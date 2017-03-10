ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Corrected: Michael Phelps’ rant not about Milorad Cavic

By Nick ZaccardiMar 10, 2017, 2:50 PM EST

Michael Phelps went on a self-described “rant,” defending his clean record in a Facebook live video Friday.

It appeared that Phelps shot back at former rival Milorad Cavic‘s anti-doping comments, eight days after Cavic said Phelps’ recovery rate was “nothing short of science fiction.”

But Phelps later clarified that he was responding to a comment that somebody made on the live chat.

“I think that comment is so rude and so beyond anything that’s really imaginable,” Phelps said in a Facebook video. “You want to go and look at any results I’ve ever had in a drug test, go ahead. … If you think I cheated, that’s your own opinion. I know what I did in the sport. I know the hard work I put in. And I know what went into my body, and drugs were not one of those things.”

Phelps, who repeated last week in front of Congress that he didn’t think he had ever competed against a clean field internationally, again voiced criticism about doping in sports Friday.

“People who test positive in sports don’t deserve another chance to perform because they’re doing something that other people are doing with training,” Phelps said. “I know I busted my tail for years on end, in training, trying to get myself stronger and ready for every race. And that’s what I did. I had goals, and I achieved them because I worked hard to accomplish them. There are other people that are taking the easy, cheap way out, and they’re taking performance-enhancing drugs. That’s a joke. Sports in this world today, in my opinion, some of them are great, but some of them are also a joke because there are so, so many people that are trying to find a way to cheat and get away with it. And it takes away from sports. It takes away from the true meaning of what sport is. And that’s sad. And for me, as a father now, watching my son grow up and watching him to get in sports or grab a ball, do this, do that, I think that’s something that I hope changes in years to come, so my son never has to go through some of the things that I went through as an athlete.”

Phelps then apologized to his thousands of Facebook Live viewers.

“Sorry I went on that rant, guys, but this is something that’s such a passion for me that has to change,” he said. “It’s so frustrating when people sit there and say you cheated, or you do it this way or you do that. You don’t know. I’m the only one that knows. And all the other thousands of drug tests and vials of blood and cups of urine that I’ve had to give, open-handed.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly said Phelps’ comments were in response to Milorad Cavic’s comments from last week.

Mikaela Shiffrin wins 30th World Cup race, closes in on overall title

By Nick ZaccardiMar 10, 2017, 4:54 PM EST

Mikaela Shiffrin notched her 30th career World Cup win, and 10th this season, taking a giant slalom in Squaw Valley, Calif., and moving closer to her first World Cup overall title on Friday.

Shiffrin, who turns 22 on Monday, prevailed by .07 of a second after two runs in Squaw Valley, which is hosting its first World Cup races since 1969. Italian Federica Brignone was second, followed by world giant slalom champion Tessa Worley of France.

Shiffrin, who led by two tenths over Worley after the first run, had a tumultuous second run. She moved from .99 ahead of Brignone after the first run to 1.14 ahead at the first split of the second run. Near the bottom, she trailed by .03 before squeaking out the win.

The normally understated Shiffrin celebrated by pumping her first and tossing a ski pole, inciting the crowd.

“Because I’m in the U.S.,” Shiffrin said in a finish-area interview. “I’m in the U.S.A.! Ah!”

Full Results | Run 2 Replay

Shiffrin added another 100 points to her World Cup overall lead. Her closest challenger, Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, crashed in her first run.

Shiffrin now leads the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing, by 278 points with five races left this season.

She will almost surely clinch the crown next week at the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., becoming the fifth American champion after Phil MahreTamara McKinneyBode Miller and Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin, now the second American after Vonn to win 10 times in one season, can become the youngest World Cup overall champion since Croatian Janica Kostelic in 2003.

Shiffrin is the favorite in Saturday’s slalom in Squaw Valley, live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Shiffrin reached 30 World Cup wins in her 102nd World Cup start. Vonn, the women’s record holder with 77 World Cup wins, reached 30 wins at age 25.

U.S. sweeps world titles in aerials

By Nick ZaccardiMar 10, 2017, 4:07 PM EST

American Ashley Caldwell and Jonathon Lillis swept the aerials titles at the world freestyle skiing championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain on Friday.

It marked the second-ever U.S. aerials sweep at a worlds after Nikki Stone and Trace Worthington accomplished the feat in 1995.

Caldwell, a two-time Olympian, added her first world title to a resume that already included six World Cup wins and the 2016 World Cup season title. She finished fourth at her previous two worlds appearances.

In the super final, Caldwell performed a quadruple twisting triple flip, carrying nine tenths more in difficulty than any other competitor. She scored 109.29 points to top Australian Danielle Scott (94.47) and China’s Xu Mengtao (91.65). Xu and Scott have been the top two aerialists this season.

Lillis, aiming for his first Olympics in PyeongChang, is a surprise world champion. He owns one World Cup podium result, a runner-up in February 2016, and finished seventh and 24th in his two previous worlds appearances.

Lillis scored 125.79 in the men’s super final Friday, edging China’s Qi Guangpu (120.36) and Australian David Morris (114.93). Like Caldwell, Lillis performed a quadruple twisting triple flip, but ordering his twists and flips differently.

Qi won the previous two world titles. Morris is the 2014 Olympic silver medalist.

The U.S.’ only Olympic aerials titles came in 1998, when Stone and Eric Bergoust swept golds in Nagano. The sport has been on the Olympic program since 1994.

