Ilka Stuhec looks to keep breakout season going at World Cup Finals

Associated PressMar 14, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — It’s easy to spot Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec in her lime green speed suit.

Almost as easy is finding her name in the standings — just look near the top.

On skis waxed, tuned and maintained by her mom, Stuhec is in the midst of a breakout season that has her on the verge of clinching the downhill and super-G titles this week at the World Cup Finals.

The 26-year-old will certainly be one of the skiers to watch heading into the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, possibly even the one to give four-time overall World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn a strong push in the speed events.

All this success, though, has caught even Stuhec by surprise.

“I knew I was skiing good and capable of a lot of things. But it’s quite more than I expected,” said Stuhec, who turned in the second-fastest downhill training run Monday, 0.14 seconds behind the time posted by Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany. “After it started to happen, I was just really enjoying it, having fun skiing, getting more and more confident of myself and my skiing. I like it.”

Although she’s been on the World Cup circuit for quite some time, she’s uncovered another gear this season. She also capitalized on Vonn’s early absence — along with Swiss skier Lara Gut‘s season-ending knee injury — to appear on the podium 11 times, including six wins.

Stuhec is 97 points in front of Italy’s Sofia Goggia in the season-long downhill title race with only Wednesday’s competition remaining. Things are a little tighter in the super-G race, with Stuhec holding a scant 15-point advantage over Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

“No pressure. Not at all,” Stuhec said. “I was really looking forward to getting here.”

She’s a fan of this hill, too, with its grippy and spring-like conditions.

“The snow is perfect,” said Stuhec, who trails American Mikaela Shiffrin by a nearly insurmountable 378 points in the overall race. “I hope we will get a little bit of sun over the next days. It will be fun.”

Really, it’s not as if she arrived out of nowhere. Stuhec won a super-G title at the 2008 World Junior Championships. But she’s been hampered over her career by a right knee that’s required five surgeries.

She ultimately lost funding on the Slovenian ski team, forcing her to set up her own team. Now traveling the World Cup circuit with her own coach and her mother, Darja Crnko, who prepares her skis, Stuhec has found success. There have been accounts of her mom’s willingness to mortgage their house in order to keep her career going.

Asked if that was true, she just smiled.

“Almost,” said Stuhec, who switched skis this season. “We did struggle a lot before. Now, it’s way easier. I’m not happy that it happened, but I learned a lot. I learned a lot about myself, about people around me. I think I wouldn’t be the same as I am today if nothing would’ve happened.”

Recently, Stuhec captured the downhill title at the world championships in Switzerland. By doing so, she kept the title in the Slovenian family as she succeeded the 2015 World downhill winner, Tina Maze, who’s now retired.

Stuhec said she doesn’t stay in contact much with Maze.

“It’s been interesting, her team compared to Tina’s team. They did things a lot differently,” said Vonn, dealing with a cold as she finished sixth in the training run Monday. “I was always interested to see what she did. She has her mother as her technician. It’s a really interesting dynamic and seems to work really well for her. It’s nice to see her having such a successful season.”

Especially with Winter Games around the corner. At the World Cup race on the Olympic course earlier this month, Stuhec finished third in the super-G and third in the downhill. She also has Olympic experience, taking 10th in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Games and 13th in the super-G.

“I never give up,” Stuhec said, “no matter how hard it was.”

Usain Bolt expects to miss World Relays

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Usain Bolt doesn’t expect to compete at April’s IAAF World Relays, a global, two-day meet in the Bahamas made up of only relay races, according to Agence France-Presse.

“My coach hasn’t said anything about it [World Relays], so I doubt that I will be competing there this year,” Bolt said Sunday, according to AFP. “I am just trying to stay injury free.”

Bolt’s only known scheduled meets at the moment are the world championships in London in August and the Racers Grand Prix on June 10, expected to be his final meet in Jamaica before retiring at the end of this season.

Bolt’s only races so far this year were relays and a 150m in Australia in February.

The IAAF World Relays started in 2014 and have taken place yearly outside of Olympic years.

Bolt’s one and only appearance at the meet was in 2015, when he and the Jamaican 4x100m team were upset by the U.S.

Kosuke Hagino eyes Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte records

By Nick ZaccardiMar 13, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

Michael Phelps is retired. Ryan Lochte is suspended. The world’s best all-around swimmer appears to be Japan’s Kosuke Hagino, who hasn’t been shy in declaring his intentions.

Hagino said his goal is to win several gold medals at the world championships in July and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Hagino also said he believed he can break Lochte’s and Phelps’ world records in the 200m and 400m individual medleys, respectively, according to the report, which ran with the headline, “Kosuke Hagino wants to be the Japanese ‘Michael Phelps’ in Tokyo 2020.”

Hagino has proven he can handle a Phelps-like workload at major meets.

He swam seven individual events at the 2013 World Championships with finishes of second, second, fifth, fifth, fifth, sixth and seventh. Hagino was just 18 years old at the time.

In 2014, Hagino swept the individual medleys at the Pan Pacific Championships — beating Phelps in the 200m IM final — and took silver in the both the 200m and 400m freestyles.

Hagino missed the 2015 World Championships after breaking his right elbow falling off his bike in France.

He swam a light schedule, by his standards, at the 2016 Japanese Championships and Rio Olympics, three individual events at each meet. In Rio, he won the 400m individual medley in an Asian record, finished second to Phelps in the 200m IM and was seventh in the 200m free.

Hagino underwent surgery on that right elbow in September but returned for a meet in Spain last week. He won five individual events — both medleys, the 200m and 400m frees and the 100m backstroke.

Though Hagino has shown much promise, he is still a ways off of the Lochte and Phelps records from several years ago.

His personal-best 200m IM is 1:55.07, more than a second slower than Lochte’s world record from 2011.

His personal-best 400m IM is 4:06:05, more than two seconds slower than Phelps’ world record from 2008.

