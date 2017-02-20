Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic soccer gold medalists

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s football confederation has fired the coach who ledNeymar and company to the country’s first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.
Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.
In nine games in the South American U20 championship, Brazil won three, drew four, and lost two, ending in fifth position.
Micale started with Brazil U20s in May 2015, shortly before the U20 World Cup inNew Zealand, where Brazil lost the final to Serbia.
After Dunga was removed as coach in June 2016, Micale took over Brazil’s Olympic team.
Micale’s contract was recently extended to the 2020 Olympics.
His successor has not been picked.
The North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee believes a North Korean delegation will be at the PyeongChang Olympics, according to Kyodo News.
“There is no reason why we won’t come and no reason why we can’t,” IOC member Chang Ung said last week at the Asian Winter Games in Japan, according to the news agency. “We will proceed according to the Olympic Charter.”
An IOC spokesman previously said that the first step toward possible North Korean participation in the PyeongChang Olympics would be the North Korean Olympic Committee’s response to its invitation to the Winter Games sent out two weeks ago.
The IOC sends invitations to National Olympic Committees around the world coinciding with one year out to an Olympics.
However, it’s not a certainty that North Korea will qualify any athletes for the Winter Games. Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since boycotting Seoul 1988, it didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.
North Korea has zero top performing international winter sports athletes and few who even appear at major competitions.
North Korean short track speed skater Choe Un Song ranks No. 123 in the world after appearing in one World Cup this season in Beijing. A pairs figure skating team is ranked No. 54. A different North Korean pairs team missed a Sochi berth by 1.5 points at the last qualifying competition.
Nations without qualified athletes are still able to enter one man and one woman in the Summer Olympics in swimming and track and field. But no such exception applies in the Winter Games.
The IOC has given no indication that an exception could be made to invite a non-qualified North Korean athlete to PyeongChang.
Chad le Clos reportedly said he still has nightmares about losing to Michael Phelps in their much-anticipated rematch in the Rio Olympic 200m butterfly.
“I wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat over that race,” le Clos said, according to Independent Online in South Africa.
In Rio, le Clos finished fourth in the 200m butterfly final (video here), seven tenths of a second behind Phelps after famously turning his head to look at Phelps in the final 50 meters of the race.
In 2012, le Clos beat Phelps for Olympic gold by .05.
When Phelps unretired in 2014, he said he would never race the 200m butterfly again. But he picked it up a year later, in part because times around the world were not that fast and in part because of his desire to exact revenge on le Clos in Rio.
Now, it’s le Clos who wants a rematch.
“I want it that bad,” le Clos said, according to the report. “I just want Phelps to come back.”
