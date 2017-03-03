ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
JEONGSEON-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 02: Lindsey Vonn of the United States skis the course during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup 2017 Ladies' Downhill Training at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre on March 2, 2017 in Jeongseon-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn misses downhill win at 2018 Olympic track

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

United States' Lindsey Vonn smiles in front of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games' official mascots, white tiger Soohorang, left, for the Olympics, and black bear Bandabi for Paralympics, during a press conference following her first training session for the women's World Cup downhill at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Lindsey Vonn set to race at PyeongChang Olympic venue, live in primetime lindsey-vonn Lindsey Vonn among Olympic medalists in documentary about gender in sports Mikaela Shiffrin of the US speeds down the course during the women's alpine combined Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Mikaela Shiffrin breaks through with first super combined win

Lindsey Vonn looked golden at the 2018 Olympic track, up until Sofia Goggia crossed the finish line.

The Italian Goggia edged Vonn by .07 of a second in a World Cup downhill in Jeongseon, South Korea, site of the PyeongChang Olympic speed races in 11 months.

“I think it’s better that I save my best skiing for the Olympics,” an upbeat Vonn said afterward. “I was second as well in Vancouver at the test event [in 2008] before the [2010] Olympics. If that shows any indication of what’s to come next year, hopefully that’s what it means.”

Vonn put up a strong run as the first racer to go at the first women’s World Cup race in South Korea. Goggia, the fifth racer, trailed Vonn at every split until the finish.

Goggia was .22 behind with about 11 seconds left but made up nearly three tenths in the final portion.

The Italian recorded her first World Cup win after 10 previous podium finishes this season, including a world championships giant slalom bronze. The victory is provisional as low-ranked skiers are still running.

Full Results | Race Replay

Vonn was hoping for her second win in 10 races since returning in January from crash-caused knee and arm fractures last year, and her 78th World Cup win overall.

She arrived in South Korea on Tuesday after a race crash last Saturday in Switzerland that left her with neck whiplash, plus food poisoning last week.

Nevertheless, Vonn was fastest in both downhill training runs Thursday and Friday, saying afterward her confidence level on the track was similar to how she feels at her favorite venue of Lake Louise, Alberta.

Vonn has won 18 times in 41 World Cup starts at Lake Louise, a record number for any racer (male or female) at one place in history.

She’s now 0-for-1 in South Korea and remains nine wins shy of the World Cup record of 86 held by retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn will race again Sunday in a World Cup super-G in Jeongseon, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

South Korea is 14 hours ahead of New York time.

World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping the South Korean speed races to prepare for next week’s giant slalom and slalom in Squaw Valley, Calif.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Vonn among Olympic medalists in documentary about gender in sports

Cate Campbell latest Australian star to pass on world championships

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Cate Campbell of Australia celebrates winning gold and a new world record in the Final of the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 5:28 PM EST

More: Swimming

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - MAY 08: Michael Phelps and Milorad Cavic hold up their famous 100m Butterfly photo finish taken by Sports Illustrated photographer Heinz Kluetmeir which will be auctioned off for charity at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center during Day 3 of the AT&T USA Diving Grand Prix on May 8, 2010 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Michael Phelps’ old rival praises, questions his doping comments WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps testifies during a hearing before the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of House Energy and Commerce Committee February 28, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The subcommittee held a hearing on "Ways to Improve and Strengthen the International Anti-Doping System." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Michael Phelps: I don’t know what to tell my son about doping RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Michael Phelps of the United States speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Michael Phelps cites ‘frustration’ in testimony for congressional anti-doping hearing

Cate Campbell, the 100m freestyle world-record holder, will not race at the world championships in July, according to the Australian.

Campbell would join fellow veterans James Magnussen and the Belinda Hocking in bowing out from the world meet in Budapest. Magnussen, a two-time world 100m free champ, is taking a one-year break. Hocking, who swam backstroke at three Olympics, retired.

Madeline Groves, the Rio Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist, is also not going to compete at worlds, according to the report.

Campbell, 24, has been a mainstay since earning two 2008 Olympic bronze medals at age 16. She broke the 100m free world record two months before the Rio Olympics, entering the Games with a shot at three gold medals.

She came home with one gold in the 4x100m free relay and missed the podium in both the 50m and 100m frees, later revealing that she swam with a hernia.

Campbell will race throughout this year, just not at worlds, because she needs a bit of a break to continue on to a possible fourth Olympics in 2020, according to the newspaper.

