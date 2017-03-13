ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Usain Bolt expects to miss World Relays

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Usain Bolt doesn’t expect to compete at April’s IAAF World Relays, a global, two-day meet in the Bahamas made up of only relay races, according to Agence France-Presse.

“My coach hasn’t said anything about it [World Relays], so I doubt that I will be competing there this year,” Bolt said Sunday, according to AFP. “I am just trying to stay injury free.”

Bolt’s only known scheduled meets at the moment are the world championships in London in August and the Racers Grand Prix on June 10, expected to be his final meet in Jamaica before retiring at the end of this season.

Bolt’s only races so far this year were relays and a 150m in Australia in February.

The IAAF World Relays started in 2014 and have taken place yearly outside of Olympic years.

Bolt’s one and only appearance at the meet was in 2015, when he and the Jamaican 4x100m team were upset by the U.S.

Kosuke Hagino eyes Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte records

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

Michael Phelps is retired. Ryan Lochte is suspended. The world’s best all-around swimmer appears to be Japan’s Kosuke Hagino, who hasn’t been shy in declaring his intentions.

Hagino said his goal is to win several gold medals at the world championships in July and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Hagino also said he believed he can break Lochte’s and Phelps’ world records in the 200m and 400m individual medleys, respectively, according to the report, which ran with the headline, “Kosuke Hagino wants to be the Japanese ‘Michael Phelps’ in Tokyo 2020.”

Hagino has proven he can handle a Phelps-like workload at major meets.

He swam seven individual events at the 2013 World Championships with finishes of second, second, fifth, fifth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Hagino was just 18 years old at the time.

In 2014, Hagino swept the individual medleys at the Pan Pacific Championships — beating Phelps in the 200m IM final — and took silver in the both the 200m and 400m freestyles.

Hagino missed the 2015 World Championships after breaking his right elbow falling off his bike in France.

He swam a light schedule, by his standards, at the 2016 Japanese Championships and Rio Olympics, three individual events at each meet. In Rio, he won the 400m individual medley in an Asian record, finished second to Phelps in the 200m IM and was seventh in the 200m free.

Hagino underwent surgery on that right elbow in September but returned for a meet in Spain last week. He won five individual events — both medleys, the 200m and 400m frees and the 100m backstroke.

Though Hagino has shown much promise, he is still a ways off of the Lochte and Phelps records from several years ago.

His personal-best 200m IM is 1:55.07, more than a second slower than Lochte’s world record from 2011.

His personal-best 400m IM is 4:06:05, more than two seconds slower than Phelps’ world record from 2008.

Lindsey Jacobellis wins fifth snowboard cross world title

By Nick ZaccardiMar 12, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT

Make it five world titles for Lindsey Jacobellis, who extended her dominance in snowboard cross outside of the Olympics on Sunday.

Jacobellis, 31, led nearly from start to finish of both her semifinal and final in Sierra Nevada, Spain, edging Olympic bronze medalist Chloe Trespeuch of France for gold. Italy’s Michela Moioli, the 2016 World Cup season champion, took bronze.

Jacobellis and Trespeuch exchanged words in the finish area after spending most of the final within a board of each other.

“I’m defending myself,” Jacobellis told Trespeuch. “You’re running into me. Sorry Chloe, but you’re trying to push me off, and I’m holding myself. You’re going to come into me like that.”

Jacobellis’ biggest rival, Czech Olympic champion Eva Samkova, went off course in her semifinal after posting the fastest time in qualifying last week.

Jacobellis has competed at worlds five times and won gold each time. No other snowboarder or freestyle skier has won a world title in a single event more than three times.

“Every year, it gets harder and harder because the level with women keeps increasing,” Jacobellis said. “I want to be remembered as someone who is supporting that next, younger generation as well as continuing to raise the bar.”

Jacobellis is one of the greatest Olympic sports athletes of all time, yet she has not won an Olympic gold medal. In 21 career appearances in major championships snowboard cross competitions (Olympics, X Games, Worlds), she has 15 gold medals.

Jacobellis infamously lost gold on a celebratory board grab on the penultimate jump at the 2006 Torino Olympics, settling for silver. She then washed out in the semifinals in both 2010 and 2014.

The PyeongChang Olympics will bring another round of expectations, and one more opportunity to claim that elusive gold. It may be her last chance, but Jacobellis refused to put a timeline on the rest of her career.

“Still just taking one week at a time, one month at a time, just living the dream,” she said. “I don’t like to look too far in the future because you’re missing what’s going on right now. I’ve made that mistake before in the past, where you’re too worried about what’s coming, and you’re not seeing what’s right in front of you.”

In the men’s event Sunday, France’s Pierre Vaultier took gold to follow up his Olympic title. The top American was Nick Baumgartner in fourth.

NBC Olympics researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report from Sierra Nevada.

Lindsey Jacobellis
20th — 2001 X Games
21st — 2002 X Games
Gold — 2003 X Games
Gold — 2004 X Games
Gold — 2005 Worlds
Gold — 2005 X Games
*** Skipped 2006 X Games
Silver — 2006 Olympics
Silver — 2007 X Games
Gold — 2007 Worlds
Gold — 2008 X Games
Gold — 2009 X Games
*** Skipped 2009 Worlds
Gold — 2010 X Games
Fifth — 2010 Olympics
Gold — 2011 Worlds
Gold — 2011 X Games
*** Tore ACL/meniscus in 2012 X Games training run
Gold — 2014 X Games
Seventh — 2014 Olympics
Gold — 2015 Worlds
Gold — 2015 X Games
Gold — 2016 X Games
Gold — 2017 Worlds