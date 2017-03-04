ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 19: Shaun White from USA competes in the FIS Snowboard World Cup Men's Halfpipe Finals at Bokwang Snow Park on February 19, 2017 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)
Shaun White ends season with comeback U.S. Open win

By Nick ZaccardiMar 4, 2017, 6:18 PM EST

Shaun White capped the last season before the PyeongChang Winter Games by beating the rider who had emerged as an Olympic favorite this winter.

White, the 2006 and 2010 Olympic halfpipe champ who finished fourth at Sochi 2014, scored 92.74 points in his second of three runs to win the Burton U.S. Open for a second straight year.

He came from behind to beat Australian Scotty James, who had the highest-scoring first run with 82.87 points. James beat White at both the Winter X Games in January and the PyeongChang Olympic test event in February.

“I needed those to make it today,” White said of the defeats, which included an 11th-place finish at X Games, his worst since his debut in 2000 at 13 years old. “I needed that motivation and frustration of losing.”

White said it was his last contest of the season. White had an up-and-down campaign, but it was his busiest since the Sochi Olympics. In addition to the X Games and Olympic test event defeats, and an 18th-place finish at his season opener in December, he won the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in February.

“Come next season, I’m going to be a completely different rider,” White told reporter Tina Dixon on the U.S. Open live stream. “On another level, hopefully. It’s so funny because I keep hearing from people about this [2018] Olympics and whatnot. I’m already thinking about China [the 2022 Beijing Winter Games]. I’m going to keep going.”

Chase Josey, emerging as a favorite for one of four U.S. Olympic team spots, was third on Saturday. Sochi Olympic champion Iouri Podladtchikov was fourth, and 2014 and 2015 Winter X Games champion Danny Davis was sixth.

Japan Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano was taken to a hospital for further evaluation after a fall in his second run, Dixon reported.

Chloe Kim won the women’s final after three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark pulled out for precautionary reasons following a warm-up crash.

Former NHL defenseman no longer coaching U.S. women’s hockey team

Ken Klee
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 4:40 PM EST

BOSTON (AP) — Longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee is out as the coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team after leading the Americans to gold medals at the last two world championships.

Who’s in?

The players are waiting to hear, less than a month before the world championship and less than a year before the Olympics in South Korea.

Klee is “not our coach right now,” star forward Hilary Knight told The Associated Press on Saturday. “I just know that it was a privilege to work with him.”

Knight declined to elaborate on the reasons the players were given for the change. Reagan Carey, the team’s general manager, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. USA Hockey has been naming coaches for individual events, and former NHL goaltender Robb Stauber was the head coach for a pair of exhibitions against Canada in December.

“A lot of people have come and gone,” Knight said. “It definitely is different how they’re doing it now.”

Stauber has been involved with the women’s national team since 2010 and was the goaltenders coach for the team that won a silver medal at the Sochi Games in 2014. It is rare — but not unprecedented — for a goalie to serve as a head coach for a hockey team, with Hall of Famer Patrick Roy recently serving three years on the Colorado Avalanche bench.

Klee played for seven NHL teams during a 14-year career. Under his leadership, the U.S. women won two straight world championships and twice won the prestigious Four Nations Cup, most recently in November. But Stauber took over on the bench in December.

The roster for the world championship, including the coaching staff, has not yet been announced. They begin March 31 in Plymouth, Mich.

Knight noted that Canada has twice changed coaches during the run-up to the Olympics, including just two months before the Sochi Games, when Dan Church resigned and was replaced by Kevin Dineen.

“We’ve got such a strong leadership group,” said Knight, a two-time Olympic silver medalist. “Regardless of who steps up and who’s coaching, we’ve got to do our own jobs.”

Mac Bohonnon, top U.S. aerials skier, crashes hard at World Cup (video)

By Nick ZaccardiMar 4, 2017, 4:29 PM EST

U.S. aerials skier Mac Bohonnon suffered no serious injuries after landing on his back with a sickening thud in a scary crash at a World Cup event in Moscow on Saturday.

Bohonnon, the 2015 World Cup season champion, lay motionless at the bottom of the landing area while people rushed to attend to him.

Bohonnon was looked at for three minutes before walking off with assistance.

A half-hour later, Bohonnon climbed on his own on top of a podium for the season-ending World Cup standings. Bohonnon finished second to two-time world champion Qi Guangpu of China.

Bohonnon is expected to travel to Spain on Sunday for the world championships, according to the U.S. Ski Team. That competition is Friday and Saturday.

