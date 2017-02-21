ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22: Hubertus Von Hohenlohe of Mexico reacts after crashing out in first run during the Men's Slalom during day 15 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Alpine Center on February 22, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Mexican prince eyes becoming oldest Winter Olympian ever

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 21, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Prince Hubertus von Hohenlohe is already one of the most interesting Olympians of all time. A skier. A photographer. A pop singer. A German prince who races for Mexico.

The 58-year-old wants to become the oldest Winter Olympian ever in PyeongChang.

“I’m trying hard to qualify,” Hohenlohe said in an Olympic Channel interview. “If I’m there, it would be amazing. If I’m not there, I tried hard to fulfill my dream to be the oldest, and beat the guy that was a curling guy from Sweden, I read.”

Hohenlohe read correctly.

In Sochi, Hohenlohe raced at his sixth Olympics, 30 years after his Olympic debut in Sarajevo. Wearing a mariachi-themed suit, he fell in his first slalom run and did not finish.

Still, he became the second-oldest Winter Olympian ever behind Carl August Kronlund, a Swedish curler who earned a silver medal at the 1924 Chamonix Winter Games (the first Winter Olympics) at age 58.

Hohenlohe is able to compete in the Olympics due to the easy (relative to other sports) qualification process for Alpine skiing, especially in the technical events of slalom and giant slalom.

An otherwise unqualified nation can enter one male and one female Alpine skier in the Olympics who meet a low threshold of international standing. Because of this, more than 70 nations entered Alpine skiers at the 2014 Olympics.

Von Hohenlohe last completed a World Cup race in 2006. He didn’t finish either of his starts in the giant slalom and slalom at the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, last weekend.

Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic soccer gold medalists

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 04: Rogerio Micale coach Brazil at Mane Garrincha Stadium on August 4, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 20, 2017, 6:05 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s football confederation has fired the coach who ledNeymar and company to the country’s first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.

In nine games in the South American U20 championship, Brazil won three, drew four, and lost two, ending in fifth position.

Micale started with Brazil U20s in May 2015, shortly before the U20 World Cup inNew Zealand, where Brazil lost the final to Serbia.

After Dunga was removed as coach in June 2016, Micale took over Brazil’s Olympic team.

Micale’s contract was recently extended to the 2020 Olympics.

His successor has not been picked.

North Korean member of IOC expects team at PyeongChang Olympics

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 12: Song Chol Ri of North Korea carries the national flag during the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 12, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 20, 2017, 8:15 AM EST

The North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee believes a North Korean delegation will be at the PyeongChang Olympics, according to Kyodo News.

“There is no reason why we won’t come and no reason why we can’t,” IOC member Chang Ung said last week at the Asian Winter Games in Japan, according to the news agency. “We will proceed according to the Olympic Charter.”

An IOC spokesman previously said that the first step toward possible North Korean participation in the PyeongChang Olympics would be the North Korean Olympic Committee’s response to its invitation to the Winter Games sent out two weeks ago.

The IOC sends invitations to National Olympic Committees around the world coinciding with one year out to an Olympics.

However, it’s not a certainty that North Korea will qualify any athletes for the Winter Games. Despite winning at least four medals at every Summer Games since boycotting Seoul 1988, it didn’t have any athletes at the Sochi Olympics and just two at Vancouver 2010.

North Korea has zero top performing international winter sports athletes and few who even appear at major competitions.

North Korean short track speed skater Choe Un Song ranks No. 123 in the world after appearing in one World Cup this season in Beijing. A pairs figure skating team is ranked No. 54. A different North Korean pairs team missed a Sochi berth by 1.5 points at the last qualifying competition.

Nations without qualified athletes are still able to enter one man and one woman in the Summer Olympics in swimming and track and field. But no such exception applies in the Winter Games.

The IOC has given no indication that an exception could be made to invite a non-qualified North Korean athlete to PyeongChang.

