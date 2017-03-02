ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
1056702
Getty Images

Laura Wilkinson announces diving comeback

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2017, 7:33 PM EST

More: Diving

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: David Boudia of the United States during the Men's Diving 10m Platform final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) David Boudia takes international season off, to decide whether to retire Wu Minxia Chinese diving legend emotionally retires NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: 1948 and 1952 Olympic platform diving gold medalist Dr. Sammy Lee and Olympic diving hopeful Brittany Viola of the United States attend the Team USA Road to London 100 Days Out Celebration in Times Square on April 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images for USOC) Diver Sammy Lee, first Asian-American male gold medalist, dies at 96

The 2000 Olympic diving champion Laura Wilkinson was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame on Thursday.

She announced a comeback on Thursday, too.

Wilkinson, a 39-year-old mother of three, plans to compete on the platform for the first time since 2008 at a small meet near her Texas home later this month.

She’s not committing to any national-level meets yet, but if she feels up to it, can see herself diving through this Olympic cycle. And possibly at the 2020 Tokyo Games, should she be able to qualify.

“As long as my body holds up, I’d love to go for [the Olympics] again,” Wilkinson said in a phone interview Thursday. “It feels good going back up there [atop the platform] again. Like home.”

It all started in fall 2015, when Wilkinson saw her old coach, Kenny Armstrong, while taking her kids to a local pool. Armstrong suggested Wilkinson return, when her kids were in school, and join his springboard divers for training once a week.

“It started coming back really quickly,” she said. “It kind of got me thinking.”

Wilkinson worked for NBC at the Rio Olympics and in the months since started driving 90 minutes each way once or twice a week to the University of Houston to train platform. Her local pool only has springboards.

To Wilkinson’s surprise, her body handled the impact of platform dives pretty well. By Thursday, she announced her comeback on social media via a YouTube video titled, #DreamChaser.

“I don’t know that it ever really leaves you,” said Wilkinson, who is being coached by Armstrong again. “When you love something, it’s always a part of you.”

Wilkinson pulled off one of the great stories of the Sydney 2000 Olympics, jumping from eighth place over five final-round dives to become the first U.S. woman in 36 years to win platform gold.

She prevailed six months after breaking three middle bones in her right foot, banging it on a piece of plywood used for training.

The U.S. would go 12 years before winning another Olympic diving title (David Boudia, men’s platform), but Wilkinson remains the most recent female U.S. Olympic diving champion.

Wilkinson competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and won the 2005 World title in between before retiring. She then gave birth to daughter Arella and son Zadok and, with her husband, adopted another baby, Zoe, from China.

“When I retired in 2008, I felt old enough, 30, and I’d been around forever,” Wilkinson said. “My body was beat up. I wanted to have a family.”

She made a brief domestic comeback in 2010 and 2011, on springboard, and qualified for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials but decided not to compete.

“It’s like it’s new again, but it’s not,” Wilkinson said of this comeback. “It’s comfortable.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: David Boudia to decide whether to retire

Chloe Kim, after trip to ER, rides into U.S. Open

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 16: Chloe Kim looks on during the final round of the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2017 Ladies' Snowboard Halfpipe during The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain on December 16, 2016 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2017, 3:14 PM EST

More: Winter Olympics

United States' Lindsey Vonn smiles in front of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games' official mascots, white tiger Soohorang, left, for the Olympics, and black bear Bandabi for Paralympics, during a press conference following her first training session for the women's World Cup downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Lindsey Vonn set to race at PyeongChang Olympic venue, live in primetime SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medalist Julia Dujmovits of Austria celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Parallel Slalom on Day 15 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Medals Plaza on February 22, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Olympic snowboard champ skips World Cup due to security concerns Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. President Vladimir Putin says Russia will close its military base in Kyrgyzstan if the government of the Central Asian nation asks it to. Putin was speaking on Tuesday in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, as part of a Central Asian tour. (Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Photo via AP) Vladimir Putin argues against tampered Sochi samples in latest doping denial

The busiest stretch of Chloe Kim‘s life was interrupted by a trip to the emergency room in South Korea last month.

The 16-year-old U.S. snowboarding phenom had “a pretty gnarly cold” and fever right before practice started at a World Cup event at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea.

Kim, whose parents are from South Korea and is fluent in Korean, said she couldn’t understand any further diagnosis from a doctor. But she spent two days in the ER.

