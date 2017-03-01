ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Simone Biles
Getty Images

Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan latest Olympians to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Nick ZaccardiMar 1, 2017, 8:29 AM EST

More: Gymnastics

Simone Biles is set to become the fifth U.S. Olympic gymnast — and third member of the Final Five — to compete on Dancing with the Stars starting March 20.

Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan will also compete on the 24th season of the series as the sixth figure skater in show history.

Biles follows Nastia LiukinShawn Johnson and Rio teammates Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez in competing on the series.

Johnson and Hernandez won the Mirror Ball Trophy in 2009 and 2016, respectively. Raisman and Liukin finished in fourth place in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Biles has said she’s taking all of 2017 off from competition.

Kerrigan, 47, will look to join Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis as figure skaters to win the Mirror Ball Trophy.

A list of Olympians (and one Paralympian) to compete on Dancing with the Stars:

Season 1 — Evander Holyfield (1984, boxing)
Season 4 — Apolo Ohno (2002-2010, short track speed skating) — WINNER, Clyde Drexler (1992, basketball)
Season 5 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. (1996, boxing)
Season 6 — Kristi Yamaguchi (1992, figure skating) — WINNER, Monica Seles (1996-2000, tennis)
Season 7 — Maurice Greene (2000-2004, track and field), Misty May-Treanor (2000-2012, volleyball)
Season 8 — Shawn Johnson (2008, gymnastics) — WINNER
Season 9 — Louie Vito (2010, snowboarding), Natalie Coughlin (2004-2012, swimming)
Season 10 — Evan Lysacek (2006-2010, figure skating)
Season 12 — Sugar Ray Leonard (1976, boxing)
Season 13 — Hope Solo (2004-2016, soccer)
Season 14 — Martina Navratilova (2004, tennis)
Season 15 — Shawn Johnson, Apolo Ohno
Season 16 — Dorothy Hamill (1976, figure skating), Aly Raisman (2012-2016, gymnastics)
Season 18 — Meryl Davis (2010-2014, figure skating) — WINNER, Charlie White (2010-2014, figure skating), Amy Purdy (2014, snowboarding)
Season 19 — Lolo Jones (2008, 2012, 2014, track and field/bobsled)
Season 20 — Nastia Liukin (2008, gymnastics)
Season 23 — Laurie Hernandez (2016, gymnastics) — WINNER, Ryan Lochte (2004-2016, swimming)

VIDEO: Hernandez discusses life after Rio, new book on TODAY

Olympic snowboard champ skips World Cup due to security concerns

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medalist Julia Dujmovits of Austria celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Parallel Slalom on Day 15 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Medals Plaza on February 22, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 3:02 PM EST

More: Winter Olympics

VIENNA (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Julia Dujmovits pulled out of a World Cup event in the central Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday because of security concerns.

The Austrian snowboarder said Wednesday she doesn’t feel safe traveling to a city where 13 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack on a public bus less than three months ago.

“Sorry, I’ve not become a snowboarder to compete under police protection and guarded by sharpshooters,” Dujmovits wrote on her website, adding that Turkey is “a country which, due to its current political situation, just can’t guarantee safety.”

Her Austrian teammates are set to compete in Saturday’s event, the last parallel giant slalom of the season.

“It’s my very personal opinion. Of course, I respect that other athletes have decided differently on this case,” Dujmovits said.

The fourth-ranked Dujmovits, who won the Olympic parallel slalom title in 2014, could no longer win the discipline title.

The Austrian said she would use the time to extend her preparations for the world championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, later this month.

MORE: Shaun White impressed by Chloe Kim

Vladimir Putin argues against tampered Sochi samples in latest doping denial

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. President Vladimir Putin says Russia will close its military base in Kyrgyzstan if the government of the Central Asian nation asks it to. Putin was speaking on Tuesday in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, as part of a Central Asian tour. (Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Photo via AP)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 1, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

More: Russia

In his latest denial of state-run doping, Vladimir Putin dismissed reports that tampering of Russian urine samples at the Sochi Olympics marked evidence of an organized doping program.

“Of course, and naturally enough, there is this issue of claims regarding scratches of some kind on some of the test samples,” the Russian president said Wednesday. “We do not understand what kind of evidence can we talk about because when we provided the test samples [to authorities] there were no complaints. If there was a problem with scratches of whatever kind, this should have been noted in the relevant reports, but there was nothing of this sort.

“In other words, these samples were stored somewhere, and we cannot be held responsible for the storage conditions.”

During the Sochi Olympics, doping samples of Russian athletes were opened and replaced with clean urine, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned independent report headed by Dr. Richard McLaren last year.

McLaren’s reports said that scratches and marks were found on the sample bottles upon further examination two years after the Winter Games, but the marks were not visible until microscopic examination. The samples were taken from a laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland, where they were stored after the Sochi Winter Games.

McLaren’s reports said the conspiracy involved the Russian Sports Ministry, national anti-doping agency and the FSB intelligence service, the current version of the Soviet Union’s KGB.

Putin has denied a state-run doping system in Russia in the months since the McLaren reports. On Dec. 23, he said such a program was “absolutely impossible,” while also saying the nation has a doping problem “like any other country.”

“Let me say again, and we said it repeatedly, that Russia has never had, and I hope never will have, a state system supporting doping,” Putin said Wednesday. “On the contrary, Russia will only combat doping.”

While denying, Putin added that Russia needed to heed the McLaren reports’ findings, “despite the shortcomings in its work.”

“We must pay heed to its work and its results, and to WADA’s demands, because we need to acknowledge that there are established and identified cases of doping here, and this is a totally unacceptable situation,” Putin said. “What this means is that our existing anti-doping monitoring system has not worked effectively, and this is our fault, and is something we need to admit and address directly.”

WADA said later Wednesday it was encouraged by Putin admitting that Russia’s anti-doping system failed, calling it a sign of progress.

Putin noted that Russia is putting a new anti-doping system into place.

“I hope that we will no longer have any swindlers, who organize doping programs themselves and then flee abroad,” Putin said, intimating whistleblower Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, whose evidence of Sochi sample tampering was supported by the McLaren reports. “I hope that our independent specialists and foreign specialists will help us to develop a strict and effective anti-doping system.”

MORE: Phelps testifies at Congressional anti-doping hearing

The Associated Press contributed to this report.