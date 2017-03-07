Switzerland Olympic officials choose city for 2026 Winter Games bid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Switzerland Olympic Committee says it wants to bid for the 2026 Olympics with the city of Sion.

Sion could become the first official 2026 Winter Olympic bid city, should its candidacy be confirmed by Swiss sports officials on April 11.

Switzerland has hosted the Olympics twice, both Winter Games in St. Moritz (1928 and 1948).

Sion previously was a finalist to host the 1976, 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics, finishing runner-up in voting every time.

Switzerland first announced it was pursuing a bid last March. A possible bid from St. Moritz and Davos was rejected by voters last month.

Cities in Austria, Canada, Japan and Sweden have also discussed potential 2026 bids.

The next two Winter Olympics will be in East Asia in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018 and Beijing in 2022, giving a European or North American city a greater opening to be the 2026 host.

The 2026 Olympic host city is expected to be chosen from an International Olympic Committee members vote in 2019.

