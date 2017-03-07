ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Getty Images

Frank Fredericks leaves 2024 Olympic bid role, waives vote

Associated PressMar 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EST

Allyson Felix eyes 200m as she works toward 2020 Olympics Usain Bolt would have considered 2020 Olympics if he lost medal before Rio

GENEVA (AP) — IOC member Frank Fredericks has stepped down from his role overseeing the 2024 Olympic bidding process after a $300,000 payment from a banned track official was revealed.

“Paris and Los Angeles are presenting two fantastic candidatures, and I do not wish to become a distraction,” the four-time Olympic silver medalist from Namibia said Tuesday in a statement.

Stepping aside as IOC evaluation chairman was “in the best interests” of the bidding process, the former sprinter said.

Fredericks, who won his Olympic medals in the 1990s, would have led an April 23-25 visit to Los Angeles. Paris will be evaluated by an IOC team on May 14-16.

“(I)t is essential that the important work my colleagues are doing is seen as being carried out in a truthful and fair manner,” Fredericks said, adding he will waive his right to vote in the September hosting contest.

Fredericks also will not take part in July meetings in Lausanne, Switzerland, that are a key stage in the voting contest. IOC members will hear from city campaign leaders and about the evaluation visits.

Fredericks has denied wrongdoing after his integrity — and the 2016 Olympic hosting vote — was questioned by French daily Le Monde last Friday.

Fredericks previously said he contacted the IOC Ethics Commission ahead of Le Monde revealing that a company linked to him was paid $299,300 on Oct. 2, 2009, the day Rio de Janeiro won 2016 Olympic hosting rights.

The money was transferred by Papa Massata Diack, the son of Lamine Diack, a disgraced former IAAF president and former long-time IOC member.

The elder Diack is in France where state prosecutors are investigating alleged corruption in the IAAF. His son, who has been banned for life by the IAAF, is evading questioning and thought to be in his native Senegal.

Le Monde reported that Papa Massata Diack’s marketing company received $1.5 million from a Brazilian businessman days before Rio’s victory in a four-city contest. Fredericks, a senior IAAF official, has said he had a marketing contract with Papa Massata Diack’s agency, Pamodzi Sports Consulting, from 2007-11.

“I reiterate that I was never involved with any vote manipulation or for that matter any other inappropriate or illegal practice,” said Fredericks, who joined the IOC in 2004 as an athlete representative and was a member of the IOC executive board at the time of the Rio vote.

“The articles do not only target me, they target the integrity of the International Olympic Committee bidding and elections process for host cities altogether,” he said. “This is why I have been and am still actively cooperating with the IOC Ethics Commission in order for them to conduct a proper and independent investigation.”

Second player to win to 2 Olympic basketball gold medals dies

Bill Hougland
University of Kansas
Associated PressMar 6, 2017, 11:59 PM EST

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas standout Bill Hougland, who led the Jayhawks to the 1952 national title before becoming the second player to win two Olympic basketball gold medals, died Monday. He was 86.

The school announced that Hougland had died in Lawrence. No cause was given.

Hougland played in 77 games for coach Phog Allen during his three-year college career. Along with a national title, Hougland helped the Jayhawks win Big Seven titles in 1950 and 1952.

He was among seven Kansas players who helped the U.S. win gold at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, then was part of the team that repeated its golden performance at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

After his playing career, Hougland served in the Air Force and worked in the oil industry. He also remained close to his alma mater, donating more than $1.2 million to the school.

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly said Hougland was the first player to win two Olympic basketball gold medals. The first was Bob Kurland on the 1948 and 1952 U.S. Olympic teams.

Mike Richter joins U.S. women’s hockey team coaching staff

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiMar 6, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

Three-time U.S. Olympic goalie Mike Richter has joined the U.S. women’s hockey team coaching staff, 11 months before the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Richter, a Stanley Cup winner with the New York Rangers, will be the goaltending coach for the world championship next month in Plymouth, Mich.

Richter is the only U.S. goalie to play in three Olympics. He debuted at Calgary 1988, one year before his first NHL game, and returned for the first two Olympic tournaments with NHL participation in 1998 and 2002. Richter was the No. 1 U.S. goalie at all three of those tournaments, earning a silver medal in 2002.

The U.S. women’s head coach is Robb Stauber, a backup Los Angeles Kings goalie in the early 1990s.

Stauber took over head coaching duties from longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee last fall. Klee guided the U.S. to the 2015 and 2016 World titles after replacing Sochi Olympic coach Katey Stone.

USA Hockey has been naming its women’s coaching staffs on a tournament-by-tournament basis since Sochi, so neither Stauber nor Richter is considered a definite for the PyeongChang Olympic staff.

The U.S. roster for worlds is expected to be named Tuesday.

