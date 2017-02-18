Elana Meyers Taylor drives to second world bobsled title

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States edged Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of Canada for her second world championship gold in women’s bobsled on Saturday.

Meyers, who won her first in 2015, and brakewoman Kehri Jones edged Humphries and Melissa Lotholz by 0.03 seconds after four runs.

“Kaillie gave me a run for the money from top to the finish. So I knew I had to put it together. And today we did,” said Meyers, who held a 0.02-second lead after Friday’s first two runs.

Jamie Greubel Poser of the U.S. was third, 0.23 seconds back with brakewoman Aja Evans, for her first world championship medal.

European champion Mariama Jamanka and her brakewoman Annika Drazek of Germany were fourth, followed by Christina Hengster/Jennifer Onasanya of Austria and Alysia Rissling/Cynthia Appiah of Canada.

Japan’s Maria Oshigiri and Arisa Kimishima celebrated their debut by placing seventh.

Earlier, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich was fastest in both runs to lead Justin Kripps of Canada at the halfway stage in two-man bobsled.

Defending champion Friedrich and his brakeman Thorsten Margis were 0.52 seconds ahead of Kripps and Jesse Lumsden.

Johannes Lochner of Germany was 0.63 back in third with Joshua Bluhm, then Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright of Canada.

American pilot Steven Holcomb was seventh, 0.87 off the pace.

Friedrich is bidding for his fourth successive gold. The title will be decided on Sunday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang 2018 daily schedule highlights