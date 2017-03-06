‘Eddie the Eagle’ ski jumps in Calgary for first time since 1988 Olympics (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Eddie the Eagle” Edwards, the last-place British ski jumper from the 1988 Olympics, returned to jump at Canada Olympic Park for the first time since the Calgary Winter Games, according to CBC.

Edwards took two jumps each off 18-, 38- and 70-meter jumps on Sunday. His farthest jump was 24 meters (79 feet), according to Canadian media. Watch him jump off the 70-meter here.

“It’s always nice to come back to Calgary. It’s where I was born,” the 53-year-old Edwards said, according to CTV. “It’s where I became Eddie the Eagle.”

In 1988, Edwards, whose given first name is Michael, finished a distant last on both the 70- and 90-meter hills. His jumps on the 70-meter hill in 1988 were each about 55 meters.

Edwards surfaces every now and then in media and most recently and notably for a biopic, “Eddie the Eagle,” released last year, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman. A trailer for that film is here.

Edwards was last in Calgary in 2008 for the 20-year anniversary of the 1988 Olympics, according to Canadian media. The Alberta city could bid for the 2026 Winter Games, in which case Edwards might return.

“I’ll be 60 [sic] then — maybe I’ll start training now and could actually be quite a good ski jumper by then,” he joked, according to Postmedia News.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: ‘Worst skier alive’ makes it to cross-country worlds after deportation