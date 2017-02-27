ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Michael Phelps of the United States speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Michael Phelps cites ‘frustration’ in testimony for congressional anti-doping hearing

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 27, 2017, 11:59 AM EST

In written testimony, Michael Phelps said he was frustrated with the uncertainty of whether he was competing against clean athletes in Rio ahead of a congressional hearing looking at ways to improve the international anti-doping system.

“Rio was also unique because of increased doping concerns,” Phelps wrote in a 1,300-word letter, published ahead of his appearance at a congressional hearing Tuesday in Washington, D.C. “In the year leading up to the Games, there was uncertainty and suspicion; I, along with a number of other athletes, signed a petition requesting that all athletes be tested in the months prior to the Games. Unfortunately, the uncertainty remained, even through the Games, and I watched how this affected my teammates and fellow competitors. We all felt the frustration, which undermines so much of the belief and confidence we work so hard to build up to prepare for the Olympics.”

Phelps is one of five witnesses called to testify at Tuesday’s 10:15 a.m. ET hearing, which will be webcast at http://energycommerce.house.gov/.

Phelps is expected to be joined by:

Adam Nelson, 2004 U.S. Olympic shot put champion
Travis Tygart, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO
Dr. Richard Budgett, IOC Medical and Scientific Director
Rob Koehler, World Anti-Doping Agency Deputy Director General

“Throughout my career, I have suspected that some athletes were cheating, and in some cases those suspicions were confirmed,” Phelps wrote. “Given all the testing I, and so many others, have been through I have a hard time understanding this. In addition to all the tests during competitions, I had to notify USADA as to where I would be every day, so they would be able to conduct random tests outside of competition. This whole process takes a toll, but it’s absolutely worth it to keep sport clean and fair. I can’t adequately describe how frustrating it is to see another athlete break through performance barriers in unrealistic timeframes, knowing what I had to go through to do it. I watched how this affected my teammates too. Even the suspicion of doping is disillusioning for clean athletes.”

Phelps reiterated that he hopes another athlete breaks his record of 28 Olympic medals.

“But for that to happen, he must believe he or she will get a fair opportunity to compete,” Phelps wrote. “If we allow our confidence in fair play to erode, we will undermine the power of sport, and the goals and dreams of future generations. The time to act is now. We must do what is necessary to ensure the system is fair and reliable, so we can all believe in it.”

Lindsey Vonn among Olympic medalists in documentary about gender in sports

By OlympicTalkFeb 27, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

Olympic medalists Lindsey VonnHilary Knight and Ann Meyers-Drysdale will feature in TOMBOY, an hourlong, multi-platform documentary project aiming to elevate the conversation about gender in sports.

TOMBOY, which will premiere in March, is told through the voices of many of the world’s most prominent female athletes, broadcasters and sports executives.

It will air across all NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBCSN and select NBC-owned TV stations (check local listings). Clips can be found here. More information can be found here.

In an interview clip, Vonn discusses a challenge unique to her sport — fear.

“In my sport, you can’t be afraid,” said the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, who continues to come back from high-speed crashes and major injuries. “Ski racing is an incredibly dangerous sport. It definitely would not be safe if you were afraid of going 90 miles per hour.”

Knight, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, said that at age 5 one of her grandmothers told her that girls don’t play hockey.

“Since age 5, I’ve been working toward an Olympic dream,” said Knight, the MVP of the last two world championships. “Fifteen years later, I ended up at my first Olympic Games.”

All but one of Olga Korbut’s Olympic medals fetch $230,000 at auction

In this Feb. 14, 2017 photo, Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut, of Russia, poses in in Scottsdale, Ariz. At at 61, Korbut is at ease with her place in history as she enjoys the quiet life in Arizona. (AP Photo/John Marshall)
AP
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 27, 2017, 11:15 AM EST

Five of gymnast Olga Korbut‘s six Olympic medals were auctioned for a total of $229,200 over the weekend.

Korbut earned six medals combined for the Soviet Union at the 1972 and 1976 Olympics. She put five of the six up for auction, excluding her balance beam gold medal from Munich 1972. That gold was stolen from a Moscow museum, according to Heritage Auctions.

The highest-grossing medal was her team gold from Munich 1972, which went for $66,000. The least-grossing were her balance beam and uneven bars silver medals from Montreal 1976, going for $26,400 each.

Korbut, now 61 and living in Arizona, said she sold her medals to allow her fans to share in her history-making achievements, according to The Associated Press.

“This is Olympic history, and I would like to share with the whole world,” Korbut said, according to the AP. “They helped to make it history and make it live forever. This is how I wanted to share with the people.”

