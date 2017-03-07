ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Amanda Kessel
Amanda Kessel on first world champs team since 2013

By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2017, 9:32 AM EST

Amanda Kessel headlines the U.S. women’s hockey roster for the world championship next month in Plymouth, Mich., the latest step in her return from a 2013 concussion.

The full roster is here.

The team, with new coach Robb Stauber, also includes Hilary Knight, a two-time Olympic silver medalist who was MVP of the last two world championships, both won by the U.S.

In fact, the U.S. has won three straight world titles dating to Kessel’s last worlds appearance in 2013 and is going for its first four-peat since the tournament began in 1990. Canada, as always, should be the toughest challenge.

Kessel, 25, hasn’t skated for the U.S. national team in major competition since the Sochi Olympics, missing nearly two years of game play due to the effects of a concussion suffered several months before playing at the 2014 Winter Games.

Kessel returned to complete her University of Minnesota career last winter and debuted professionally for the NWHL’s New York Riveters this season.

Kessel was named to the U.S. roster for the Four Nations Cup in the fall but was replaced at the last minute due to an undisclosed lower-body injury. Kessel did play in a home-and-home series with Canada in December.

She returned to her pro team in January and has tallied a goal or an assist in all seven of her NWHL games this season.

Stauber, a backup Los Angeles Kings goalie in the early 1990s, took over head coaching duties from longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee last fall. Klee guided the U.S. to the 2015 and 2016 World titles after replacing Sochi Olympic coach Katey Stone.

The U.S. roster for worlds lacks stalwarts Julie Chu, a four-time Olympian, and Jessie Vetter, its No. 1 goalie at the last two Olympics.

Chu hasn’t played for the U.S. since the Sochi Olympics but also hasn’t announced a retirement from international competition. She is now coaching at the college level, while also playing professionally.

Vetter will miss an Olympics or worlds for the first time since the 2006 Torino Winter Games. Vetter recently had a baby but, as of last fall, had not retired despite August reports to the contrary, according to USA Hockey.

No talks yet between MLB, international baseball officials on Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred remains skeptical of major leaguers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but he’s also still waiting to discuss the matter with international officials.

“There have not been any substantive discussions with the baseball and softball confederation about participation of major-league players in the 2020 Olympics,” Manfred said Tuesday in Tokyo for the World Baseball Classic, according to the Japan Times. “I’m sure that those conversations will take place. We have not even been informed about what exactly the format of the event is going to be, how many days would be involved and whatnot.

“I am more than prepared to hear what the event is going to look like, describe to our owners what our options are with respect to participation in that type of event, and we’ll make a decision from there.”

When baseball was re-added to the Olympics for 2020, ending a 12-year absence from the Games, it was reported that the tournament would include six teams. In the most recent Olympic baseball tournaments, there were eight teams.

Both Manfred and the MLB Players Association head have emphasized the difficulties in MLB participation in Tokyo 2020, most notably the fact that the Games take place during the MLB and minor-league seasons.

“The skepticism that you’ve heard from some relates to, no matter how you put the event together there would be a significant amount of major league players who would be away from their teams,” Manfred said Tuesday, according to the newspaper. “It would alter the competition in our everyday game. I do not believe our owners would support some sort of a break in our season. Continuity is really important to our competition.”

Longer ban for Norway skiing star sought by International Ski Federation

Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 11:21 AM EST

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — The International Ski Federation (FIS) wants to impose a longer ban on Norwegian cross-country ski star Therese Johaug in a doping case involving a steroid.

Johaug’s 13-month ban, which lets the Olympic champion return for the 2018 Olympics, is “on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions,” FIS said Tuesday

FIS is appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the ruling by a Norwegian Olympic tribunal. The case is likely to take several months.

The 28-year-old Johaug tested positive for clostebol. She said it was in a lotion approved by a team doctor to treat sunburned lips during high-altitude training last August in Italy.

The Norwegian judging panel decided that Johaug, a two-time overall World Cup champion and seven-time world championships gold medalist, was not at significant fault for her positive test.

FIS cited Johaug’s failure “to read the doping warning label printed in red on the package.”

The governing body also suggested the skier was further at fault because the “medication was unknown to her and was purchased in a foreign country.”

Johaug’s ban blocked her from defending her World Cup title, but she will be allowed to compete again in mid-November, almost three months before the Pyeongchang Olympics open in South Korea.

Johaug won gold in the 4×5-kilometer relay at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and earned individual silver and bronze medals in distance events at the 2014 Sochi Games.

MORE: U.S. cross-country skiers mark most successful world champs