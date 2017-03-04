ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Austria's Marcel Hirscher celebrates after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Getty Images

Marcel Hirscher clinches record 6th straight World Cup overall title

By Nick ZaccardiMar 4, 2017, 9:28 AM EST

Marcel Hirscher reached an unprecedented run of dominance in Alpine skiing history on Saturday.

The Austrian clinched his record-breaking sixth straight World Cup overall title with his 44th career World Cup victory in a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

He wrapped up the title, determined by accumulating results throughout the season, with five races left on the 36-race schedule. Hirscher couldn’t quite believe it when told of the news.

“You think so?” Hirscher said, still breathing heavily from his second run in the finish area. “Mathematics wasn’t my best program on school. Can you tell me why?”

Here’s why: Hirscher leads by 504 points with five races left. Winners receive 100 points per race, so second-place Kjetil Jansrud of Norway can’t catch Hirscher, even if Jansrud wins the rest of the races and Hirscher doesn’t ski again this season.

“That is not too bad, actually,” Hirscher said after it was explained to him.

Hirscher, who turned 28 on Thursday, now owns more World Cup overall titles than any man in history, breaking his tie with Luxembourg’s Marc Girardelli.

Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell owns the women’s record of six overall titles, but they were not all in a row.

This only increases the pressure on Hirscher to deliver in PyeongChang. Hirscher captured individual world titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017, in different events each year, but lacks an Olympic gold medal.

He was upset in the 2014 Olympic slalom by countryman Mario Matt, taking silver.

This season, Hirscher leads the World Cup giant slalom and slalom standings and swept the events at the world championships last month. Hirscher reportedly spent days sick in bed at worlds before racing.

Consider that Hirscher missed world super combined gold by .01, and that Austria could be favored to win the new Olympic team event in 2018, and he could go for four gold medals in PyeongChang.

JEONGSEON, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 04: Lindsey Vonn of USA takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on March 04, 2017 in Jeongseon, South Korea (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

Lindsey Vonn looked golden at the 2018 Olympic track, up until Sofia Goggia crossed the finish line.

The Italian Goggia edged Vonn by .07 of a second in a World Cup downhill in Jeongseon, South Korea, site of the PyeongChang Olympic speed races in 11 months.

“I think it’s better that I save my best skiing for the Olympics,” an upbeat Vonn said afterward. “I was second as well in Vancouver at the test event [in 2008] before the [2010] Olympics. If that shows any indication of what’s to come next year, hopefully that’s what it means.”

Vonn put up a strong run as the first racer to go at the first women’s World Cup race in South Korea. Goggia, the fifth racer, trailed Vonn at every split until the finish.

Goggia was .22 behind with about 11 seconds left but made up nearly three tenths in the final portion.

The Italian recorded her first World Cup win after 10 previous podium finishes this season, including a world championships giant slalom bronze.

Full Results | Race Replay

Vonn was hoping for her second win in 10 races since returning in January from crash-caused knee and arm fractures last year, and her 78th World Cup win overall.

She arrived in South Korea on Tuesday after a race crash last Saturday in Switzerland that left her with neck whiplash, plus food poisoning last week.

Nevertheless, Vonn was fastest in both downhill training runs Thursday and Friday, saying afterward her confidence level on the track was similar to how she feels at her favorite venue of Lake Louise, Alberta.

Vonn has won 18 times in 41 World Cup starts at Lake Louise, a record number for any racer (male or female) at one place in history.

She remains nine wins shy of the World Cup record of 86 held by retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn will race again Sunday in a World Cup super-G in Jeongseon, live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

South Korea is 14 hours ahead of New York time.

World Cup overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping the South Korean speed races to prepare for next week’s giant slalom and slalom in Squaw Valley, Calif.

Cate Campbell latest Australian star to pass on world championships

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Cate Campbell of Australia celebrates winning gold and a new world record in the Final of the Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 3, 2017, 5:28 PM EST

More: Swimming

Cate Campbell, the 100m freestyle world-record holder, will not race at the world championships in July, according to the Australian.

Campbell would join fellow veterans James Magnussen and the Belinda Hocking in bowing out from the world meet in Budapest. Magnussen, a two-time world 100m free champ, is taking a one-year break. Hocking, who swam backstroke at three Olympics, retired.

Madeline Groves, the Rio Olympic 200m butterfly silver medalist, is also not going to compete at worlds, according to the report.

Campbell, 24, has been a mainstay since earning two 2008 Olympic bronze medals at age 16. She broke the 100m free world record two months before the Rio Olympics, entering the Games with a shot at three gold medals.

She came home with one gold in the 4x100m free relay and missed the podium in both the 50m and 100m frees, later revealing that she swam with a hernia.

Campbell will race throughout this year, just not at worlds, because she needs a bit of a break to continue on to a possible fourth Olympics in 2020, according to the newspaper.

“I’m just making sure I get my body right and my mind right because I do want to continue through to 2018, and at the moment, 2020,’’ she said, according to the Australian. “I’ve battled injuries pretty much my whole career, and my injuries aren’t just an issue in the swimming pool. I wake up a couple of times every night because I’m sore from my neck and it carries over into day to day life.”

With Campbell out, the top 100m free sprinters looking ahead to worlds are co-Olympic champions Simone Manuel of the U.S. and Penny Oleksiak of Canada, plus Campbell’s sister, the 2015 World champion Bronte Campbell, and Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the only woman to earn 100m free medals at both the 2015 Worlds (silver) and 2016 Olympics (bronze).

