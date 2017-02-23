ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: David Boudia of the United States during the Men's Diving 10m Platform final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images

David Boudia takes international season off, to decide whether to retire

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 23, 2017, 12:56 PM EST

David Boudia is taking an indefinite (and perhaps permanent) break from diving to pursue another career — real estate.

The four-time Olympic medalist won’t compete internationally this season and plans to announce in the late summer or fall whether he will return to the sport for a fourth Olympic run or retire.

“It’s a hard decision,” Boudia said, according to NBC’s affiliate in Indianapolis. “Sometimes I wake up in the morning, and I’m, like, ‘I do have more in the tank,’ and I get that itch, but I’ve not once since Rio looked and been, like, ‘Man, I miss training. I miss going to this competition.’

“I see posts of all my teammates going back to training, and there’s not, like, this burning desire in me to get back up on a three-story building and fling myself off and hurt the next day because you’ve trained really hard.”

Boudia will miss the world championships in July for the first time in his senior career, which has dated to 2005, when he was 16 years old. He might compete in the national championships in August.

Boudia, 27, earned individual platform gold and bronze at the last two Olympics and synchro bronze and silver in London and Rio, respectively. Only Greg Louganis owns more Olympic diving medals among Americans.

Boudia recently added a real-estate license and is now an agent for Keller Williams in Lafayette, Ind. He and wife Sonnie are expecting a second child.

If he returns to diving, Boudia said he may stick to one event to limit his training load, possibly springboard, according to the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

Boudia dabbled in springboard in the last Olympic cycle and even went 11 months between individual platform competitions.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chinese diving legends retire after Rio

U.S. earns historic cross-country skiing world medals

LAHTI, FINLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Bronze medalist Kikkan Randall of the United States and silver medalist Jessica Diggins of the United States celebrate following the Women's 1.4KM Cross Country Sprint final on February 23, 2017 in Lahti, Finland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 23, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

More: Winter Olympics

Paul Gilham/Getty Images Tonga flag bearer debuts at cross-country skiing world championships Matt Dalton South Korea hockey team leans on naturalized Canadian goalie Bob Costas Bob Costas details his favorite Olympic memories

U.S. cross-country skiing had its best-ever individual race at an Olympics or world championships, with Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall taking silver and bronze medals in the worlds sprint on Thursday.

Norway’s Maiken Caspersen Falla, the Olympic champion and World Cup sprint leader, easily won the final in 3:02.34 under the lights in Lahti, Finland.

Diggins crossed 1.66 seconds later, while Randall held off Swede Hanna Falk by .15 for bronze. The U.S. had half of the skiers in the final, with Sophie Caldwell finishing sixth.

The U.S. has never earned an individual Olympic or world title in cross-country skiing, but Thursday’s finish was unprecedented for the nation.

Diggins and Randall previously teamed to win the first U.S. gold at worlds, in the team sprint in 2013. Diggins and Randall also own individual world silver medals from separate races. Diggins and Caitlin Gregg earned silver and bronze in the 10km freestyle in 2015, but the U.S.’ next-best finisher was 10th.

“Hopefully really inspiring, because we’re not a country that has historically been known for [cross-country] skiing,” Diggins said. “But then we’ve created this women’s team together and worked so hard together, and I think that teamwork really shows. We can be stronger together than we can as individuals.”

Diggins has made three World Cup podiums this season, with two wins. Randall, coming back from April childbirth, had a top World Cup finish this season of fifth but previously won 13 individual World Cup races.

“It was a slow start to the season, and it took a lot of patience,” said Randall, who turned 34 years old on New Year’s Eve. “But the shape is building, and I hoped to find the best shape here. It worked.”

Randall’s pre-race routine Thursday including feeding breakfast to son Breck, cleaning his bib and putting him down for a nap before bringing Breck to the venue.

“It’s very encouraging to know that it’s only been 10 months, and I’ve been able to come back to top form,” Randall said. “I was able to train well through my pregnancy and come back to training pretty soon after the birth.”

The U.S. owns one Olympic cross-country medal, Bill Koch‘s 30km silver at the 1976 Innsbruck Winter Games. A U.S. woman has never placed higher than sixth in any Olympic cross-country skiing event.

Worlds continue Saturday with the men’s and women’s skiathlons on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 5 a.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang 2018 daily schedule highlights

Tonga flag bearer debuts at cross-country skiing world championships

Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 23, 2017, 9:54 AM EST

More: Winter Olympics

LAHTI, FINLAND - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Bronze medalist Kikkan Randall of the United States and silver medalist Jessica Diggins of the United States celebrate following the Women's 1.4KM Cross Country Sprint final on February 23, 2017 in Lahti, Finland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) U.S. earns historic cross-country skiing world medals Matt Dalton South Korea hockey team leans on naturalized Canadian goalie Bob Costas Bob Costas details his favorite Olympic memories

Tonga’s famous flag bearer from the Rio Olympics made his cross-country skiing competition debut at the world championships on Thursday, a step as he hopes to compete in PyeongChang.

His first race, after taking up the sport a month ago, went about as expected.

Pita Taufatofua was 153rd of 156 finishers in the 1.6km sprint freestyle qualification. Full results are here.

It took Taufatofua 5 minutes, 44.72 seconds to complete the course in Lahti, Finland, which is about 10,000 miles from Tonga. The top qualifier clocked 3:11.72.

Taufatofua managed to beat two skiers from Venezuela and one from Montenegro but fell well short of the cutoff to advance to the quarterfinals. That’s typically the top 30 skiers.

“In terms of what I have to develop, pretty much everything,” Taufatofua said one month ago in an Olympic Channel interview. “I’m coming from the beginning, absolute beginner.”

Taufatofua could qualify for the PyeongChang Olympics next winter because cross-country skiing is inclusive at the Winter Games. For Sochi, skiers qualified from Bermuda, Brazil, Dominica and Togo.

In Rio, Taufatofua lost his opening Olympic taekwondo match by mercy rule, two weeks after his shirtless, oiled-up appearance in the Opening Ceremony.

In 2014, Bruno Banani became the first Tongan to compete at a Winter Olympics, placing 32nd in men’s luge. He was later the subject of a documentary. Banani gained fame starting in early 2012, when the story of his name was widely publicized. Banani’s real name is Fuahea Semi, but he changed it to the name of his German clothing sponsor as a marketing ploy.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang 2018 daily schedule highlights