Kim was discharged and decided to compete at the contest, finishing fourth with an 82.50-point run. Kelly Clark, the three-time Olympic medalist nearly twice Kim’s age, won with 94 points.

Kim is now in Vail, Colo., for this week’s Burton U.S. Open and seems past any health problems.

“I’m hyped,” Kim, typically of few words in interviews, said Wednesday. On Thursday, she topped qualifying with a 79.62-point run heading into Saturday’s final (1 p.m. ET, BurtonUSOpen.com).

The U.S. Open is about as crucial of a contest for Kim outside of an Olympics or Olympic qualifying.

After winning seven straight halfpipe contests from January 2016 to January 2017, Kim has lost her last three outings. (One was the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., last month, when Kim qualified second and had to skip the final because it was delayed by a day and she had to fly to South Korea.)

The last month and a half — from losing at Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo., for the first time since she was 13 to Mammoth to South Korea and back to Vail — took a toll on the Olympic halfpipe favorite.

“Traveling can get pretty overwhelming,” said Kim, whose commitments include those for sponsors like Target, Toyota and the South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige. “I haven’t really been this busy before. Now I kind of know what it’s like.”

Kim refuses to dwell on the end of her winning streak. Or on any emphasis put on results, really.

“Honestly, I don’t really care that much about winning,” Kim said, echoing the cry of many riders to come before her. “I’m all about putting down a run I’m happy about. As long as I do that, I’m pretty happy with the way the day goes by.”

The U.S. Open holds special significance to Kim. She debuted in 2013 at age 12, finishing 12th, then placed third in 2014, second in 2015 and won in 2016.

“It’s always special when there’s a contest you’ve been going to for your whole life, almost,” she said.

Kim said she may compete once more this season, possibly at the world championships in Spain next week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White impressed by Chloe Kim

Michael Phelps’ old rival praises, questions his doping comments

2 Comments
By Nick ZaccardiMar 2, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

More: Swimming

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps testifies during a hearing before the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of House Energy and Commerce Committee February 28, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing on "Ways to Improve and Strengthen the International Anti-Doping System." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Michael Phelps: I don’t know what to tell my son about doping RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Michael Phelps of the United States speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Michael Phelps cites ‘frustration’ in testimony for congressional anti-doping hearing RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Katie Ledecky beaten by Simone Manuel, still sets two personal bests in 25 minutes

Milorad Cavic, who famously lost the 2008 Olympic 100m butterfly to Michael Phelps by .01, made a bit of a splash on social media in a letter to Michael Phelps regarding the American’s recent comments about the anti-doping system.

“Why you’re seeking reform now that you’re retired, and never before supported blood passports, is beyond us all, perhaps even convenient,” was posted on Cavic’s Instagram and Twitter accounts Thursday. “I’m not suggesting you’re a cheat, you’ve gradually improved your times throughout your career, but your recovery rate is nothing short of science fiction… We all just wished we could understand it.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Cavic, a California-born-and-raised Serbian, has not seen eye to eye with Phelps.

Just last year, Cavic said in a film on their controversial 2008 Olympic butterfly finish that, “my gut instinct is that I won.” It wasn’t clear if Cavic was referring to his immediate thoughts after the finish or his attitude eight years on.

Regardless, Cavic also gave Phelps bulletin-board material in 2008 on the eve of that Olympic race, saying that it would be good for the sport if Phelps lost.

Then in 2009, during the height of the high-tech suit era, Cavic jabbed Phelps again, offering to buy Phelps one of his own Arena suits that he deemed superior to Phelps’ Speedos.

Phelps responded by beating Cavic in the 100m butterfly at the world championships. Both swimmers went under the world record. Phelps reacted with arguably the most combative celebration of his career, popping his swimsuit a la college basketball players of the mid-2000s era.

It marked the last of Phelps’ record 29 individual world records.

Phelps went on to win the 100m butterfly at the 2012 Olympics, while Cavic tied for fourth in his final major meet before retiring.

Cavic finished his letter to Phelps on Thursday with conciliatory words for his former rival.

“Anyway, I really do hope that you’ll stick with this, because incase (sic) our sons go pro some day, I’d like to think you made a difference. #NeverTooLate,” he wrote.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Le Clos still has nightmares of losing to Michael Phelps in Rio

I'd also like a better future for our children, @m_phelps00, thanks for fighting the good battle. #nevertoolate

A post shared by Milorad Cavic (@milorad_cavic) on