“I’m just making sure I get my body right and my mind right because I do want to continue through to 2018, and at the moment, 2020,’’ she said, according to the Australian. “I’ve battled injuries pretty much my whole career, and my injuries aren’t just an issue in the swimming pool. I wake up a couple of times every night because I’m sore from my neck and it carries over into day to day life.”

With Campbell out, the top 100m free sprinters looking ahead to worlds are co-Olympic champions Simone Manuel of the U.S. and Penny Oleksiak of Canada, plus Campbell’s sister, the 2015 World champion Bronte Campbell, and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the only woman to earn 100m free medals at both the 2015 Worlds (silver) and 2016 Olympics (bronze).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ledecky sets two PRs in 25 minutes despite loss

Simone Biles’ first day of dance training leaves her in pain

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 12:55 PM EST

More: Gymnastics

HARTFORD, CT - JUNE 04: Alexandra Raisman talks with her coach Mihai Brestyan during warm ups before the Sr. Women's 2016 Secret U.S. Classic at the XL Center on June 4, 2016 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Aly Raisman’s coach takes over Australian gymnastics program Simone Biles Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan latest Olympians to join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ In this Feb. 14, 2017 photo, Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut, of Russia, poses in in Scottsdale, Ariz. At at 61, Korbut is at ease with her place in history as she enjoys the quiet life in Arizona. (AP Photo/John Marshall) All but one of Olga Korbut’s Olympic medals fetch $230,000 at auction

Laurie Hernandez gave Simone Biles one key piece of advice for “Dancing with the Stars.”

Take care of your feet.

Biles won’t forget that after leaving with blisters following her first practice with partner Sasha Farber on Thursday.

“My feet are like torn up,” the four-time 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion said Friday from Texas, where she was participating in Kellogg’s Buckets for Breakfast Challenge to raise money and awareness to end child hunger.

Biles is rehearsing for “Dancing with the Stars” near her Texas home for now, but plans to shift to Los Angeles soon. Hopefully, by then, the foot problems will be behind her.

For Biles’ first session, Farber said he would re-teach her “how to walk like a baby.”

“I was like, yeah, right, but that’s literally what we did,” Biles said. “We spent 15 minutes walking across the dance room. I was like, is this for real? Like, real life? But it’s a different technique and different style, so it’s a little bit harder.”

Biles’ feet started hurting before the practice ended, but she chose not to tell Farber.

“Tell Sasha,” Biles said Hernandez advised her, “and then wear tennis shoes the rest of the practice. If not, your feet will hurt the next day, and it’s just going to get worse.”

It marked a rare misstep for Biles, who is on a break from gymnastics this year after training in that sport since age 6. All four of the previous gymnasts on “Dancing with the Stars” finished in the top four, including winners Shawn Johnson and Hernandez.

Biles said she was invited to compete on the show last summer but had already committed to a nationwide USA Gymnastics post-Olympic tour. Unlike Hernandez, Biles said she couldn’t juggle both sets of shows.

Biles knew that after the gymnastics tour ended, she would tuck away her skills for all of 2017. She needed a rest, and that thought was reinforced by what happened with about eight or nine shows left.

At one tour stop, Biles felt her midsection crack while performing her eponymous skill on floor exercise, the Biles, or a double layout with a half-twist.

“I couldn’t breathe for a second. It knocked the wind out of me,” Biles said. “I was like, oh my god, it really hurt, but we were in the ending number. It’s like a five-minute number. So I had to keep going because I had like three more tumbling passes left. … But I knew something was really wrong.”

Biles said she visited medical personnel after the routine and was told she might have popped a rib out of place. She could barely walk or talk without it hurting. Still, she decided to finish out the tour without watering down her routines.

Biles said she “could barely move” after shows. After the tour ended, she remembered telling her mom in an airport, “I’m not being dramatic, but I think my rib is broken.”

Once home, she saw a doctor who confirmed the suspicion. It was healing fine, as Biles saw the doctor 2 1/2 weeks after she broke it. But she was told not do gymnastics while it finished healing.

Not a problem, as Biles had already said she wouldn’t compete in a meet in 2017.

She has shifted focus to the dance floor. The pain has moved, too, with the rib healed but the feet feeling on fire. Biles, who was home-schooled, has never danced with a guy before.

“I was actually weirded out how I wasn’t as nervous for the first rehearsal as I thought I would be,” Biles said. “I’m sure there will be some awkward moments … But we’re used to performing. So I don’t think that will change too much. It’s a different kind of performance. And we know how to handle our nerves, so that should be OK, too.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Raisman’s coach takes new job

Simone Biles
Simone Biles’ Snapchat