GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Nathan Chen of United States competes in the men's short program during ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships - Gangneung -Test Event For PyeongChang 2018 at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Nathan Chen tops Olympic champion in Four Continents short program

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

More: Figure Skating

U.S. champion Nathan Chen beat Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu in a second straight program, taking the lead at the Four Continents Championships at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea on Friday.

Chen, 17, landed two quadruple jumps for a personal-best 103.12 points, his first time cracking 100 internationally, to lead by 2.84 points going into Sunday’s free skate (full results here). Four Continents is a tune-up for the world championships in six weeks.

“That score is really incredible,” said Chen, who plans five quadruple jumps in the free skate, as he did at the U.S. Championships last month. “It’s close to what I got at nationals, so it’s great to see it reaffirmed at an international event.”

Japan’s Shoma Uno is in second place, followed by Hanyu, who lost points with a double Salchow instead of a quadruple Salchow. Hanyu is 6.08 points behind Chen.

“I didn’t know [Chen]’s score,” said Hanyu, who skated after Chen. “I think [coach] Brian [Orser] was trying to block it from me.”

World bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China is fourth, followed by three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada.

Americans Grant Hochstein and Jason Brown are seventh and ninth.

Chen also bettered Hanyu in the free skate of their last international competition, the Grand Prix Final in December. Hanyu still won that event thanks in part to a short-program edge of 6.77 points (and 21.23 over Chen).

Hanyu hasn’t been beaten by an American in competition since 2011 Cup of China.

Earlier in ice dance, Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took their third Four Continents title with 196.95 points, topping the free dance as they did the short dance Thursday. Americans Maia and Alex Shibutani and Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned silver and bronze with 191.85 and 185.58 points, respectively.

NBCSN will air free dance and men’s short program coverage Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

Elana Meyers Taylor takes slim early lead at bobsled worlds

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - FEBRUARY 04: Elana Meyers Taylor and Lolo Jones of the United States compete during the Women's Bobsleight first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 4, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:47 AM EST

More: Winter Olympics

Elana Meyers Taylor is halfway to her second world bobsled title in three years, but two other Olympic medalists are within five hundredths of a second of her.

Meyers Taylor leads by .02 of a second over two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada after two of four runs in Koenigssee, Germany, on Friday.

U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Greubel Poser is third, .05 behind.

The final two runs are Saturday (9:15 and 10:45 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

In 2014, Meyers Taylor led the Olympics after each of the first three runs before being passed by Humphries in the fourth and final run by one tenth. She took silver after earning bronze as a push athlete at Vancouver 2010.

Meyers Taylor rebounded to win the world championships and World Cup titles in 2015, becoming the first U.S. female driver to win the world title. Last season, she was third at worlds after missing four World Cup races due to after-effects from a January 2015 concussion.

This season, Meyers Taylor carried a four-race World Cup winning streak into the world championships. She’s driving with second-year push athlete Kehri Jones in Koenigssee.

The world championships continue with the first two runs of two-man bobsled on Saturday (4:30 and 6 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Sam Mikulak injures Achilles at Winter Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Samuel Mikulak of the United States reacts after competing on the pommel horse in the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team qualification on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 17, 2017, 10:07 AM EST

More: Gymnastics

Sam Mikulak, the four-time reigning U.S. all-around champion, suffered a left Achilles tendon injury at his first meet since the Rio Olympics on Thursday night.

A social media post by a company that Mikulak endorses indicated it’s a torn Achilles, which would keep Mikulak out for months, but USA Gymnastics hasn’t detailed its severity.

Mikulak suffered the injury on his very first competition routine since the Rio Olympics at the Winter Cup in Las Vegas. Mikulak grabbed his lower left leg on a tumbling pass (video here) and was quickly attended to.

Mikulak previously tore his left Achilles before the October 2015 World Championships, then came back to win the February 2016 Winter Cup.

The two-time Olympian was announced as the U.S. headliner for the AT&T American Cup on March 4.

Sam Mikulak
MateBros Snapchat