charges

Associated PressFeb 17, 2017, 1:01 PM EST

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. issued his ruling at the conclusion of a hearing near Lansing in which a 25-year-old woman testified that she was repeatedly molested as a child by Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

The woman says her parents were friends with Nassar and the abuse happened from age 6 until age 12 during family visits to his home. She says he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things.

Separately, Nassar faces child porn charges and is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say he sexually assaulted them while they sought treatment over a roughly 20-year period, including U.S. national team members and a 2000 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist.

Nassar denies any wrongdoing.

Associated PressFeb 17, 2017, 11:15 AM EST

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The mayor of Budapest said Friday he may propose withdrawing the city’s bid for the 2024 Olympics as soon as next week.

Speaking to news site Index.hu, Istvan Tarlos said he could make his proposal to the Budapest Assembly as soon as Wednesday, once he has confirmed the position of the government and the Hungarian Olympic Committee, both of which said a decision on withdrawing the bid rested with city authorities.

Tarlos’ statement came after the apparent success of a petition launched by opponents of the bid, who presented election officials with forms containing 266,151 signatures seeking a referendum, far more than the minimum of 138,000 valid signatures needed.

Budapest City Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

“Over a quarter million signatures have come together so this money is spent on modern hospitals and well-equipped schools instead of on the Olympics,” said Andras Fekete-Gyor, chairman of Momentum Movement, a new political group behind the initiative.

He added it would be “cowardly” if authorities tried to block the referendum or withdrew the candidacy without allowing the referendum to take place.

“We emphatically request Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Mayor Istvan Tarlos to hold the referendum and refrain from blocking it from being held,” Fekete-Gyor said at Budapest City Hall. “Not asking people’s opinions about organizing the Olympics in Hungary was a huge omission on their part.”

Earlier Friday, Tarlos said he would consider withdrawing if enough people backed the referendum but said it was “treason” on part of the opposition to abandon its support for the bid.

The head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee said the decision was up to the Budapest Assembly and blamed the opposition parties, some of which helped gather signatures for the referendum, with splitting Hungarian society.

“With this activity, they have greatly weakened and constantly weaken Budapest’s chances and weaken Hungary’s bid,” committee chairman Zsolt Borkai said in a statement.

The bid has received strong backing from Orban, an avid sports enthusiast, though last year he compared Budapest to David competing against the Goliaths of Los Angeles and Paris, the remaining bidders after Hamburg and Rome withdrew their candidacies.

Fekete-Gyor said election officials had 45 days to review the signatures and determine whether the valid number had been reached. Several earlier attempts to hold similar referendums in Budapest or nationally were either blocked by the courts or abandoned.

The International Olympic Committee will select the host city in September.

Elana Meyers Taylor takes slim early lead at bobsled worlds

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 04: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones of the United States compete during the Women's Bobsleight first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 4, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:47 AM EST

Elana Meyers Taylor is halfway to her second world bobsled title in three years, but two other Olympic medalists are within five hundredths of a second of her.

Meyers Taylor leads by .02 of a second over two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada after two of four runs in Koenigssee, Germany, on Friday.

U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Greubel Poser is third, .05 behind. Full results are here.

The final two runs are Saturday (9:15 and 10:45 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

“It’s a great place to be in, but it’s a close race,” Meyers Taylor said, according to U.S. Bobsled. “The field is getting bigger and bigger as we get closer to [the 2018 Olympics in South] Korea, and the competition is getting stiffer and stiffer. I think this is the closest world championships the women’s field has ever seen.”

In 2014, Meyers Taylor led the Olympics after each of the first three runs before being passed by Humphries in the fourth and final run by one tenth. She took silver after earning bronze as a push athlete at Vancouver 2010.

Meyers Taylor rebounded to win the world championships and World Cup titles in 2015, becoming the first U.S. female driver to win the world title. Last season, she was third at worlds after missing four World Cup races due to after-effects from a January 2015 concussion.

This season, Meyers Taylor carried a four-race World Cup winning streak into the world championships. She’s driving with second-year push athlete Kehri Jones in Koenigssee.

The world championships continue with the first two runs of two-man bobsled on Saturday (4:30 and 6 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

