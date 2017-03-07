ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Nike

Nike announces venue for sub-2-hour marathon attempt

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2017, 1:34 PM EST

More: Track and Field

Frank Fredericks leaves 2024 Olympic bid role, waives vote IOC looks into report of Brazilian-linked payment before 2016 Olympic host city vote Allyson Felix eyes 200m as she works toward 2020 Olympics

Nike believes the best place to run a marathon is a Formula One track.

Nike’s bid to produce the first sub-two-hour marathon at a to-be-announced date this spring will take place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, site of the Italian Grand Prix every September.

Three men, including Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, will take 17 and a half trips around a 1.5-mile loop. The course will be ratified by the IAAF, track and field’s international governing body, but the attempt will not be for an officially sanctioned world record, according to the Guardian, citing a Nike spokesperson.

“The course will be IAAF ratified and will meet to all marathon course requirements, including independently measured course distance, start versus finish location and course elevation. However, the actual attempt will not be an officially sanctioned world record,” the spokesperson said, according to the report. “We believe it will show the potential to break it and enable future official times to fall.”

The three runners tested the venue by running a half-marathon on Tuesday, with Kipchoge posting the fastest time of 59:17 or 59:18, depending on reports.

Nike said the asphalt surface near Milan has ideal temperature (54 degrees average), wind (2.6 miles per hour) and altitude (600 feet above sea level).

“Additionally, skies are typically overcast (minimizing heat load on the runners) and air currents don’t exhibit drastic directional shifts — thanks to the course being perfectly situated off shore and amid many trees,” Nike said in a press release.

The marathon world record is 2:02:57, set by Kenyan Dennis Kimetto at the 2014 Berlin Marathon. It took 16 years for the record to descend from 2:06:05 to sub-2:03.

Also Tuesday, Nike unveiled a new shoe for the marathon attempt that it says makes runners four percent more efficient. The IAAF said it will discuss in two weeks if the shoe is legal for official times, according to the Guardian.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: MLB players may balk at Olympic baseball

Switzerland Olympic officials choose city for 2026 Winter Games bid

Switzerland
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2017, 12:49 PM EST

The Switzerland Olympic Committee says it wants to bid for the 2026 Olympics with the city of Sion.

Sion could become the first official 2026 Winter Olympic bid city, should its candidacy be confirmed by Swiss sports officials on April 11.

Switzerland has hosted the Olympics twice, both Winter Games in St. Moritz (1928 and 1948).

Sion previously was a finalist to host the 1976, 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, finishing runner-up in voting every time.

Switzerland first announced it was pursuing a bid last March. A possible bid from St. Moritz and Davos was rejected by voters last month.

Cities in Austria, Canada, Japan and Sweden have also discussed potential 2026 bids.

The next two Winter Olympics will be in East Asia in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018 and Beijing in 2022, giving a European or North American city a greater opening to be the 2026 host.

The 2026 Olympic host city is expected to be chosen from an International Olympic Committee members vote in 2019.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2026 Olympic bidding news

No talks yet between MLB, international baseball officials on Olympics

Olympic baseball
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiMar 7, 2017, 11:58 AM EST

More: Baseball

Jake Arrieta MLB Players Association head says ‘continuing dialogue’ about 2020 Olympics Yokohama Stadium Tokyo 2020 Olympic venues approved for new sports Los Angeles 2024 LA 2024 Olympic bid update on baseball/softball; basketball, soccer venues

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred remains skeptical of major leaguers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but he’s also still waiting to discuss the matter with international officials.

“There have not been any substantive discussions with the baseball and softball confederation about participation of major-league players in the 2020 Olympics,” Manfred said Tuesday in Tokyo for the World Baseball Classic, according to the Japan Times. “I’m sure that those conversations will take place. We have not even been informed about what exactly the format of the event is going to be, how many days would be involved and whatnot.

“I am more than prepared to hear what the event is going to look like, describe to our owners what our options are with respect to participation in that type of event, and we’ll make a decision from there.”

When baseball was re-added to the Olympics for 2020, ending a 12-year absence from the Games, it was reported that the tournament would include six teams. In the most recent Olympic baseball tournaments, there were eight teams.

Both Manfred and the MLB Players Association head have emphasized the difficulties in MLB participation in Tokyo 2020, most notably the fact that the Games take place during the MLB and minor-league seasons.

“The skepticism that you’ve heard from some relates to, no matter how you put the event together there would be a significant amount of major league players who would be away from their teams,” Manfred said Tuesday, according to the newspaper. “It would alter the competition in our everyday game. I do not believe our owners would support some sort of a break in our season. Continuity is really important to our competition.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: MLB players may balk at Olympic baseball