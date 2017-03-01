Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan latest Olympians to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Simone Biles is set to become the fifth U.S. Olympic gymnast — and third member of the Final Five — to compete on Dancing with the Stars starting March 20.
Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan will also compete on the 24th season of the series as the sixth figure skater in show history.
Biles follows Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson and Rio teammates Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez in competing on the series.
Johnson and Hernandez won the Mirror Ball Trophy in 2009 and 2016, respectively. Raisman and Liukin finished in fourth place in 2013 and 2015, respectively.
Biles has said she’s taking all of 2017 off from competition.
Kerrigan, 47, will look to join Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis as figure skaters to win the Mirror Ball Trophy.
A list of Olympians (and one Paralympian) to compete on Dancing with the Stars:
Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)
Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)
Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)
Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)
Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)
Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER
Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)
Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)
Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)
Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)
Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)
Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno
Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)
Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, snowboarding)
Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)
Season 20 — Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)
Season 23 — Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) — WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)
