LAHTI, FINLAND - MARCH 05: (L-R) Team USA Medal winners Kikkan Randall, Jessica Diggins and Sadie Bjornsen pose for a portrait with their medals at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 5, 2017 in Lahti, Finland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Getty Images

U.S. cross-country skiers mark most successful world championships

Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 8:31 AM EST

Winter Olympics

LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Think of a U.S. skiing medal contender for the Winter Olympics, and Lindsey Vonn or Bode Miller flying down the side of a mountain often come to mind. But now a tight-knit team is showing the United States can succeed in the grueling world of cross-country skiing, too.

The U.S. women’s cross-country ski team marked its most successful world championships in Finland with three medals from six events, raising hopes ahead of the 2018 Olympics.

While the team couldn’t end the championships with a medal in Saturday’s 30km freestyle, fifth place for Minnesota-born Jessie Diggins was another record-high finish for the U.S.

Diggins finished the championships with silver in the individual sprint and bronze in the team sprint, the latter honor remarkable because the race was strictly in classic style. This tends to favor European skiers, rather than the skate-skiing style which is the U.S. specialty.

Until eight years ago, the U.S. women’s team had never won a cross-country medal at the world championships, but now it’s a contender in almost every race.

Kikkan Randall, the pioneering U.S. medalist back in 2009, has mentored a new generation including Diggins and Sadie Bjornsen, who won bronze alongside Diggins in the team sprint. It’s a change from the days when Randall was the only standout U.S. cross-country skier.

“Before, I wished for teammates,” the 34-year-old Randall, who won individual sprint bronze last week, told The Associated Press. “Now it’s a challenge just to make our relay (team), everybody’s skiing so fast.”

It’s a success created in the wilds of Alaska, where the U.S. team often trains at Eagle Glacier, a spartan base reached by helicopter. Training and competing together year-round has forged a tight bond. Diggins says she considers her teammates her “big sisters.”

Historically, however, the Olympics have been a stumbling block for U.S. cross-country skiers. Randall was hotly favored for a sprint medal in 2014, but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. A silver medalist in 1976, Bill Koch was much hyped ahead of the 1980 Games in Lake Placid, but also failed to medal.

This time round the U.S. has new strength in depth as a team. Randall, who plans to retire after the PyeongChang Olympics, is aiming for a medal in one of the two team events.

“With the success we’ve had here,” she said, “I’m really excited about our chances next year.”

Michael Edwards, best known as "Eddie the Eagle," prepares to start on the ski jump tower in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, March 5, 2017, 29 years after competing in the 1988 Calgary Olympics. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
AP
By Nick ZaccardiMar 6, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

“Eddie the Eagle” Edwards, the last-place British ski jumper from the 1988 Olympics, returned to jump at Canada Olympic Park for the first time since the Calgary Winter Games, according to CBC.

Edwards took two jumps each off 18-, 38- and 70-meter jumps on Sunday. His farthest jump was 24 meters (79 feet), according to Canadian media. Watch him jump off the 70-meter here.

“It’s always nice to come back to Calgary. It’s where I was born,” the 53-year-old Edwards said, according to CTV. “It’s where I became Eddie the Eagle.”

In 1988, Edwards, whose given first name is Michael, finished a distant last on both the 70- and 90-meter hills. His jumps on the 70-meter hill in 1988 were each about 55 meters.

Edwards surfaces every now and then in media and most recently and notably for a biopic, “Eddie the Eagle,” released last year, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman. A trailer for that film is here.

Edwards was last in Calgary in 2008 for the 20-year anniversary of the 1988 Olympics, according to Canadian media. The Alberta city could bid for the 2026 Winter Games, in which case Edwards might return.

“I’ll be 60 [sic] then — maybe I’ll start training now and could actually be quite a good ski jumper by then,” he joked, according to Postmedia News.

U.S., British Olympic officials to discuss Ryder Cup-style, multisport event

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 07: Bronze medalist Leah Smith of the United States, gold medalist Katie Ledecky of the United States and Silver medalist Jazz Carlin of Great Britain pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 8:51 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — U.S. and British Olympic officials will firm up plans for a multisport event between the countries at a meeting in New York later this month.

The trans-Atlantic rivals, who occupied the top two spots in the medal standings at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, are exploring plans for a biennial contest that will alternate between the countries featuring about a half-dozen sports.

Although the United States is strong in swimming and track, Britain is a powerhouse in cycling and rowing.

British Olympic Association chief executive Bill Sweeney says “a number of our sports have said they are interested.”

European Olympic rights holder Eurosport and American broadcaster NBC are involved in the planning discussions.

