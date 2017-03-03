ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Simone Biles’ first day of dance training leaves her in pain

By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 12:55 PM EST

More: Gymnastics

Laurie Hernandez gave Simone Biles one key piece of advice for “Dancing with the Stars.”

Take care of your feet.

Biles won’t forget that after leaving with blisters following her first practice with partner Sasha Farber on Thursday.

“My feet are like torn up,” the four-time 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion said Friday from Texas, where she was participating in Kellogg’s Buckets for Breakfast Challenge to raise money and awareness to end child hunger.

Biles is rehearsing for “Dancing with the Stars” near her Texas home for now, but plans to shift to Los Angeles soon. Hopefully, by then, the foot problems will be behind her.

For Biles’ first session, Farber said he would re-teach her “how to walk like a baby.”

“I was like, yeah, right, but that’s literally what we did,” Biles said. “We spent 15 minutes walking across the dance room. I was like, is this for real? Like, real life? But it’s a different technique and different style, so it’s a little bit harder.”

Biles’ feet started hurting before the practice ended, but she chose not to tell Farber.

“Tell Sasha,” Biles said Hernandez advised her, “and then wear tennis shoes the rest of the practice. If not, your feet will hurt the next day, and it’s just going to get worse.”

It marked a rare misstep for Biles, who is on a break from gymnastics this year after training in that sport since age 6. All four of the previous gymnasts on “Dancing with the Stars” finished in the top four, including winners Shawn Johnson and Hernandez.

Biles said she was invited to compete on the show last summer but had already committed to a nationwide USA Gymnastics post-Olympic tour. Unlike Hernandez, Biles said she couldn’t juggle both sets of shows.

Biles knew that after the gymnastics tour ended, she would tuck away her skills for all of 2017. She needed a rest, and that thought was reinforced by what happened with about eight or nine shows left.

At one tour stop, Biles felt her midsection crack while performing her eponymous skill on floor exercise, the Biles, or a double layout with a half-twist.

“I couldn’t breathe for a second. It knocked the wind out of me,” Biles said. “I was like, oh my god, it really hurt, but we were in the ending number. It’s like a five-minute number. So I had to keep going because I had like three more tumbling passes left. … But I knew something was really wrong.”

Biles said she visited medical personnel after the routine and was told she might have popped a rib out of place. She could barely walk or talk without it hurting. Still, she decided to finish out the tour without watering down her routines.

Biles said she “could barely move” after shows. After the tour ended, she remembered telling her mom in an airport, “I’m not being dramatic, but I think my rib is broken.”

Once home, she saw a doctor who confirmed the suspicion. It was healing fine, as Biles saw the doctor 2 1/2 weeks after she broke it. But she was told not do gymnastics while it finished healing.

Not a problem, as Biles had already said she wouldn’t compete in a meet in 2017.

She has shifted focus to the dance floor. The pain has moved, too, with the rib healed but the feet feeling on fire. Biles, who was home-schooled, has never danced with a guy before.

“I was actually weirded out how I wasn’t as nervous for the first rehearsal as I thought I would be,” Biles said. “I’m sure there will be some awkward moments … But we’re used to performing. So I don’t think that will change too much. It’s a different kind of performance. And we know how to handle our nerves, so that should be OK, too.”

Simone Biles
Simone Biles’ Snapchat

IOC looks into report of Brazilian-linked payment before 2016 Olympic host city vote

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 05: The Olympic flag is hoisted next to the Brazilian national flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

More: IOC

LONDON (AP) — Former Olympic sprinter Frankie Fredericks turned himself over to the IOC ethics commission following a French newspaper report linking him to a payment from a man who has been banned for life from track and field for corruption.

The payment of $299,300 to an offshore company linked to Fredericks came in 2009 on the day that Rio de Janeiro was awarded hosting rights for the 2016 Olympics, French newspaper Le Monde reported Friday.

Fredericks, a Namibian sprinter who won silver medals in the 100m and 200m at both the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, is a member of the International Olympic Committee and currently the head of the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympics.

“He informed the IOC and explained the situation and emphasized his innocence immediately upon being contacted by the journalist,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said in an email. “The IOC trusts that Mr. Fredericks will bring all the elements to prove his innocence against these allegations made by Le Monde.”

According to the newspaper report, Matlock Capital Group paid $1.5 million to Pamodzi Consulting, a company founded by Papa Massata Diack, ahead of the 2016 Olympic hosting vote and transferred another $500,000 to Diack’s Russian bank account. Diack is a former marketing director at the IAAF and son of the organization’s former president, Lamine Diack.

Both Diacks are being investigated by French prosecutors on corruption charges linked to covering up Russian doping cases in a separate scandal. Papa Massata Diack was banned for life as part of that investigation.

Matlock Capital Group, the newspaper says, is a holding company linked to Brazilian businessman Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho.

Le Monde says Diack transferred $299,300 to Yemi Limited, the company linked to Fredericks, on Oct. 2, the same day Rio won a vote to host the 2016 Olympics and bring the Games to South America for the first time.

“The IOC has taken note of the serious allegations … regarding the vote to select the host city of the Olympic Games 2016,” Adams said. “The IOC is ‘Partie Civile’ to the ongoing procedure initiated by the French Judicial authorities against former IAAF President Mr. Lamine Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack, the then marketing consultant of the IAAF. The IOC remains fully committed to clarifying this situation, working in cooperation with the prosecutor.”

Mario Andrada, a spokesman for the Rio organizing committee, denied any link to alleged bribery.

“We ran a clean election, and all the documents, everything we had on the campaign are open to the public and to the French investigators,” Andrada said, adding that French investigators had not contacted the committee.

The IOC said Fredericks, who had a marketing contract with Pamodzi Sports Consulting from 2007-11, had already turned himself over to the IAAF ethics commission as well.

Aly Raisman’s coach takes over Australian gymnastics program

HARTFORD, CT - JUNE 04: Alexandra Raisman talks with her coach Mihai Brestyan during warm ups before the Sr. Women's 2016 Secret U.S. Classic at the XL Center on June 4, 2016 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 8:14 AM EST

While Aly Raisman takes a break from gymnastics, her longtime coach decided to make a big change.

Mihai Brestyan has been appointed the Australian women’s national team coach.

“We are thrilled a coach with the experience and proven results of Mihai will be guiding our next generation of gymnasts and coaches as we look towards the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and beyond,” Gymnastics Australia president Sam McKay said in a press release.

The Romanian-born Brestyan has the longest running streak of coaching U.S. female gymnasts at the Olympics.

He guided Alicia Sacramone to the 2008 Beijing Games and Raisman to London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, said in September that she would take a full year off and then return to training, like she did in the last Olympic cycle. Raisman has trained since 2004 with Mihai and Silvia Brestyan in Massachusetts.

Australia has never won an Olympic gymnastics medal. Its best team finish was sixth at Beijing 2008.

Brestyan succeeds Peggy Liddick, who coached Shannon Miller to seven Olympic medals and then spent 20 years at the helm in Australia, most famously during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

