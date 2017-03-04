Lindsey Vonn edged again at Olympic track

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn came up a fraction of a second shy of victory at the 2018 Olympic venue for a second straight day.

Vonn was runner-up to Italian Sofia Goggia in a World Cup super-G in Jeongseon, South Korea, on Sunday.

Goggia won by .04, one day after edging Vonn by .07 for her first career World Cup win in a downhill.

Vonn finished the Olympic test event week in Jeongseon, South Korea, with a strong record if no wins — posting the fastest downhill training runs Thursday and Friday and finishing second in both races.

It certainly bodes well as Vonn looks to complete her Olympic career in Jeongseon in 11 months.

Vonn arrived in South Korea on Tuesday after a race crash last Saturday in Switzerland that left her with neck whiplash, plus food poisoning last week.

After two training runs, Vonn said her confidence level on the South Korean track was similar to how she feels at her favorite venue of Lake Louise, Alberta.

Vonn has won 18 times in 41 World Cup starts at Lake Louise, a record number for any racer (male or female) at one place in history.

World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the South Korean speed races to prepare for next week’s giant slalom and slalom in Squaw Valley, Calif.

