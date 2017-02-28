ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps testifies during a hearing before the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of House Energy and Commerce Committee February 28, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing on "Ways to Improve and Strengthen the International Anti-Doping System." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Michael Phelps: I don’t know what to tell my son about doping

By Nick ZaccardiFeb 28, 2017, 1:11 PM EST

Michael Phelps expects his 9-month-old son, Boomer, to one day ask him about one of the biggest issues in sport.

“I don’t even know how I would even talk to my son about doping in sports,” Phelps said at a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, examining the international anti-doping system. “I would hope to never have that conversation. I hope we can get it cleared and cleaned up by then. … That’s probably a question I could get asked. I don’t know how I would answer it.”

Phelps said in the 2-hour, 30-minute House subcommittee hearing that he “never voiced opinions” on doping issues until this year.

“I’ve stayed in my lane, so to say,” Phelps said.

Phelps plunged into the discussion, starting last week with video comments, and then in written testimony published Monday.

Phelps recited the 1,300-word letter Tuesday, repeating that he doesn’t believe he’s ever competed in a major international meet with all clean swimmers.

Phelps cited that he was drug tested 13 times in the six months leading up to the Rio Olympics, evidenced by online records on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency website.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said in October that of the 11,470 athletes entered in the Rio Olympics, 4,125 had no record of any drug testing in 2016.

Phelps was one of five witnesses at the hearing, along with:

Adam Nelson, 2004 U.S. Olympic shot put champion
Travis Tygart, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO
Dr. Richard Budgett, IOC Medical and Scientific Director
Rob Koehler, World Anti-Doping Agency Deputy Director General

The full hearing is archived here.

Allyson Felix eyes 200m as she works toward 2020 Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 15: Allyson Felix of the United States competes in the Women's 400m final on Day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 28, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

Allyson Felix wants to race at a fifth Olympics in 2020 but, now at age 31, plans to compete less and repeated that the 200m is her “baby” and “favorite event.”

“Yes, I think I want to do it [compete at Tokyo 2020],” Felix said at the Los Angeles Sports Awards on Tuesday night. “Now, I have all this experience that I can use. I remember when I was the youngest on the team. Now, I’m one of the oldest. … I can train smarter. I think now, less is more. We were talking about competing less. That is really key as well.”

Last year, Felix took silver in the Olympic 400m, edged by the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller by .07.

Felix had hoped to race the 200m and 400m in Rio, but she missed the Olympic team by .01 in the 200m at the Olympic Trials in July, slowed by partially tearing two ligaments in her right ankle in late April.

The nine-time Olympic medalist said in September that she wasn’t committing to going for a 200m-400m double at the 2017 World Championships. Nor did she consider herself a 400m runner.

“I’m always hanging onto the 200m,” Felix said in September. “I just feel like I haven’t ran it [the 200m] in the past few years, for one reason or the other [neither at the 2015 Worlds due to a tight schedule nor 2016 Olympics due to not qualifying]. The opportunity hasn’t quite been there. I’m excited, looking forward to this year [2017]. I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do, but I know that I’m not done with the 200m yet.”

Miller said earlier this month that she hopes to race both the 200m and 400m at the world championships in London in August, when the 400m final comes about 2 1/2 hours after the 200m heats end.

Felix said in September that the missed opportunity in 2016 only made her more emboldened to go for the double in the future.

“Because my training was going so well before [the injury],” she said. “I’m just so curious what I could have done. That’s the thing that really eats me up, to know that I wasn’t at my best to be able to do it. To see where I would be in four years, I don’t know. Or at a world championships [in 2017 or 2019], I’m not sure.”

In 2020, Felix could try to become the oldest U.S. women’s Olympic medalist in an individual track and field event, beating the mark set by Jackie Joyner-Kersee at Atlanta 1996. By making the Olympic team, she would match the record for U.S. Olympic track and field appearances at five with Gail DeversAmy Acuff and Willye White.

Vladimir Petrov, Soviet Olympic hockey star, dies at 69

Vladimir Petrov
By Nick ZaccardiFeb 28, 2017, 8:36 AM EST

Vladimir Petrov, a star forward on the Soviet Union’s champion hockey teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday at age 69, according to the Russian Hockey Federation.

Petrov had been battling cancer, according to Russian media.

Petrov earned Olympic gold medals in 1972 and 1976, plus silver in 1980 as part of the Soviet team that lost to the U.S. in the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Petrov “was perhaps the strongest player on the Soviet national team, with blacksmith arms and a bulging neck, a 200-pound slab of muscle who was possessed of the rarest Russian weapons: a nasty slap shot,” wrote Wayne Coffey in “Boys of Winter,” a book on the Miracle on Ice.

Petrov was best known centering the Soviets’ top line with Boris Mikhailov and Valery Kharlamov. Kharlamov died in a 1981 car accident.

Petrov scored 10 goals combined in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, according to sports-reference.com.

In retirement, Petrov became president of the Russian Hockey Federation and was inducted into the International Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

