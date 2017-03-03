Aly Raisman’s coach takes over Australian gymnastics program

While Aly Raisman takes a break from gymnastics, her longtime coach decided to make a big change.
Mihai Brestyan has been appointed the Australian women’s national team coach.
“We are thrilled a coach with the experience and proven results of Mihai will be guiding our next generation of gymnasts and coaches as we look towards the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and beyond,” Gymnastics Australia president Sam McKay said in a press release.
The Romanian-born Brestyan has the longest running streak of coaching U.S. female gymnasts at the Olympics.
He guided Alicia Sacramone to the 2008 Beijing Games and Raisman to London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, said in September that she would take a full year off and then return to training, like she did in the last Olympic cycle. Raisman has trained since 2004 with Mihai and Silvia Brestyan in Massachusetts.
Australia has never won an Olympic gymnastics medal. Its best team finish was sixth at Beijing 2008.
Brestyan succeeds Peggy Liddick, who coached Shannon Miller to seven Olympic medals and then spent 20 years at the helm in Australia, most famously during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
The 2000 Olympic diving champion Laura Wilkinson was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame on Thursday.
She announced a comeback on Thursday, too.
Wilkinson, a 39-year-old mother of three, plans to compete on the platform for the first time since 2008 at a small meet near her Texas home later this month.
She’s not committing to any national-level meets yet, but if she feels up to it, can see herself diving through this Olympic cycle. And possibly at the 2020 Tokyo Games, should she be able to qualify.
“As long as my body holds up, I’d love to go for [the Olympics] again,” Wilkinson said in a phone interview Thursday. “It feels good going back up there [atop the platform] again. Like home.”
It all started in fall 2015, when Wilkinson saw her old coach, Kenny Armstrong, while taking her kids to a local pool. Armstrong suggested Wilkinson return, when her kids were in school, and join his springboard divers for training once a week.
“It started coming back really quickly,” she said. “It kind of got me thinking.”
Wilkinson worked for NBC at the Rio Olympics and in the months since started driving 90 minutes each way once or twice a week to the University of Houston to train platform. Her local pool only has springboards.
To Wilkinson’s surprise, her body handled the impact of platform dives pretty well. By Thursday, she announced her comeback on social media via a YouTube video titled, #DreamChaser.
“I don’t know that it ever really leaves you,” said Wilkinson, who is being coached by Armstrong again. “When you love something, it’s always a part of you.”
Wilkinson pulled off one of the great stories of the Sydney 2000 Olympics, jumping from eighth place over five final-round dives to become the first U.S. woman in 36 years to win platform gold.
She prevailed six months after breaking three middle bones in her right foot, banging it on a piece of plywood used for training.
The U.S. would go 12 years before winning another Olympic diving title (David Boudia, men’s platform), but Wilkinson remains the most recent female U.S. Olympic diving champion.
Wilkinson competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and won the 2005 World title in between before retiring. She then gave birth to daughter Arella and son Zadok and, with her husband, adopted another baby, Zoe, from China.
“When I retired in 2008, I felt old enough, 30, and I’d been around forever,” Wilkinson said. “My body was beat up. I wanted to have a family.”
She made a brief domestic comeback in 2010 and 2011, on springboard, and qualified for the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials but decided not to compete.
“It’s like it’s new again, but it’s not,” Wilkinson said of this comeback. “It’s comfortable.”
The busiest stretch of Chloe Kim‘s life was interrupted by a trip to the emergency room in South Korea last month.
The 16-year-old U.S. snowboarding phenom had “a pretty gnarly cold” and fever right before practice started at a World Cup event at the 2018 Olympic venue in South Korea.
Kim, whose parents are from South Korea and is fluent in Korean, said she couldn’t understand any further diagnosis from a doctor. But she spent two days in the ER.
Kim was discharged and decided to compete at the contest, finishing fourth with an 82.50-point run. Kelly Clark, the three-time Olympic medalist nearly twice Kim’s age, won with 94 points.
Kim is now in Vail, Colo., for this week’s Burton U.S. Open and seems past any health problems.
“I’m hyped,” Kim, typically of few words in interviews, said Wednesday. On Thursday, she topped qualifying with a 79.62-point run heading into Saturday’s final (1 p.m. ET, BurtonUSOpen.com).
The U.S. Open is about as crucial of a contest for Kim outside of an Olympics or Olympic qualifying.
After winning seven straight halfpipe contests from January 2016 to January 2017, Kim has lost her last three outings. (One was the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., last month, when Kim qualified second and had to skip the final because it was delayed by a day and she had to fly to South Korea.)
The last month and a half — from losing at Winter X Games in Aspen, Colo., for the first time since she was 13 to Mammoth to South Korea and back to Vail — took a toll on the Olympic halfpipe favorite.
“Traveling can get pretty overwhelming,” said Kim, whose commitments include those for sponsors like Target, Toyota and the South Korean cosmetics brand Laneige. “I haven’t really been this busy before. Now I kind of know what it’s like.”
Kim refuses to dwell on the end of her winning streak. Or on any emphasis put on results, really.
“Honestly, I don’t really care that much about winning,” Kim said, echoing the cry of many riders to come before her. “I’m all about putting down a run I’m happy about. As long as I do that, I’m pretty happy with the way the day goes by.”
The U.S. Open holds special significance to Kim. She debuted in 2013 at age 12, finishing 12th, then placed third in 2014, second in 2015 and won in 2016.
“It’s always special when there’s a contest you’ve been going to for your whole life, almost,” she said.
Kim said she may compete once more this season, possibly at the world championships in Spain next week.